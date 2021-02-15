2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Battles for the Top Pickup Efficiency Spot with 33 MPG

The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-in. aluminum wheels.

Ram Truck today announces that a new, more fuel-efficient model is joining its half-ton pickup truck lineup. The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers an EPA highway fuel efficiency rating of 33 mpg. HFE EcoDiesel’s city and combined mpg ratings are 23 and 26, respectively. The HFE designation, or High Fuel Efficiency, is Ram’s way of highlighting this model’s fuel efficiency.

“The Ram 1500 is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and the most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 lbs., and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel,” says Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand chief executive officer, at Ram's' new Fiat/Peugot parent renamed Stellantis.

Ram marketing calls the 1500 Tradesman HFE's fuel economy "unsurpassed," but that doesn't mean there aren't more fuel-efficient 2021 half-ton pickups on the market. The Duramax-diesel-powered 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2WD just edges out the Ram with 23/33 mpg city/highway mileage, and EPA rounding up its combined rating to 27 mpg.

Ford limits availability of its Powerstroke diesel to the 2021 F-150 pickup with four-wheel drive, which delivers 20/27/23 mpg city/highway/combined. But EPA rates the gasoline/electric hybrid 2021 F-150 Pickup 2WD HEV at 25/26/25 mpg. With AAA judging diesel fuel nationwide at a 23-cent-per-gallon premium over the cost of regular, 87-octane gas, owners of the 2WD F-150 hybrid spend a little less on fuel than those driving diesels.

The standard tonneau cover, redesigned grill (improved airflow), wheel-to-wheel side steps and tires designed for low rolling resistance lift the Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel's economy. The package is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed, 20-in. aluminum wheels, black bumper and grille and cloth bucket seats. The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available in Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal. HFE EcoDiesel models start at $42,240 MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination) and go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.