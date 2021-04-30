Xantrex Freedom e-GEN System Provides No-Idle Power to Work Trucks

Freedom e-GEN is a lithium-ion battery-based power system that eliminates idle time on the jobsite.

April 30, 2021
Xantrex

Xantrex, a subsidiary of Mission Critical Electronics (MCE) and a supplier of inverters and inverter/chargers, has introduced a no-idle solution to the work truck market. Freedom e-GEN is a lithium-ion battery-based power system that can be requested as an OEM install with most truck upfitters or as aftermarket solution through Xantrex authorized dealers.

“The chief advantage of Freedom e-GEN system for the work truck market is no longer being tied to a portable generator, or being required to idle your engine to power tools and equipment,” says Matt Wodecki, Freedom e-GEN Sales Director. “Freedom e-GEN provides virtually unlimited power to run job site tools, equipment and hotel loads for a significant amount of time without wasting fuel.”

The heart of the Freedom e-GEN system is a dedicated lithium-ion battery bank that offers twice the power capacity in the same physical size of a traditional deep-cycle battery. Available from 125Ahr to 1,260Ahr as part of a fully customizable power generation system, Freedom e-GEN batteries last 6 to 8 times the life of traditional batteries, providing up to 6,000 charge-discharge cycles.

The Freedom XC Inverter/Charger converts DC electricity from the batteries into stable AC power. It is also power factor corrected to use AC current as efficiently as possible.

“Minimizing the AC current used by the charger means more current is available for your AC loads,” explains Wodecki. “A generator produces a set amount of power whether it is needed or not, continuously wasting fuel while running. With Freedom e-GEN you only use the power that you need.

“Because the usual AC power sources, such as small generators, often have limited current availability, having the capability to manage your AC loads is extremely valuable,” adds Wodecki.

The Freedom XC Inverter offers the added benefit of supplying up to 3,000 watts of continuous utility grade, true sine wave power — this is especially important for proper function of sensitive electronics such as laptops, utility test equipment and charging bases for power tools and two-way radios.

Regulated by the Xantrex Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), Freedom e-GEN supports charging from both a second alternator (included) and shore power, offering flexibility and fast recharging. The addition of a Xantrex solar kit (or trickle charger) provides an unlimited source of power, that will ensure any vehicle parked for prolonged periods of time, will have fully charged batteries when needed. 

On the aftermarket, Freedom e-GEN is pre-engineered for fast, reliable plug-and- play installation. Xantrex also supplies on-site support and end-user resources to ensure a positive experience. According to Wodecki, initial investment is easily offset by savings in fuel, maintenance and battery replacements, and many work truck fleets achieve ROI within three years.

“Freedom e-GEN provides safe, clean, quiet onboard power with low operating costs,” Wodecki says. “Lithium-ion technology is feature-rich in terms of efficiency, functionality and usability. By having reliable mobile power crews can be more productive and stay out in the field longer.”

