Volvo and Mack Launch PartsASIST

E-commerce platform is a complete, one-stop online solution that increases uptime by enabling faster, simpler and more efficient service.

February 1, 2021
Volvo Trucks North America
Mack and Volvo Trucks North America have announced the commercial rollout of PartsASIST, an integrated solution backed by best-in-class data systems that make the user experience comprehensive and seamless.
Volvo Trucks
Vovlo Trucks

All Mack and Volvo Trucks North America customers can begin to register for PartsASIST, transitioning from the existing SELECT Part Store, with the goal of activating the full dealer network in the U.S. and Canada as part of a phased rollout throughout 2021.

PartsASIST offers an expanded range of features, functionality and benefits to customers and dealers. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the next-generation parts ordering platform delivers performance up to 10 times faster, significantly reducing the steps and time required for log in, parts search, ordering and tracking.

“The suite of tools within PartsASIST represents a quantum leap forward in the way parts are ordered in the heavy-duty truck market,” says Todd Shakespeare, director of parts marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “With the overall increase in speed and efficiency, PartsASIST saves time like never before, which lets our customers focus on what’s most important to them – operations and uptime.”

“The robust tools in the PartsASIST platform provides Mack owners with unprecedented remote access to parts ordering, fulfilment and management, bringing greater speed and efficiency to maintenance and repairs to help increase uptime,” says Gordon Lindsay, Mack Trucks product marketing manager – aftermarket. “Available 24/7, the PartsASIST platform provides advanced features to improve efficiency and simplify asset management for fleet managers and dealer service managers alike.”

The advanced features built into PartsASIST further streamline and expand the capacity for 24/7 remote ordering, fulfillment and management. The MyFleet module links fleet unit numbers to individual VINs, making tracking and documentation more efficient. The integrated Genuine Parts and All Makes catalogs simplify the search for model-specific components, and the Quick Order function speeds up the process. Data is cross-referenced to determine real-time inventory availability, giving customers added confidence that what they see in the catalogs, and what they buy, is what will be delivered – the same as if they had called or visited a dealership in person.

“Volvo Trucks made the investment in PartsASIST to address market demands and changes in consumer behavior, and to leverage advancements in technology that improve operational efficiencies,” adds Shakespeare. “It is the gold standard for optimized parts procurement and support, further reinforcing Volvo Trucks’ uptime promise.”

“Our investment in PartsASIST helps provide Mack owners immediate access to our full parts and components inventory, no matter where they are or when they’re searching, like having an in-person experience at a dealership from anywhere, any time,” Lindsay says. 

