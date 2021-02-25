Goodyear to Purchase Cooper Tire

The transaction will expand Goodyear’s product offering by combining two portfolios of complementary brands.

February 25, 2021
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
A Steamy Business
Goodyear Tire and Rubber
Goodyear 10947786

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company have entered a definitive transaction agreement under which Goodyear will acquire Cooper in a transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction will expand Goodyear’s product offering by combining two portfolios of complementary brands. It will also create a stronger U.S.-based manufacturer with increased presence in distribution and retail channels while combining both companies’ strengths in the highly profitable light truck and SUV product segments. The combined company will have approximately $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales.

Founded in 1914, Cooper is the 5th-largest tire manufacturer in North America by revenue with approximately 10,000 employees working in 15 countries worldwide. Cooper products are manufactured in 10 facilities around the globe, including wholly-owned and joint venture plants. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Cooper, Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

  • Strengthens Leadership Position in Global Tire Industry. The transaction further strengthens Goodyear’s leading position in the U.S., while significantly growing its position in other North American markets. In China, the combination nearly doubles Goodyear’s presence and increases the number of relationships with local automakers, while creating broader distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear’s network of 2,500 branded retail stores.
  • Combines Two Complementary Brand Portfolios with a Comprehensive Offering Across the Value Spectrum. The combined company will have the opportunity to leverage the strength of Goodyear original equipment and premium replacement tires, along with the mid-tier power of the Cooper brand, which has particular strength in the light truck and SUV segments. Together, these brands have the opportunity to deliver a more complete offering to aligned distributors and retailers.
  • Provides Significant, Immediate and Long-Term Financial Benefits.

      –      Synergies and Tax Benefits. Goodyear expects to achieve approximately $165 million in run-rate cost synergies within two years following the close of the transaction. The majority of the cost synergies will be related to overlapping corporate functions and realizing operating efficiencies. In addition, the combination is expected to generate net present value of $450 million or more by utilizing Goodyear’s available U.S. tax attributes. These tax attributes will reduce the company’s cash tax payments, positioning it to generate additional free cash flow. The expected cost synergies from this transaction do not include manufacturing-related savings.

      –      Earnings and Balance Sheet. The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings per share, modestly improves Goodyear’s balance sheet position and enhances the company’s ability to de-lever.

  • Opportunity to Create Additional Value from Manufacturing and Distribution. Opportunities for expansion of select Cooper facilities will increase capital efficiency and flexibility. Additional revenue growth opportunities will result from the addition of the Cooper brand to Goodyear’s global distribution network.
  • Increases Scale to Support Investments in New Mobility and Fleet Solutions. As an industry leader in the U.S., the combined company will offer tire products and a broad selection of services through Goodyear’s relationships with traditional and emerging original equipment manufacturers; autonomous driving system developers; new and established fleet operators; and other mobility platforms.

Timing

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of Cooper shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

With complementary business models, organizational structures and distribution channels, Goodyear and Cooper expect to execute a successful integration that captures the full benefits of the combination. The companies will prepare for integration focused on continuity of manufacturing, operations and customer service.

After closing, the combined company will be headquartered in Akron, OH, but Goodyear expects to maintain a presence in Findlay, OH.

Recommended
Construction of the 24 slipform silos at roughly 75% completion. They are 21-ft. in diameter and will reach 140 ft. tall.
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021
From data collection and mapping to safety and environmental monitoring, today’s drones fly all types of missions on the jobsite.
5 Ways Drones Bring Value on Construction and Engineering Projects
If your engineering, construction or architectural firm is evaluating drone adoption or expansion, here are some of the top value factors to consider.
February 25, 2021
Dsc 0046
Federal Highway Bill Funded Nearly 110,000 U.S. Road and Bridge Improvements
ARTBA outlines the benefits of the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act as a Senate hearing begins on the federal highway program’s reauthorization.
February 24, 2021
Latest
Allison Transmission launches eGen Power, its new zero emission electric axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks.
Allison Transmission Launches eGen Power Electric Axles
The eGen Power 100D is capable of a 23,000 lb GAWR, and is the first electric axle variant within the eGen Power series of products.
October 7, 2020
Rendering of BSFB’s Bowling Green, KY., facility created in September 2019 when the company broke ground on a $65 million, 130,000-square-foot expansion, now nearing completion.
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Acquires Full Ownership of Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake
Wheel-end business to be incorporated into Bendix as part of focus on traffic safety, advanced driver assistance functions, and automated driving solutions.
October 5, 2020
Automatictransmissions 10076910
Allison Rolls Out New Automatic Transmission Fluid
TES 668 utilizes the latest developments in synthetic fluid formulation and additive technologies to meet the needs of current and future applications.
October 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 12 26 14 Pm
[VIDEO] Meritor Brings Electric Axle to Off-highway Segment
Chris Villavarayan with Meritor talks about how the company took its on-highway experience to move into the off-highway market, including into electrification.
March 12, 2020
Ford F Za Ssc Jo 320
[VIDEO] Air Brakes now available on Ford F-650
Mark Buzzell also announces new F-600 chassis cab has Class 6 capabilities in a Class 5 package.
March 6, 2020
7 3 L V8 0708 Ford
Alliance AutoGas to Unveil Aftermarket Autogas System for Ford 7.3L V8
Alliance AutoGas will be unveiling its latest technology in a 2020 F-250 at the 20th Anniversary NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, IN.
February 27, 2020
GM Investing $40 Million in Spring Hill Propulsion Plant (pictured is Rickey Lane working at Spring Hill Assembly)
GM Investing $40 Million in Spring Hill Propulsion Plant
Investment upgrades manufacturing capabilities for 5.3L V8 engines.
January 20, 2020
Battery Module On Edd 2 E1414128010301
Meritor Acquires TransPower
Acquisition expands Meritor's electrification expertise.
January 20, 2020
Freightliner Cascadias outside the all-new Goodyear, AZ PDC
Daimler Trucks North America Inaugurates 10th Parts Distribution Center
The 268,000 square-foot facility stocks more than 10,000 parts and serves over 130 DTNA dealers in the Southwest region.
December 2, 2019
Alliance Truck Parts
Daimler Trucks's Alliance Parts Adds 15 New Locations in October and November
Three standalone stores and 12 in-dealership retail locations opened across the U.S. and Canada
November 11, 2019
The Continental intelligent steer tires feature a built-in TPMS sensor that transmits tire pressure and temperature data via wireless signal.
Continental Broadens Intelligent Steer Tire Portfolio Including Conti HSC 3 Construction Tire
Intelligent steer tires can help improve safety as well as reduce downtime
November 11, 2019
48959691982 Ba56e42ebb O
Kenworth T880 Adds PACCAR Transmission for Vocational Applications
The PACCAR transmission’s new performance shift calibrations will provide higher full throttle upshift points to enhance overall performance and acceleration
October 29, 2019
Allison Neutral at Stop will be standard equipment on the International MV Series, beginning Q1 2020.
International Truck Features Allison Neutral at Stop on MV Series Trucks to Save Fuel and Reduce Emissions
With the Allison Transmission Neutral at Stop feature, the transmission is automatically shifted into neutral when the vehicle is stationary.
October 16, 2019
The HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction is designed to integrate seamlessly with VMAC’s Multifunction Power System, a 6-in-1 multi-power system that includes a rotary screw air compressor, generator, welder, battery booster/charger, PTO with optional hydraulic pump, and integrated cold climate kit.
VMAC To Release HVAC Solution For Truck Cabs
VMAC plans to formally release its new HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction in 2020, enabling its proven 6-in-1 multi-power system to provide truck cab cooling.
October 2, 2019
Unlike maintenance-free flooded lead acid batteries that have a liquid electrolyte, an AGM battery contains a glass mat separator made of fiberglass that is placed between each plate to absorb the electrolyte. This makes the battery spill-proof with no additional water or electrolyte ever needed.
Tips to Help Your Battery Survive on the Construction Site
The key to achieving trouble-free service from construction vehicle batteries is to properly spec the correct battery type and to ensure the batteries are always kept in their proper State of Charge (SOC).
September 23, 2019
Allison 1000 2000 Series 5c40ffd221595
Allison Transmission Acquires Walker Die Casting and C&R Tool and Engineering
The Walker family sought a buyer for the business, allowing Allison to purchase the assets of the company that supplies essential components for its core on-highway transmission products
September 9, 2019
Cummins X15 Performance Series
Cummins Expands X15 Diesel Engine Portfolio with Efficiency Series and Productivity Series
Cummins X15 diesel engine Efficiency Series increases fuel economy by 5% while the Performance Series offers the broadest range of power ratings int he industry.
September 3, 2019
Tridem Test Angle1 5b1 5d 58bf182eed615
Meritor Earns PACCAR’s 10 PPM Quality Award
Four global plants have received a 2018 10 PPM Quality Award from PACCAR recognizing suppliers that meet or exceed its rigorous standard of 10 or fewer defective parts for every 1 million parts shipped to the OEM.
July 22, 2019
Original (6)
Alliance Parts Creates One-Stop Solution for Daimler Truck Parts
The growing parts portfolio, increasing retail footprint, and ability to deliver parts in 24 hours or less is intended to benefit customer uptime
July 22, 2019
Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0 is a comprehensive, camera- and radar-based collision mitigation system and is now standard equipment on the new Volvo VNR and VNL series, and an option on the VNX model.
Volvo Trucks to Introduce Next Iteration of Volvo Active Driver Assist
Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0, a comprehensive collision mitigation system, will be made standard in the new Volvo VNR and VNL models, and available on VNX models, later this year.
July 2, 2019
The most important regular maintenance in an air-conditioning system applies where the refrigerant changes state. Air flow is essential in the condenser and evaporator, and it takes deliberate maintenance to keep these systems working on construction sites.
Air Conditioning Essentials That Keep Machine Operators Working Cool
Master essential housekeeping chores as well as clues to refrigerant leaking to ensure comfortable operators keep construction sites productive
June 12, 2019
Getty Images 115960497 (1)
10 Tips to Extend Tire Life
Make tire maintenance a priority to save unnecessary expense.
May 24, 2019
Tenneco Monroe Magnum Loaded Strut Assemblies
Tenneco Monroe Magnum Loaded Strut Assemblies for Half-ton Pickups
Engineered for work trucks that encounter a wide range of loads and conditions
May 21, 2019
Maintaining proper tire air pressure for the load and speed of the application is essential to maximum tire life because improper inflation focuses wear on small portions of tires' useful tread surface.
Truck Tire Maintenance Tips
Simple steps to minimize tire-related downtime.
May 17, 2019