Goodyear to Purchase Cooper Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company have entered a definitive transaction agreement under which Goodyear will acquire Cooper in a transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction will expand Goodyear’s product offering by combining two portfolios of complementary brands. It will also create a stronger U.S.-based manufacturer with increased presence in distribution and retail channels while combining both companies’ strengths in the highly profitable light truck and SUV product segments. The combined company will have approximately $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales.

Founded in 1914, Cooper is the 5th-largest tire manufacturer in North America by revenue with approximately 10,000 employees working in 15 countries worldwide. Cooper products are manufactured in 10 facilities around the globe, including wholly-owned and joint venture plants. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Cooper, Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Strengthens Leadership Position in Global Tire Industry. The transaction further strengthens Goodyear’s leading position in the U.S., while significantly growing its position in other North American markets. In China, the combination nearly doubles Goodyear’s presence and increases the number of relationships with local automakers, while creating broader distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear’s network of 2,500 branded retail stores.

Combines Two Complementary Brand Portfolios with a Comprehensive Offering Across the Value Spectrum. The combined company will have the opportunity to leverage the strength of Goodyear original equipment and premium replacement tires, along with the mid-tier power of the Cooper brand, which has particular strength in the light truck and SUV segments. Together, these brands have the opportunity to deliver a more complete offering to aligned distributors and retailers.

Provides Significant, Immediate and Long-Term Financial Benefits.

– Synergies and Tax Benefits. Goodyear expects to achieve approximately $165 million in run-rate cost synergies within two years following the close of the transaction. The majority of the cost synergies will be related to overlapping corporate functions and realizing operating efficiencies. In addition, the combination is expected to generate net present value of $450 million or more by utilizing Goodyear’s available U.S. tax attributes. These tax attributes will reduce the company’s cash tax payments, positioning it to generate additional free cash flow. The expected cost synergies from this transaction do not include manufacturing-related savings.

– Earnings and Balance Sheet. The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings per share, modestly improves Goodyear’s balance sheet position and enhances the company’s ability to de-lever.

Opportunity to Create Additional Value from Manufacturing and Distribution. Opportunities for expansion of select Cooper facilities will increase capital efficiency and flexibility. Additional revenue growth opportunities will result from the addition of the Cooper brand to Goodyear’s global distribution network.

Increases Scale to Support Investments in New Mobility and Fleet Solutions. As an industry leader in the U.S., the combined company will offer tire products and a broad selection of services through Goodyear's relationships with traditional and emerging original equipment manufacturers; autonomous driving system developers; new and established fleet operators; and other mobility platforms.

Timing

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of Cooper shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

With complementary business models, organizational structures and distribution channels, Goodyear and Cooper expect to execute a successful integration that captures the full benefits of the combination. The companies will prepare for integration focused on continuity of manufacturing, operations and customer service.

After closing, the combined company will be headquartered in Akron, OH, but Goodyear expects to maintain a presence in Findlay, OH.