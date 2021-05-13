2021 PACCAR MX Engines Unveiled

New engine line promises better fuel economy, a new horsepower rating and more durability.

May 13, 2021
Kenworth Truck Company
The PACCAR MX-13 can be spec’d up to 510 hp at 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,000 RPM.
The PACCAR MX-13 can be spec’d up to 510 hp at 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,000 RPM.
PACCAR
Kenworth

Kenworth announces the 2021 PACCAR MX-11 and PACCAR MX-13 engines, giving even better performance and efficiency to Kenworth’s Class 8 truck lineup.

Both engines feature re-designed internal components to enhance fuel economy – up to 2.4 percent in the PACCAR MX-13, and 3.4 percent in the PACCAR MX-11 – depending on the application and specification. The PACCAR MX-11 can now be spec’d with a higher horsepower rating of up to 445 hp at 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque @ 900 RPM. The PACCAR MX-13 can be spec’d up to 510 hp at 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,000 RPM.

Helping drive fuel efficiency improvements is a number of refinements that all come together to maximize performance. The engines feature optimized combustion with multi-pulse fuel injection. A smaller, more efficient turbocharger boosts power and improves responsiveness.  And an enhanced piston design has added features to reduce frictional losses.  PACCAR’s next generation aftertreatment system completes the system to further reduce particulates and NOx without sacrificing power or fuel economy.

The engines were updated for added reliability. An enhanced fully-encapsulated engine harness protects against the elements, while connections were reduced between the engine and vehicle. Inside the engine, several structural enhancements were added to strengthen components and optimize rigidity.

To make fuel filter changes more efficient, PACCAR now mounts primary and secondary fuel filters on the engine, instead of on the chassis. A 12-volt fuel heater also comes standard for improved cold weather performance.

The engines offer extended service intervals of up to 75,000 miles for both the oil and fuel filter combined with major components warranty, which is 5 years or 500,000 miles.        

Recommended
1237 Adt Scraper
K-Tec and Soil Connect Partner to Promote Efficient Earthmoving
Companies will work together to educate the earthmoving industry through multiple cross-promotional channels about new technologies and best practices.
May 13, 2021
Screenshot 2021 05 04 082638
The Ultimate Guide to Asphalt Pavement Compaction
A detailed how-to guide full of steps and recommendations to achieve successful asphalt pavement compaction and avoid failure.
May 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 402091768
Promoting ‘Employee Power’ for Success
One of the best ways you can improve your business is by making sure your employees know you will honestly evaluate any suggestions they bring to you.
May 10, 2021
Latest
EZ Trac is designed to improve traction and maneuverability for on-highway and severe service vocational trucks without altering OEM cab specifications.
Fontaine Modification Certified to Install EZ Trac All-Wheel Drive Systems
Fontaine offers EZ Trac installation at 10 modification centers nationwide.
October 27, 2020
Cummins X15
Cummins Announces its EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Series Engines
These heavy-duty diesel engines from Cummins were built upon the proven architecture of their EPA 2017 versions.
October 19, 2020
Allison Transmission launches eGen Power, its new zero emission electric axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks.
Allison Transmission Launches eGen Power Electric Axles
The eGen Power 100D is capable of a 23,000 lb GAWR, and is the first electric axle variant within the eGen Power series of products.
October 7, 2020
Rendering of BSFB’s Bowling Green, KY., facility created in September 2019 when the company broke ground on a $65 million, 130,000-square-foot expansion, now nearing completion.
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Acquires Full Ownership of Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake
Wheel-end business to be incorporated into Bendix as part of focus on traffic safety, advanced driver assistance functions, and automated driving solutions.
October 5, 2020
Automatictransmissions 10076910
Allison Rolls Out New Automatic Transmission Fluid
TES 668 utilizes the latest developments in synthetic fluid formulation and additive technologies to meet the needs of current and future applications.
October 1, 2020
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Sponsored
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Customers of IMT need reliable, quality equipment made for the toughest of tasks. Whether using our cranes, service trucks, or air compressors, you can trust they're up to the job.
May 1, 2021
Ford F Za Ssc Jo 320
[VIDEO] Air Brakes now available on Ford F-650
Mark Buzzell also announces new F-600 chassis cab has Class 6 capabilities in a Class 5 package.
March 6, 2020
7 3 L V8 0708 Ford
Alliance AutoGas to Unveil Aftermarket Autogas System for Ford 7.3L V8
Alliance AutoGas will be unveiling its latest technology in a 2020 F-250 at the 20th Anniversary NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, IN.
February 27, 2020
GM Investing $40 Million in Spring Hill Propulsion Plant (pictured is Rickey Lane working at Spring Hill Assembly)
GM Investing $40 Million in Spring Hill Propulsion Plant
Investment upgrades manufacturing capabilities for 5.3L V8 engines.
January 20, 2020
Battery Module On Edd 2 E1414128010301
Meritor Acquires TransPower
Acquisition expands Meritor's electrification expertise.
January 20, 2020
Freightliner Cascadias outside the all-new Goodyear, AZ PDC
Daimler Trucks North America Inaugurates 10th Parts Distribution Center
The 268,000 square-foot facility stocks more than 10,000 parts and serves over 130 DTNA dealers in the Southwest region.
December 2, 2019
Alliance Truck Parts
Daimler Trucks's Alliance Parts Adds 15 New Locations in October and November
Three standalone stores and 12 in-dealership retail locations opened across the U.S. and Canada
November 11, 2019
The Continental intelligent steer tires feature a built-in TPMS sensor that transmits tire pressure and temperature data via wireless signal.
Continental Broadens Intelligent Steer Tire Portfolio Including Conti HSC 3 Construction Tire
Intelligent steer tires can help improve safety as well as reduce downtime
November 11, 2019
48959691982 Ba56e42ebb O
Kenworth T880 Adds PACCAR Transmission for Vocational Applications
The PACCAR transmission’s new performance shift calibrations will provide higher full throttle upshift points to enhance overall performance and acceleration
October 29, 2019
Allison Neutral at Stop will be standard equipment on the International MV Series, beginning Q1 2020.
International Truck Features Allison Neutral at Stop on MV Series Trucks to Save Fuel and Reduce Emissions
With the Allison Transmission Neutral at Stop feature, the transmission is automatically shifted into neutral when the vehicle is stationary.
October 16, 2019
The HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction is designed to integrate seamlessly with VMAC’s Multifunction Power System, a 6-in-1 multi-power system that includes a rotary screw air compressor, generator, welder, battery booster/charger, PTO with optional hydraulic pump, and integrated cold climate kit.
VMAC To Release HVAC Solution For Truck Cabs
VMAC plans to formally release its new HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction in 2020, enabling its proven 6-in-1 multi-power system to provide truck cab cooling.
October 2, 2019
Unlike maintenance-free flooded lead acid batteries that have a liquid electrolyte, an AGM battery contains a glass mat separator made of fiberglass that is placed between each plate to absorb the electrolyte. This makes the battery spill-proof with no additional water or electrolyte ever needed.
Tips to Help Your Battery Survive on the Construction Site
The key to achieving trouble-free service from construction vehicle batteries is to properly spec the correct battery type and to ensure the batteries are always kept in their proper State of Charge (SOC).
September 23, 2019
Allison 1000 2000 Series 5c40ffd221595
Allison Transmission Acquires Walker Die Casting and C&R Tool and Engineering
The Walker family sought a buyer for the business, allowing Allison to purchase the assets of the company that supplies essential components for its core on-highway transmission products
September 9, 2019
Cummins X15 Performance Series
Cummins Expands X15 Diesel Engine Portfolio with Efficiency Series and Productivity Series
Cummins X15 diesel engine Efficiency Series increases fuel economy by 5% while the Performance Series offers the broadest range of power ratings int he industry.
September 3, 2019
Tridem Test Angle1 5b1 5d 58bf182eed615
Meritor Earns PACCAR’s 10 PPM Quality Award
Four global plants have received a 2018 10 PPM Quality Award from PACCAR recognizing suppliers that meet or exceed its rigorous standard of 10 or fewer defective parts for every 1 million parts shipped to the OEM.
July 22, 2019
Original (6)
Alliance Parts Creates One-Stop Solution for Daimler Truck Parts
The growing parts portfolio, increasing retail footprint, and ability to deliver parts in 24 hours or less is intended to benefit customer uptime
July 22, 2019
Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0 is a comprehensive, camera- and radar-based collision mitigation system and is now standard equipment on the new Volvo VNR and VNL series, and an option on the VNX model.
Volvo Trucks to Introduce Next Iteration of Volvo Active Driver Assist
Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0, a comprehensive collision mitigation system, will be made standard in the new Volvo VNR and VNL models, and available on VNX models, later this year.
July 2, 2019
The most important regular maintenance in an air-conditioning system applies where the refrigerant changes state. Air flow is essential in the condenser and evaporator, and it takes deliberate maintenance to keep these systems working on construction sites.
Air Conditioning Essentials That Keep Machine Operators Working Cool
Master essential housekeeping chores as well as clues to refrigerant leaking to ensure comfortable operators keep construction sites productive
June 12, 2019
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Sponsored
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Customers of IMT need reliable, quality equipment made for the toughest of tasks. Whether using our cranes, service trucks, or air compressors, you can trust they're up to the job.
May 1, 2021