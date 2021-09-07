Hendrickson’s President and CEO Announces Retirement

As Gary Gerstenslager retires, Matt Joy will transition to the role of President and CEO of Henrickson.

After 32 years, Gary Gerstenslager, President and CEO of Hendrickson announced his retirement at the end of the year. Gerstenslager joined Hendrickson in 1989, and his passion, technical knowledge, and drive for excellence lead to a transformation in product design and manufacturing which permeates all of Hendrickson today.

"Gerstenslager became President in 2006, and in 2007, became the first CEO, in addition to President, in Hendrickson's history. Gary embraced this role and over his 15 years as President turned Hendrickson from an important supplier within the NAFTA commercial vehicle into a leading global supplier,” Stated Matthew Boler, Chairman, President and CEO of The Boler Company, parent company of Hendrickson.

"Hendrickson is committed to a seamless leadership transition, and we are pleased to announce Matt Joy will assume Gary’s responsibilities and be promoted as the fifth President and second CEO in Hendrickson's history, effective January 1, 2022,” added Boler.

Matt joined Hendrickson in 2006 and has been instrumental in the on-going transition of the company, eventually moving through several successive roles as Vice President/General Manager of the Specialty Products Group, Vice President/General Manager of the Truck Division, and, since January 2020 as the Chief Operating Officer for Hendrickson.



