10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter

Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg

December 18, 2020
Larry Stewart
Cu Skidsteer

Cu Cold Concrete Cutting10. [Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade

If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season


Cu Infrastructure Funding9. Report: How to Fix Surface Transportation Funding

The Competitive Enterprise Institute says the current structure features a long-term funding shortfall (with inevitable bailouts) and a mismatch between who pays for roads and who uses them and there are better, more accurate and equitable ways to pay for them than a federal gas tax

 

Cu Motivate Remote Teams8. 5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams

AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals

 

Cu Milwaulee Mx Fuel7. Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply

The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy

 

Cu Biden Climate Plan6. How Biden's Climate Plan Will Impact State Infrastructure

LawnStarter ranked states on a variety of factors to develop an interactive list of how each might fare under Biden’s climate plan

 

5. 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Offers Up to 25 mpg

The 2021 F-150 with 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 -- the only full hybrid available in a pickup -- delivers an EPA-estimated rating of 25 mpg on 4x2, the most of any gas-powered light-duty full-size pickupCu 21 Ford F150

 

4. Class-Straddling Ford F-600 Tows and Hauls More Than Any Other Super Duty Its Size

F-600 with 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 43,000 lbs. maximum GCWR and up to 34,500 lbs. gooseneck towing capacityCu 21 Ford F600

 

3. Hyundai could Finalize a Purchase of Doosan Infracore by Year’s End

Deal faces potential challenges from Korea’s monopoly regulations, and the fate of Doosan Bobcat is uncertainCu Doosan Infracore

 

    Cu Materials2. Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage

 

1. Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder

Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachmentsCu Skidsteer

