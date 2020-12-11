Hyundai could Finalize a Purchase of Doosan Infracore by Year’s End

Deal faces potential challenges from Korea’s monopoly regulations, and the fate of Doosan Bobcat is uncertain

December 11, 2020
Larry Stewart
Doosan Infracore

Doosan Group selected Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings as the preferred bidder for a 36.07% controlling stake in Doosan Infracore Co. The Korea Economic Daily’s sources say the deal would combine Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. and Doosan Infracore to make the seventh-largest global market share, a size similar to Volvo, Hitachi and Liebherr, among the world’s construction equipment manufacturers.

Pulsenews.co.kr reports Hyundai’s bid was nearly 900 billion won ($827.8 million).

Details of the acquisition have not been divulged, but it’s important to note that in 2018, Doosan Infracore North America separated its business from that of Doosan Bobcat. Doosan Group acquired the powerful compact-equipment player in 2007, and it seems the Korean company may have been preparing to retain the profitable brand.

Hyundai Heavy will secure Doosan Infracore’s manpower, research and development capabilities and patents as well as its global distribution network. Doosan Infracore’s strong presence in the Chinese market is expected to speed up Hyundai Heavy’s market expansion. And Doosan’s engine business is seen as a significant asset to Hyundai Construction Equipment.

The combined Hitachi Construction Equipment and Doosan Infracore market shares in global construction equipment are expected to be 4.5%, moving Hitachi up to replace Hitachi Construction Machinery following Volvo Construction Equipment.

A significant hurdle for the deal will be receiving merger approval from the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Korea Economic Daily reports. Under the country's Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, a company is considered to have a market-dominant position if its market share exceeds 50%.

The combined companies would be South Korea’s largest construction machinery company, with a Korean market likely to exceed 60% of the domestic excavator market.

The sale would move Doosan Group closer to meeting its pledge to secure 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) through the divestment of core assets in return for a state bailout to keep debt-laden Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. afloat.

Recommended
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
800px Saw Cut Control Joint In Concrete 5ebabe3babfac[1]
Top 5 Concrete Stories of November 2020
The most popular stories from ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from November 2020.
December 9, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Closed Sears Store With Label Scar Over Entrance, Hudson Valley Mall, Kingston, Ny
Amazon.com on the Verge of Pouring Money into Mall Remodeling
The e-commerce giant is talking to the nation’s largest mall owner about filling empty anchor-store space to complete its plan to deliver purchases as fast as you can drive to the store
August 11, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Agc Ppp Survey
Contractors Take Lion’s Share of the First Round of Paycheck Protection Loans
UPDATED April 24, 2020 -- We know more about obstacles to the smallest businesses getting these forgivable funds just in time for a second round of PPP funding coming to replenish the pot
April 23, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
The autonomous Built Robotics machines Sunstate is renting today.
Meet Some of Today's Working Construction Robots
Disappointed that our Jetsons childhood hasn't yet matured into flying cars? Take heart, construction robots working around us today are a good sign that those condos in space aren't far off
February 20, 2020
Regionally, the Southwest recorded the highest growth rates for the first quarter of 2019 at 4.8%.
Construction Lets GDP Down in Q1 2019
Real US GDP grew 3.1% in the first quarter lead by strength in finance and insurance, retail trade and health care and social assistance
July 29, 2019
The 2.3% average annual economic growth of the current decade-long expansion compares with 2.9% during expansion from late 2001 to 2007, and 3.6% in the 10-year expansion ended in early 2001.
US GDP Growth Slowed in Q2 2019; 2018 Revised Down to 2.9%
Second quarter gross domestic product growth beat consensus forecasts but data is not encouraging. Here’s what it might mean for interest rates
July 26, 2019
With the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 delivering a drop in 2018 corporate tax revenue of $92 billion, Over the next decade, the CBO projects the gap between Federal outlays and revenues will be large and persistent.
Economy Looks Solid; Here’s Why the Fed Plans to Risk a Rate Cut Anyway
An ‘insurance cut’ sugar high may be able to stretch the longest US recovery in history but politics tainting the decision obscure the action’s proven risk
July 22, 2019
Over 12 months, this index of nonresidential building planning is down 10.1%, suggesting a slowdown in construction activity through 2019.
Nonresidential ‘Momentum’ Increases to 10% Below Year-Ago Level
But declining trend in planning activity for nonresidential construction has not yet impinged on actual construction spending year-to-date
July 15, 2019
A modular prototype on Skender's production floor.
Chicago Contractor Establishes Modular Building ‘Factory’
Developer bets modular can cut the cost of 700 affordable apartments the Windy City requires to offset real estate dedicated to high-end Lincoln Yards housing
June 4, 2019
Getty Images 172252016
Now Trump Won’t Deal on Infrastructure While Under Investigation
President continues to prioritize personal controversies above doing the hard work to overcome the politics of paying for the infrastructure everybody wants
May 23, 2019
Getty Images 916255366
Trump Adds 5G Cell Networks to China-Trade Bargaining Chips
FCC license auctions focus on different bandwidths than Chinese and European innovators of 5G network infrastructure depend on
April 22, 2019
U.S. GDP growth has slowed consistently since it spiked around tax time last year, taking construction spending with it.
What Last Week’s Real Threat of Recession Means for Construction
As the tax-cut sugar high fades, Fed downgrades 2019 GDP projection, bond yield curve inverts. How much economic slowing can construction afford?
March 26, 2019
Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The staging area also showcases a scaled down example of what the bollard style wall will look like.
Wall-Funding Scramble Keeps Trump Construction Promise in Question
‘Reprogramming’ funds from Corps of Engineers flood control, disaster relief from CA and PR, and military infrastructure likely to draw ‘firestorm’ of legal challenges
February 13, 2019
JPMorgan recession-forecasting model puts the odds of impending recession at about 43% and a Federal Reserve Bank of New York model based on Treasury yields puts them at 22%.
Could America’s 2018 Home-Buying Slump Precede an Economic Storm?
Home-buying's Q4 2018 plunge has analysts pointing out that significant housing declines have foreshadowed nine of the 11 post-World War II US recessions
January 28, 2019
2019 Spending Growth
Slowing Residential Spending Expected to Stall 2019 US Construction Growth
Dodge Data forecasts virtually no growth in the value of US construction starts in 2019 at this mature segment of the recovery
December 10, 2018
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's perspective on the administration's effect on labor and prospects for a NAFTA replacement sans Canada drew a Labor Day personal attack from Pres. Trump.
Trump Attacks Union Leader on Labor Day
President Trump took time from his annual celebration of US labor’s accomplishments to tweet a personal jab at AFL-CIO President Trumka
September 5, 2018
July Us Existing Home Sales
Existing Home Sales Slip for 4th Month to Slowest Pace in 2 Years
July sales were 1.5% less than in July 2017. Rising prices and limited inventory of affordable houses continue to sideline buyers
August 22, 2018
Months of supply for existing homes ticked up year-over-year in June for only the second time in three years. Given the number of existing homes for sale has been falling, the uptick in months of supply is likely attributable to a slower pace of sales.
Reasons to Suspect the US Housing Market is Starting to Cool
Low unemployment doesn’t ensure more Americans can afford a home, and rising home prices say more about target markets than the supply of motivated buyers
August 8, 2018
Home Building 3
Housing Starts Rose Solidly over the First Quarter of 2018
Digging into the housing numbers shows a solid growth trend and underscores opportunities and challenges in US regions
April 18, 2018
Revisions to the November and December data now show starts rising 3.0 percent in November and then falling 6.9 percent in December, before rebounding in January.
US Housing Starts Double Forecasts to Start 2018 Near Post-Recession High
Volatile housing numbers leap in the northeast, with added strength in the large south and west markets lifting national totals
February 19, 2018
Trump's infrastructure gambit suggest flipping the cost share of big infrastructure projects, expecting states and/or private industry to come up with 80% of funds. Thirty-three states face revenue shortfalls in fiscal 2017 and 2018. More states than at any time since the end of the recession reported midyear budget gaps in fiscal 2017.
Trump Infrastructure Gambit Elevates Business Elite over Rebuilding America
Administration’s $200B flier, ostensibly to attract $1.3 trillion more in non-federal infrastructure investment, is less serious policy than it is a pledge of allegiance
February 13, 2018
The value of all construction put in place in December managed a 0.7% rise to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.25 trillion on solid growth in both private and public spending.
2017 US Construction Spending Grew 3.8% Despite Declining Public Outlays
Analysis suggests construction growth gaining momentum in the second half of 2017, and proposes reasons to expect not just solid, but spectacular 2018 follow through
February 1, 2018