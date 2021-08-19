Update: Doosan Infracore Acquisition by Hyundai Heavy Industries Completed

Originally published 9/29/2020; updated 8/19/2021

The sale of Doosan Infracore to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) has officially closed. Doosan Infracore now becomes a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), as two independent construction equipment companies under HHIH. HG will act as the intermediary company of HHIH Group's construction equipment businesses and will be leading both DI and HCE to maximize the company's efforts and focus on the construction equipment industry. Together the two brands will combine as a global top 5 player.

The plan is to manage overlapping investments and invest heavily in areas like future technologies and innovation. Doosan Infracore will be working diligently to commercialize Concept-X and develop cutting edge products such as electric excavators, battery packs, hybrid fuel cells and other next generation products.

On November 20, 2019 Doosan unveiled its autonomous construction site solution, Concept-X, with several prototype machines including a drone, wheel loader, excavator and articulated dump truck working together autonomously at the company’s proving grounds.

Concept-X is a comprehensive control solution that can be used to survey work site topography via 3D drone scanning, establish operational plans based on the topographical data and operate construction equipment such as excavators and wheel loaders without human intervention.

It was first announced in 2020 that Doosan Group was looking to sell its shares of the company to help improve its finances and repay debts held by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, and that Hyundai was a top contender early on. In December 2020, it was announced that Hyundai was the preferred bidder.

Hyundai signed a deal in February 2021 to acquire a 35% stake in Doosan Infracore; its subsidiary Hyundai Genuine Co. took over that stake in April.

Per The Korea Herald, regulators' approval of the deal will also aid Doosan Heavy with its corporate restructuring. The deal will also help Hyundai Genuine to increase its market presence in Korea as well as the global construction market.

Acquisition Timeline

In early September 2020, Doosan Infracore, which is South Korea’s largest construction equipment maker, announced the opening of preliminary bidding for a controlling stake in its operations. At that time, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group emerged as a top-tier bidder. On December 10, 2020, it was announced that Hyundai Heavy has been selected as the preferred bidder. Respective parties including creditors were informed Thursday morning.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Chosen as Preferred Bidder for Doosan Infracore

The sale of Doosan Infracore was part of the restructuring process for the beleaguered Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, which was facing a 4.2 trillion won debt load scheduled to come due before the end of the year. The power plant builder took a major hit when the South Korean government chose to depart from nuclear and coal power.

Doosan Heavy was selling a 35% stake in Doosan Infracore and its management. The company’s majority stake in U.S.-based Doosan Bobcat is not included as part of the sale. While the sale price has not been disclosed, it is estimated at between 700 billion and 800 billion won.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings – parent company of Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. – entered into the bidding process on September 28 after Doosan Group indicated it would repay any overseas debts owned by Doosan Infracore. According to The Korean Economic Daily Global Edition, Hyundai Heavy was chosen as the winning bidder "for its fundraising ability, thanks to its consortium with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), alongside its anticipated synergy with Doosan Infracore's construction equipment operations."

The combination of Hyundai Construction Equipment and Doosan Infracore will reportedly create a new construction equipment powerhouse. The two entities currently stand at No. 20 and No. 9 in the global construction equipment market, according to a Pulse News report. The joining of the two companies is set to create the world’s fifth-largest construction equipment player, and No. 1 in South Korea.

In addition, the acquisition will further expand Hyundai Construction’s global presence, particularly in China where Doosan Infracore currently dominates among foreign suppliers. Doosan Infracore's excavator operations will also help to enhance Hyundai's excavator engine business.

Additional sources: Korean Investors, Hellenic Shipping News