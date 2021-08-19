Update: Doosan Infracore Acquisition by Hyundai Heavy Industries Completed

With the sale officially completed, Doosan Infracore now becomes a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment.

August 19, 2021
Sara JensenBecky SchultzCurt Bennink
Doosan 6108230231e1f

Originally published 9/29/2020; updated 8/19/2021

The sale of Doosan Infracore to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) has officially closed. Doosan Infracore now becomes a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), as two independent construction equipment companies under HHIH. HG will act as the intermediary company of HHIH Group's construction equipment businesses and will be leading both DI and HCE to maximize the company's efforts and focus on the construction equipment industry. Together the two brands will combine as a global top 5 player. 

The plan is to manage overlapping investments and invest heavily in areas like future technologies and innovation. Doosan Infracore will be working diligently to commercialize Concept-X and develop cutting edge products such as electric excavators, battery packs, hybrid fuel cells and other next generation products.

On November 20, 2019 Doosan unveiled its autonomous construction site solution, Concept-X, with several prototype machines including a drone, wheel loader, excavator and articulated dump truck working together autonomously at the company’s proving grounds.

Concept-X is a comprehensive control solution that can be used to survey work site topography via 3D drone scanning, establish operational plans based on the topographical data and operate construction equipment such as excavators and wheel loaders without human intervention.

It was first announced in 2020 that Doosan Group was looking to sell its shares of the company to help improve its finances and repay debts held by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, and that Hyundai was a top contender early on. In December 2020, it was announced that Hyundai was the preferred bidder. 

Hyundai signed a deal in February 2021 to acquire a 35% stake in Doosan Infracore; its subsidiary Hyundai Genuine Co. took over that stake in April. 

Per The Korea Herald, regulators' approval of the deal will also aid Doosan Heavy with its corporate restructuring. The deal will also help Hyundai Genuine to increase its market presence in Korea as well as the global construction market.

Acquisition Timeline

In early September 2020, Doosan Infracore, which is South Korea’s largest construction equipment maker, announced the opening of preliminary bidding for a controlling stake in its operations. At that time, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group emerged as a top-tier bidder. On December 10, 2020, it was announced that Hyundai Heavy has been selected as the preferred bidder. Respective parties including creditors were informed Thursday morning.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group Chosen as Preferred Bidder for Doosan Infracore

The sale of Doosan Infracore was part of the restructuring process for the beleaguered Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, which was facing a 4.2 trillion won debt load scheduled to come due before the end of the year. The power plant builder took a major hit when the South Korean government chose to depart from nuclear and coal power.

Doosan Heavy was selling a 35% stake in Doosan Infracore and its management. The company’s majority stake in U.S.-based Doosan Bobcat is not included as part of the sale. While the sale price has not been disclosed, it is estimated at between 700 billion and 800 billion won.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings – parent company of Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. – entered into the bidding process on September 28 after Doosan Group indicated it would repay any overseas debts owned by Doosan Infracore. According to The Korean Economic Daily Global Edition, Hyundai Heavy was chosen as the winning bidder "for its fundraising ability, thanks to its consortium with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), alongside its anticipated synergy with Doosan Infracore's construction equipment operations."

    The combination of Hyundai Construction Equipment and Doosan Infracore will reportedly create a new construction equipment powerhouse. The two entities currently stand at No. 20 and No. 9 in the global construction equipment market, according to a Pulse News report. The joining of the two companies is set to create the world’s fifth-largest construction equipment player, and No. 1 in South Korea.

    In addition, the acquisition will further expand Hyundai Construction’s global presence, particularly in China where Doosan Infracore currently dominates among foreign suppliers. Doosan Infracore's excavator operations will also help to enhance Hyundai's excavator engine business.

    Additional sources: Korean Investors, Hellenic Shipping News

    Related
    Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision For Hcma In The Americas 01
    Deere, Hitachi Dissolve 30-Year Excavator Joint Venture
    August 19, 2021
    Doosan Infracore
    Hyundai could Finalize a Purchase of Doosan Infracore by Year’s End
    December 11, 2020
    Recommended
    Cu Oshacovi Dupdate Adobe Stock Pixel Shot
    Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Guidance to Protect Workers from COVID-19
    Most-read construction stories include a vehicle mileage tax on the horizon, Deutz targets 2024 to produce hydrogen engine, Bill Gates promises $1.5B for green infrastructure, how mentors helped shape a woman’s construction career
    August 20, 2021
    Skid Steers Ritchie Bros
    Skid Steer Prices Up 30% in the U.S. According to Ritchie Bros.
    August Market Trends Report shows price growth across all equipment categories, with significant gains in the ubiquitous skid steers and compact track loaders
    August 19, 2021
    Information to help you improve your bottom line.
    Sponsored
    Information to help you improve your bottom line.
    Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
    August 1, 2021
    Latest
    Skid Steers Ritchie Bros
    Skid Steer Prices Up 30% in the U.S. According to Ritchie Bros.
    August Market Trends Report shows price growth across all equipment categories, with significant gains in the ubiquitous skid steers and compact track loaders
    August 19, 2021
    Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision For Hcma In The Americas 01
    Deere, Hitachi Dissolve 30-Year Excavator Joint Venture
    After more than 30 years building excavators together, Hitachi Construction Machinery and John Deere are parting ways.
    August 19, 2021
    Little Beaver Mechanical Planting
    Mechanical Earth Drills from Little Beaver
    August 18, 2021
    DICA DR36-2 SafetyTech Outrigger Pad
    DICA Outrigger and Crane Pads Go Global
    The United States Antarctic Program purchases DICA's SafetyTech Outrigger Pads, approved for temperatures reaching down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The company's products are now used in all seven continents and in more than 50 countries.
    August 18, 2021
    New 120|HT Hydraulic Truck Crane from Link-Belt Cranes
    Link-Belt Cranes 120|HT Hydraulic Truck Crane
    Link-Belt Cranes announces the new 120 US-ton base rated, 120|HT hydraulic truck crane, featuring an all-new air ride suspension design, increased counterweight payload to reduce the 120|HT’s gross vehicle weight and two lattice insert extensions.
    August 18, 2021
    John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators
    Sponsored
    John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators
    With John Deere SmartGrade™ Excavators, you can choose from integrated 2D guidance up to 3D grade control. The flexibility and capability of our grade-management solutions make working smarter an easy choice.
    August 1, 2021
    The new Ditch Witch HX30G vacuum excavator delivers high-profile power in a low-profile package.
    The Utility Expo Comes Back Stronger with More Space and More Product Innovations
    The biennial event in Louisville, KY, features more space for overhead and underground utility equipment, and exhibitors are taking advantage with a broad mix of new product launches.
    August 17, 2021
    02 Wheel Track 600x400
    Wheels or Tracks? Weighing the Advantages of Two Types of Excavators
    Are you better served by tracks or wheels? Here’s a quick look at the differences — and which type of excavator gets the edge in certain situations
    August 16, 2021
    Adobe Stock 384753285
    Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
    Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
    August 17, 2021
    Pettibone As1932 E
    Pettibone AS1932E Scissor Lift
    ANSI A92.20-compliant electric scissor lift provides a reliable solution for safely working at height indoors or out.
    August 16, 2021
    Mec Xtra Deck® For Booms
    MEC Xtra-Deck for Boom Lifts
    Provides an additional 20 in. of height with three telescopic guardrails so users can reach confined places without standing on the midrails
    August 16, 2021
    Information to help you improve your bottom line.
    Sponsored
    Information to help you improve your bottom line.
    Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
    August 1, 2021
    Poly Blade Pic2
    Poly Cutting Edge for Buckets and Plow Blades
    Custom UHMW poly cutting edge is designed to protect smooth pavements that can be damaged by equipment while plowing snow.
    August 16, 2021
    Fleet managers can utilize Lift Connect data to better understand their fleet health and improve machine utilization.
    Why Telematics Technology is Finally Reaching Into Lift Equipment
    Telematics ease management of lift equipment use on jobsites, while capturing information on machine health, use and so much more.
    August 16, 2021
    ADEP partnered with Brokk to match demolition robots that would reduce crew size in a confined space while increasing productivity 50% over alternatives.
    Demolition Robot Cuts a Pool from a Historic Basement 25% Under Budget
    ADEP Group first use of a remote-controlled demolition robot keeps workers safe removing a concrete pool from the tight basement of a 120-year-old YMCA facility and handily beats the schedule
    August 13, 2021
    Xylem Flygt Bibo Alpha
    Xylem Flygt Bibo Alpha Dewatering Pump
    Pump substantially reduces energy, wear and tear and maintenance costs by bringing built-in intelligence to industrial dewatering.
    August 13, 2021
    Senzit Small Desktop Update Iphone 06
    Senzit Predictive Maintenance Platform
    Key features include air filter monitoring, advanced engine hours, location services, trip history, a digital log book and analytics.
    August 13, 2021
    Ridgid Pipe Saw Action 33135
    RIDGID PCS-500 Transportable Pipe Saw
    This fully transportable, purpose-built Pipe Saw cuts 1- to 12-in. pipe up to a 1/2-in. wall thickness.
    August 13, 2021
    Jetstream Twin Force 800hp Unit
    Jetstream TwinForce 800-hp Water-blasting Unit
    800-hp water-blasting unit features two Jetstream 5200 Bareshaft Pumps mounted on a simplified and integrated trailer.
    August 13, 2021
    Jd Anti Vibration Undercarriage System 1[2][2]
    John Deere Anti-Vibration Undercarriage System for the 333G Compact Track Loader
    Anti-vibration undercarriage system option was created as a solution to combat operator fatigue and enhance user experience.
    August 13, 2021
    'As a woman in this industry, I sat in the back of the room for a long time because I felt that was where I belonged,' Valdez comments. 'Now, I do whatever I can to sit in the front row.'
    Women in Construction: How Mentors Helped Shape My Construction Career
    In this guest blog, Sunbelt Rentals' Jacki Valdez shares how the combination of determination and the right mentorship support set her up for a fulfilling career in the industry.
    August 13, 2021
    Tr Arizona Wildfire Cleanup 591745
    CASE, Sonsray Machinery Provide Equipment for Team Rubicon Wildfire Cleanup Efforts in Arizona
    The companies provided equipment and support to Team Rubicon for recovery efforts from Arizona's Margo Fire, which hit in April 2021.
    August 13, 2021
    Deutz Tcg 78 H2 6115199743f89
    DEUTZ Sets Production Target of 2024 for New Hydrogen Engine
    Deutz showcases the TCG 7.8 H2, its first hydrogen engine, and says it is scheduled to go into full production in 2024.
    August 13, 2021
    Watch The Latest Construction News
    Sponsored
    Watch The Latest Construction News
    The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
    August 1, 2021