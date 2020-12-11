Update: Hyundai Heavy Industries Selected to Acquire Stake in Doosan Infracore

Months after announcing plans to sell a controlling stake in its operations, Doosan Infracore has selected Hyundai Heavy Industries as the preferred bidder.

December 11, 2020
Becky Schultz
Doosan Dl250 719
Doosan Infracore

Originally published 9/29/2020; updated 12/11/2020

In early September, Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea’s largest construction equipment maker, announced the opening of preliminary bidding for a controlling stake in its operations. At that time, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group emerged as a top-tier bidder. On December 10th, it was announced that Hyundai Heavy has been selected as the preferred bidder. Respective parties including creditors were informed Thursday morning.

The sale of Doosan Infracore is part of the restructuring process for the beleaguered Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, which was facing a 4.2 trillion won debt load scheduled to come due before the end of the year. The power plant builder took a major hit when the South Korean government chose to depart from nuclear and coal power.

Doosan Heavy will sell a 36.27% stake in Doosan Infracore and its management. The company’s majority stake in U.S.-based Doosan Bobcat is not included as part of the sale. While the sale price has not been disclosed, it is estimated at between 700 billion and 800 billion won.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings – parent company of Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. – entered into the bidding process on September 28 after Doosan Group indicated it would repay any overseas debts owned by Doosan Infracore. According to The Korean Economic Daily Global Edition, Hyundai Heavy was chosen as the winning bidder "for its fundraising ability, thanks to its consortium with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), alongside its anticipated synergy with Doosan Infracore's construction equipment operations."

The combination of Hyundai Construction Equipment and Doosan Infracore will reportedly create a new construction equipment powerhouse. The two entities currently stand at No. 20 and No. 9 in the global construction equipment market, according to a Pulse News report. The joining of the two companies is set to create the world’s fifth-largest construction equipment player, and No. 1 in South Korea.

In addition, the acquisition will further expand Hyundai Construction’s global presence, particularly in China where Doosan Infracore currently dominates among foreign suppliers. Doosan Infracore's excavator operations will also help to enhance Hyundai's excavator engine business.

Details of the deal between the two companies is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, and will be subject to merger approval from the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

Additional sources: Korean Investors, Hellenic Shipping News

Recommended
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
800px Saw Cut Control Joint In Concrete 5ebabe3babfac[1]
Top 5 Concrete Stories of November 2020
The most popular stories from ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from November 2020.
December 9, 2020
Equipment that is redefined
Sponsored
Equipment that is redefined
Engineered for the most demanding trades in the world, Milwaukee Tool’s MX FUEL line of equipment is powered by industry leading lithium-ion technology batteries that are conveniently interchangeable on all MX FUEL equipment.
December 1, 2020
Latest
Cold planer attachments enable a skid steer to cut and mill both concrete and asphalt in controlled increments.
Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder
Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachments.
December 11, 2020
Branch Technology's process uses less material, so there is less of a path for the 3D robot to trace through as it's printing.
Branch Technology Raises $11 Million for Fleet of Construction 3D Printers
Branch Technology has announced that it has closed an $11 million funding round for its additive construction technology.
December 11, 2020
SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship
The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.
December 11, 2020
Caterpillar 315 Gc Excavator 5fd054c64a12b
Caterpillar Announces New Cat 315 GC Next Gen Features
Caterpillar designed the Cat 315 GC Next Gen compact radius excavator with a larger cab, lower maintenance cost, and reduced fuel consumption.
December 11, 2020
©seb hovaguimian – stock.adobe.com
House Passage Moves Water Resources Infrastructure Legislation Forward
WRDA 2020, which unlocks $10 billion in additional funds from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Balance and authorizes construction on 46 pending Army Corps Chief’s Reports projects, will now head to the Senate for a final vote.
December 10, 2020
Doosan Dx800lc 5b
Doosan DX800LC-7 Crawler Excavator Now Available to Order
The biggest model in the company’s excavator lineup is now available for order in North America.
December 10, 2020
Roto
Rotochopper Reaches 30-Year Milestone
Rotochopper, specializing in delivering innovative waste grinding solutions, celebrates its 30 year anniversary while establishing its core values of customer-centricity and 'Perfect in One Pass' engineering.
December 10, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
December 10, 2020
Mecalac offers its innovative “Speed Control” travel speed management system standard on all MCR crawler skid excavator models.
Mecalac Offers Speed Control System on MCR Crawler Skid Excavators
Mecalac is now offering 20 available options for maximum travel speed with its innovative Speed Control System on MCR crawler skid excavators.
December 10, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020
Skyworks Will Expand to the Cleveland Market
Takeuchi-US has announced the expansion of current dealer, Skyworks LLC, into the Cleveland market — offering the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators, and wheel loaders.
December 9, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
December 9, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
December 3, 2020
Jd Rubber Tracks 2
John Deere Adds Rubber-Tracks Durability for Compact Track Loaders
New track features include an arched roller path to improve roller path life, enhanced steel cords, and manufacturing improvements to the metal core adhesion process.
December 9, 2020
Beyond providing more tractive effort, rubber track undercarriages contribute to high flotation, low ground pressure, machine stability and a smooth ride.
Choose and Use Compact Track Loader Tracks Wisely
These selection, maintenance and operating tips can help extend track life for your compact track loaders.
December 9, 2020
The rock waterfall pictured here was created using a concrete squeeze pump, which was the ideal solution for Pool Crafters to preserve the detailed process of rock carving.
Pump Attachment Helps Create A Concrete Canvas
South Florida pool company uses squeeze pump for concrete pumping.
April 20, 2017
'Air filter elements and oil are cheap insurance to ensure long engine life and reduced overall costs,' says Joel Borowski, Honda Engine Sales Group. Check your trowel's air filter weekly and change monthly for optimal air filter performance.
Keep on Trowelin'
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
August 20, 2008
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Werk Brau Productivity Package 005
Werk-Brau Productivity Package
Package includes Heavy Duty Excavator Buckets paired with a Progressive Linkage Thumb and D-Lock Coupler that allow quick coupling of attachments.
December 8, 2020
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 131558
ASSP and ANSI Announce Revised Standard for Construction Safety
The American Society of Safety Professionals and the American National Standards Institute has revised a standard to help keep construction workers safe by highlighting best practices to be implemented in safety programs.
December 7, 2020
Able Corp Hq Building
ABLE Equipment Rental Grows with Purchase of GAR Equipment's Assets
ABLE Equipment Rental has purchased equipment assets and service operations of GAR Equipment to increase the size of its fleet, continue to meet equipment demand, and expand its customer base.
December 7, 2020