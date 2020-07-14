TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System

At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to the make the repairs and improvements that are needed.

July 14, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP

A new report by TRIP examines the aging U.S. Interstate Highway System as it faces increasing usage, mounting congestion and deteriorating road and bridge conditions.

The report, “Restoring the Interstate Highway System: Meeting America’s Transportation Needs with a Reliable, Safe & Well-Maintained National Highway Network,” finds that as the U.S. Interstate Highway System reaches 64 years old, it faces increasing congestion, unprecedented levels of travel – particularly by large trucks – and insufficient funding to make needed repairs and improvements.

TRIP found that there is a backlog to the tune of $123 billion for the needed repairs and improvements on our interstates. $54 billion is needed to improve pavements, $37 billion to repair our bridges (with 27% of all bridges needing repair) and additional $33 billion required for enhancements and expansions to combat rising traffic and congestion. The report suggested that in order to repair these systems, funding should be increased from the $23 billion that was spent in 2018 on these systems to over $57 billion annually over the next 20 years. 

State by State Break Down

TRIP’s report ranks the states by Interstate systems that are the most congested, have the largest share of pavement in poor condition and bridges in poor/structurally deficient condition, have the highest fatality rate, have experienced the greatest increase in vehicle miles of travel (VMT) since 2000, and that carry the greatest share of commercial trucks.

Pavements on 11% of Interstate highways are in poor or mediocre condition, with three percent rated in poor condition and eight percent rated in mediocre condition. Another nine percent of Interstate pavements are in fair condition and the remaining 79 percent are in good condition.

Hawaii is the worst off with 19% of their pavements considered in poor condition. Delaware (11%), Wyoming (9%) and New Jersey (8%) are next in line. 

An analysis of U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Inventory data indicates that more than one quarter – 27% – of Interstate bridges (15,709 of 57,741) are in need of repair or replacement. Three percent of the nation’s Interstate bridges are rated in poor/structurally deficient condition, and 56%  are rated in fair condition.  

The report found that Rhode Island and West Virginia are the most in need of bridge repairs with 17% and 14% of bridges being structurally deficient in those states respectively. 

The report also found that travel on our nation’s Interstate highways is increasing at a rate nearly triple the rate that new lane capacity is being added. From 2000 to 2018, vehicle travel on Interstate highways increased 25%, from 662 billion miles traveled annually to 829 billion miles. From 2000 to 2018, lane miles of Interstates in the U.S. increased nine percent, from 208,502 to 226,626 miles.

Forty-seven percent of the nation’s urban Interstate highways (8,914 of 19,160 miles) are considered congested because they carry traffic levels that result in significant delays during peak travel hours. Not surprisingly, California has the most congested roadways with 87% of their urban Interstate highways considered congested. Eighty-two percent of Maryland roadways are considered congested and 78% of New Jersey roadways. 

The full state-by-state breakdown can be found here.

Funding Needed Now

The ability of states to invest in Interstate highway repairs and improvements may be hampered by the tremendous decrease in vehicle travel that has occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials estimates will reduce state transportation revenues by at least 30% – approximately $50 billion - over the next 18 months.

The restoration and upgrading of the Interstate Highway System to meet 21st Century transportation needs will require strong federal leadership and a robust federal-state partnership to reestablish the Interstate Highway System as the nation’s premier transportation network.

"Today, the Interstate Highway System continues to save Americans time, lives and money while playing a critical role in supporting economic growth and enhancing the lifestyle choices of the nation’s residents and visitors," the report says. "If Americans are to continue to enjoy the benefit of the unparalleled level of access and mobility provided by the Interstate Highway System, which have enabled the nation’s unprecedented development and growth, the U.S. will need to commit to a well-funded program of Interstate restoration, modernization and renewal."

TRIP suggested the following be done to improve our Interstate system:

  • Reconstruct the nation’s Interstate Highway System, including pavements, bridges and interchanges o Improve safety features on Interstate highways
  • Right-size the Interstate Highway System by:
    • upgrading some existing roadways to Interstate standard
    • adding needed additional highway capacity on existing routes to maintain and improve mobility
    • adding additional corridors to accommodate demographic and economic growth
    • modifying some urban segments to maintain connectivity while remediating economic and social disruption 
Recommended
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
July 13, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Leeboy
LeeBoy 8616D Asphalt Paver
July 9, 2020
Cnt 230 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Construction Continue to Experience Delays?
Nearly 75% of surveyed contractors expect the construction industry will continue to experience work delays through remainder of 2020; plus more industry news in the July 9, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 9, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Dirty Dry Pattern Texture 2004166
Recycled Asphalt 101: Scratching the Surface
Asphalt’s ability to make meaningful economic and sustainable impacts makes the material ripe for opportunity and contractors should become familiar with how to properly use the recycled material
July 6, 2020
Screed maintenance is just like any other type of maintenance: if you ignore it, you pay in the long run. If the crew takes a little time in the morning to &lsquo;zero&rsquo; out the screed adjustments and make a visual inspection of the screed condition, you start out the day giving your crew the best chance for success.
The Importance of Screed Maintenance
A clean, level and well-adjusted screed helps ensure a quality mat
October 31, 2019
Image Of Old Building On American Banknote 4386157
House Vote Today on Infrastructure Bill
The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday, July 1st, on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.
July 1, 2020
Dsc 0018
OSHA Issues Guidance to Ensure Uniform Silica Standards Enforcement
New directive provides OSHA compliance safety and health officers with guidance on how to enforce the silica standards’ requirements.
June 30, 2020
Photo By Vishal Shah From Pexels
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Bipartisan Action on Infrastructure Legislation
Indicating current partisan legislation is unlikely to pass, the Chamber urges bipartisan solutions to address the nation’s urgent infrastructure needs
June 30, 2020
First class service amid the Coronavirus pandemic
Sponsored
First class service amid the Coronavirus pandemic
Learn how E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. partnered with Astec to install a new plant, unassemble and relocate an old plant.
June 25, 2020
Auto Xtract
InstroTek AutoXtract Automatic Extraction System
June 29, 2020
No Nuke 800x599
InstroTek NoNuke Non-Nuclear Asphalt Density Gauge
June 29, 2020
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a
Three Things the Asphalt Pavement Industry Needs to Watch in Congress
Our roads and highways are in desperate need of repair and the industry needs Congress to do something about it. Keep an eye on these thee things happening in Washington this summer.
June 26, 2020
4 29 20 Graph 980x671
Report: States Ramping Up Highway & Bridge Construction Contracts
According to a report from ARTBA, the value of highway and bridge contract awards was up 4 percent last month compared to the same time last year.
June 26, 2020
106537713 3021483274597568 7229854702570079132 O
Summary Breaks Down 'Moving America Forward' Act
A 96-page summary of the Moving Forward Act breaks down the specific sector-by-sector infrastructure investments inside the INVEST in America Act surface transportation reauthorization bill
June 26, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Abp Hrt 3 D Rendering 0003
New Technology from Ammann Helps to Reduce Asphalt Plant Operating Costs
All asphalt production businesses want to minimize the cost of ownership. The lower those expenses, the more competitive asphalt prices can be – and the higher profits can go.
June 24, 2020
Test projects in India and the United Kingdom of asphalt roads containing recycled plastic have demonstrated better wear resistance when compared to regular asphalt concrete pavement. A project in Texas was the first in the U.S. and Michigan projects were recently the first public asphalt roads.
Study: Plastic Use in Asphalt Pavements Showing Promising Results
Plastics Industry Association and NCAT study shows that asphalt formulations using recycled polyethylene (rPE) film recovered from retail locations could achieve many of the same benefits of traditional polymer-modified asphalt formulations.
June 22, 2020
At the end of the day, the more time you put in to understanding the data your asphalt plant can provide you, the more you will end up getting out of it. Work with software companies to find out where your plant should start investing and obtain onsite training for your data packages to get the most out of your investment.
How to Leverage Data at Your Asphalt Plant for More Efficient Production
Automation helps asphalt producers track what’s happening at their plant in real time so they can better understand their operations
June 20, 2020