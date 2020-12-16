Ohio State Patrol Creates Work Zone Dashboard to Curb Incidents

Since 2015, there have been over 32,500 crashes in Ohio work zones, with 114 of them killing 126 people. The new dashboard helps users see where the Ohio State Patrol is active and working to keep these construction zones safe for workers and drivers

December 16, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 16 At 11 06 40 Am

Since 2015, there have been over 32,500 crashes in Ohio work zones, with 114 of them killing 126 people. During the same timeframe, troopers have issued over 72,500 citations, with 34% of those being for driving 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit. In an effort to curb work zone crashes and further empower the public, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released a new dashboard devoted to work zone safety.

The Work Zone Dashboard is a detailed view of work zones across Ohio and the work that troopers around the state are doing to make them safer. The new Work Zone Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS), a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis, and visualization of crash data across Ohio. 

The dashboard will be updated throughout the construction season, providing relevant information from crashes, citations and aerial enforcement. Users can filter data and find the exact statistics they’re looking for, while also getting a front-seat view of what troopers do every day in Ohio’s work zones. Videos of these aerial enforcement efforts are available for users to see the work the Patrol is doing to save lives and keep work zones safe. 

Dashboard users can also look at their own counties and routes, providing flexibility for them to get the exact data they want. An interactive map on the dashboard plots high-priority work zones throughout the state, and you can view videos of troopers enforcing work zone violations.

    

“Ohio’s work zones are a top priority for the Patrol, making sure that everyone has a safe driving and working environment,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Troopers are committed to making work zones safer through focused enforcement and taking dangerous drivers off the road.”

Troopers on the ground are also assisted by troopers in the air from the Patrol’s Aviation Section. Throughout Ohio’s construction season, the Patrol’s Aviation Section has been utilized by focusing on dangerous speeds and distracted driving in work zones. 

The Ohio State Patrol says they are dedicated to using every available resource to make these zones safer, making sure everyone gets to their destination safely. They also want to ensure they are protecting those who are maintaining the roads while keeping Ohio moving. Troopers are focused on enforcing elements such as distraction, impaired driving and unsafe speed in these work zones. 


As holiday travel continues, safety for everyone driving through and working in work zones will be an important focus for the Patrol. Troopers remind motorists to follow speed limits, always buckle up, maintain safe following distance, and never drive impaired or distracted.

The Work Zone Dashboard can be viewed at: http://www.WorkZoneDashboard.ohio.gov  

Ad ">"> Unmuteby TaboolaSponsored LinksYou May LikeHer Dress Went Down In ACM HistoryLivinglyMichael Oher Tells A Whole Different Story About 'The Blind Side'Gameday NewsRemember Tiger Wood's Ex-wife? Try Not To Smile When You See Her NowSportPiratePaige Spiranac's Instagram Photos Show A Bit Too Much...Wait Until You See #1MentertainedMelissa Rauch Down Sized Her Bikini (Photos)Daily Finance Stories
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
Sponsored
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
As busy construction business owners know, it's not always easy to reach your sales representative when you need them. Astec Industries never wanted their customers to experience that.
December 11, 2020
Latest
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
How States Rank On Climate Change Factors V3
How Biden's Climate Plan Will Impact State Infrastructure
LawnStarter ranked states on a variety of factors to develop an interactive list of how each might fare under Biden’s climate plan.
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 157345654
TRIP Report says Almost Half of New York Roadways in Poor Condition
TRIP says that 47% of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition - costing the average NY driver $588 a year - $7.2 billion statewide.
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 321273227
Report: How to Fix Surface Transportation Funding
CEI says the current structure features a long-term funding shortfall (with inevitable bailouts) and a mismatch between who pays for roads and who uses them and there are better, more accurate and equitable ways to pay for them than a federal gas tax
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 201112704
Major Infrastructure Package from The President-Elect to Boost the Economy
Legislation would aim to fund typical road and bridge projects, but Democrats are likely to push for bigger investments.
December 8, 2020
Adobe Stock 335164321
Will Transportation Funding Pass in the Next COVID Relief Bill?
A new round of COVID-19 relief that includes transportation aid is on the congressional radar as the U.S. House and Senate prepare to adjourn for the year
December 8, 2020
Tactile Mobility’s user interface demonstrating the state of the roads in a defined polygon, comparing month to month and highlighting the changes.
Proof of Concept Lays Groundwork for Use of Technology in Road Safety and Maintenance
Tactile Mobility, the City of Detroit and a major Detroit-based automaker conduct proof of concept to demonstrate the value of tactile data in improving road safety and maintenance.
December 8, 2020
Adobe Stock 58926149
Asphalt Pavement Association Action Plan Supports Biden in Building Modern Infrastructure
NAPA sent a letter to Biden and his transition team expressing the desire to work with the administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry and build environmentally-friendly, resilient pavements
December 7, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a 5ef4eadb26196
AASHTO Urges Congress to Increase Transportation Funding
In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support our infrastructure
December 7, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Nine: Exclusive Interview with LeeBoy, Staying Warm on the Jobsite & Build America Friday
Brian Hall, territory manager at LeeBoy, joins us this week and talks about how their company is weathering the COVID-19 storm. We also share the latest news for the road building industry.
December 4, 2020
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
Sponsored
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
As busy construction business owners know, it's not always easy to reach your sales representative when you need them. Astec Industries never wanted their customers to experience that.
December 11, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Dynapac
Dynapac and Modern Machinery strengthen their partnership in the Pacific Northwest
Modern Machinery offers the full line of Dynapac compaction and paving products in Montana, Idaho, Northern Wyoming, Washington, and Oregon.
December 2, 2020
Accu Track Overview
Stansteel Accu-Track Advantage Control
December 1, 2020
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Dscf4392
What are the Temperatures Impacting Hot Mix Asphalt Production?
Do you know the various key temperatures influencing the production process and the final placement of hot mix asphalt? Read to find out.
December 1, 2020
Img 20200813 110614
Oxford Construction Completes Plant Upgrades Piece by Piece
The Georgia-based highway contractor turned to ALmix to help them regain efficiency at their Albany plant
December 1, 2020
Pch1
The International Road Federation Announces Global Road Achievement Award
The award-winning section, completed by VSS International Inc., stretched 22 miles in Los Angeles County.
November 30, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Covid 19 Protocol
How Paving Contractors are Coping with COVID-19
Many contractors are having to adjust their day-to-day business and strategic planning due to the pandemic.
November 19, 2020
Highwayreportmap25thannualoverall 750x422
Report: North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Among States With Best Highway Systems
The 25th Annual Highway Report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, fatalities and spending per mile.
November 19, 2020
To win more work, reduce your estimating workload, increase your proposal-win ratio on potential projects, and get a higher return on our estimating budget, start by developing your step by step plan to win more contracts.
How Estimating Less Jobs Can Win More Construction Work
Follow construction business coach George Hedley's three-step plan to help your company win more contracts without losing money on free estimates.
November 18, 2020