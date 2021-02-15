25 States Eye Transportation Funding Increases

State legislators in half the country introduced 61 transportation funding measures during January

February 15, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
Screen Shot 2021 02 15 At 9 39 32 Am
ARTBA’s Transportation Investment Advocacy Center (ARTBA-TIAC)

For more than 25 years, the Federal government has let the Highway Trust Fund, the source of money for Federal infrastructure projects, lose it's purchasing power. That's because the gas tax has been stuck at 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel fuel since 1993. 

While construction costs have increased 125% since 2003, funding has not. Instead of waiting for Washington to get it together, states have taken it upon themselves to fund their own infrastructure projects. With talks of infrastructure funding stalled in Washington, states are left to pick up the tab once again. According to ARTBA’s Transportation Investment Advocacy Center (ARTBA-TIAC), 25 states introduced 61 transportation funding measures during the month of January. 

They are seeking to bridge construction and repair revenue shortfalls created by past failures to keep up with investment needs, economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about the next federal surface transportation reauthorization.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts approved a bond measure that will provide $16.5 billion in one-time revenue. Virginia legislators are making progress to increase regional fees for transit funding. Washington state is expected to introduce a significant transportation funding measure.

States and the types of funding legislation being explored to date include:

  • Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Carolina: a total of 18 one-time funding bills;
  • Arkansas, Hawaii, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming: 12 bills to increase motor fuel taxes;
  • Hawaii, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington: nine bills to implement or raise fees on electric vehicles;
  • Connecticut, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Vermont and Wyoming: six bills to implement or test a road usage charge system;
  • Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia and Washington: eight bills to increase other recurring revenues; and
  • Arizona, Connecticut, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Utah and Virginia: nine bills to address local funding or non-funding issues such as transportation fund lockboxes or task forces.

Twenty-nine percent of the bills are one-time funding measures to boost revenue mainly for specific projects that need to be completed. Nineteen percent of the bills introduced support gas tax increases in seven states. Hawaii is proposing to change the flat state gas tax to a variable-rate tax based off changes to the wholesale price per gallon to the retailer while Missouri is proposing to gradually increase the motor fuel tax over time. 

The industry continues to wait for the federal government to fulfill its promise and enact sustainable funding for our infrastructure. Until then, states will continue the charge to fix their failing highways and bridges on their own.

Recommended
Screen Shot 2021 02 15 At 9 39 32 Am
25 States Eye Transportation Funding Increases
State legislators in half the country introduced 61 transportation funding measures during January
February 15, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jason Stanczyk of EDCO
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Jason Stanczyk, vice president of operations for EDCO.
February 9, 2021
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Sponsored
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Scheduled maintenance at the asphalt plant helps to prevent failure while also ensuring the facility is running at peak performance.
February 1, 2021
Latest
A Conversation with Dave Turin: Finding the Gold Lining in Challenging Times | People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference
Learn From the Pros - People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference
World of Asphalt announces five featured sessions you don't want to miss.
February 9, 2021
117097788 168328498093999 6341075966742943697 N
When is the Best Time to Implement Fleet Telematics?
Many companies turn to telematics when it’s too late before they realize there’s technology that can solve the issue they’ve run into. Get the system implemented early and avert the crisis in the first place.
February 8, 2021
Image1
Dynapac CC1300VI & CC1400VI Asphalt Rollers
Dynapac North America adds two new rollers CC1300VI (4.3 Ton) and CC1400VI (4.75 Ton) to the VI generation compact asphalt roller range.
February 8, 2021
Dsc02837
Etnyre New Era Live Bottom Belt Trailer
This trailer was designed with the voice of the customer to meet the toughest conditions of the construction business and give owners years of durable and trouble-free operation
February 5, 2021
Image3
Benefits of the Dynapac Generation VI Compact Roller Range
Watch how Dynapac's Generation VI Asphalt Rollers can benefit paving contractors.
February 4, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D Screenshot 2
Watch How Trimble's Roadworks 3D Asphalt Paving System Works
Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can help minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns, and finish projects on time and under budget.
February 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 353727765
Turning Face Masks into Pavement
An innovative way to reduce pandemic-generated waste by recycling single-use face masks into pavement.
February 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 347896574
How the Buttigieg DOT Might Shape Infrastructure's Future
Here's how Pete Buttigieg's plan to address our nation's crumbling infrastructure, outlined in his presidential campaign, might shape his role and policy at the US DOT
February 3, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D 2 High Resolution
Trimble Introduces Roadworks 3D Paving Control for Asphalt Pavers
Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can significantly improve paving productivity and rideability
February 3, 2021
Weiler E1650 A Working
Weiler E1650A Remixing Transfer Vehicle
The Weiler E1650A Remixing Transfer Vehicle builds upon the success of previous Weiler MTVs with innovative new features engineered to maximize productivity while providing low operating costs.
February 3, 2021
Laptop Net@2x 2
HaulHub JOBSlip e-Ticketing
February 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 131158612
Biden Prepares Infrastructure Pledge, Congress Argues How to Fund It
Former President Donald Trump promised major infrastructure spending, but it never happened. President Biden is making a similar promise with a soon-to-be-unveiled $2 trillion plan. Lawmakers however, offer competing priorities for infrastructure funding.
February 2, 2021
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Sponsored
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Scheduled maintenance at the asphalt plant helps to prevent failure while also ensuring the facility is running at peak performance.
February 1, 2021
Insignia1
ALmix Insignia Control System
February 2, 2021
Amman
Ammann Releases Dynamic RAP Addition Module
Optional Ammann asphalt plant modules help your plant deliver more value.
February 2, 2021
Plant Demand Edit 5c1141f75b199
Asphalt Production Scheduling Tips & Tricks
Communication is key in order to successfully manage mix delivery and new technology can help
February 1, 2021
The goal of paver manufacturers is to use technology to enhance the performance of the equipment, make operators more productive and make the equipment operate more efficiently.
Equipment Operators Move to the Forefront in Asphalt and Concrete Paver Designs
Both concrete and asphalt pavers have evolved to provide greater controllability and operator comfort.
February 1, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 15: Attracting Women to the Asphalt Industry
This week, Jess & Dormie talk to Laura Williams from Lakeland Asphalt who is also Vice-Chairwoman of the Michigan Branch of Women of Asphalt. We also discuss ways to attract more women to this male-dominated industry.
January 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 222834736
Biden's Buy American Executive Order Will Impact Construction, Manufacturing
The Biden Administration is going farther than the Trump Administration—at least when it comes to Buy American executive orders—to prioritize domestic industry in government procurement.
January 26, 2021
Larry Kokkelenberg
Seven Leadership Tips to Help Contractors Succeed
Dr. Larry Kokkelenberg, president at the Center for Business Development, says there are three leadership skills you can learn today and four keys to becoming a transformational leader.
January 26, 2021
Adobe Stock 297458113
New USDOT Appointees from President Biden
The Biden-Harris administration has nominated a broad slate of appointees to take over crucial positions within the U.S. Department of Transportation.
January 25, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 14: Tips to Avoid OSHA Violations
OSHA-related content dominated the news this week as Biden announced his plans to increase enforcement of violations, especially those specific to COVID-19. We discuss the top 10 OSHA violations and how to avoid them.
January 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 201112704 (1)
New Sources for Infrastructure Funding are Imperative
Newly appointed President of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure, including $50 billion on road and bridge repairs in his first year in office.
January 20, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
How to Implement Paperless Technology
Learn how to use a mobile platform to makes the business of moving raw materials in the construction industry more profitable, more efficient, more productive and more connected.
January 20, 2021