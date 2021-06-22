Interstate System Showing Its Age at 65

Lack of maintenance has caused our Interstate system to deteriorate more rapidly than necessary according to the latest TRIP Report.

June 22, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
It's no secret that our roads, bridges and surface transportation infrastructure are in rough shape. It's one of the reasons a robust infrastructure bill is in the national news. As Congress continues to deliberate the details of an infrastructure package and the reauthorization of the nation’s surface transportation program, TRIP has released a new report on the condition, use and safety of the Interstate Highway System, the backbone of the nation’s transportation system. At 65 years old, our Interstate system is ready for retirement earlier than it should be.

The report, Meeting America’s Transportation Needs with a Reliable, Safe & Well-Maintained National Highway Networkincludes the latest national and state-by-state data on Interstate pavement and bridge conditions, congestion, vehicle travel and fatality rates and also ranks states with the greatest share of Interstate pavements and bridges that are deteriorated, congested and most heavily traveled. 

"As the U.S. Interstate Highway System reaches 65 years old, it is congested, carries significant levels of travel – particularly by large trucks – and lacks adequate funding to make needed repairs and improvements," the report said. "America’s most critical transportation link will need to be rebuilt and expanded to meet the nation’s growing transportation needs."

Needs Not New

According to the 2019 TRB report, the Interstate system has a persistent and growing backlog of physical and operational deficiencies as a result of age, heavy useThis chart ranks states whose Interstate systems are the most congested, have experienced the greatest increase in vehicle miles of travel (VMT) since 2000, are busiest (based on daily travel per lane mile), have the largest share of pavement in poor condition, and have the greatest share of bridges in poor/structurally deficient condition.This chart ranks states whose Interstate systems are the most congested, have experienced the greatest increase in vehicle miles of travel (VMT) since 2000, are busiest (based on daily travel per lane mile), have the largest share of pavement in poor condition, and have the greatest share of bridges in poor/structurally deficient condition.TRIP and deferred reinvestment, and is in need of major reconstruction and modernization. The TRB report concludes that annual investment in the Interstate Highway System should be increased approximately two-and-a-half times, from $23 billion in 2018 to $57 billion annually over the next 20 years.

“The report released by TRIP confirms what American businesses experience every day—our Interstate Highway System, which was once the envy of the world, is in serious need of modernization,” said Ed Mortimer, vice president of transportation infrastructure, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Commitment to modernization must be shared by federal, state and local leaders as well as the private sector. The Interstate system plays a key national role in economic success and quality of life for every American, and we urge bipartisan solutions this year to address this critical issue.”

Findings On Deterioration:

A state by state breakdown was found in the TRIP Report, ranking Hawaii, Delaware, New Jersey, Louisiana, New York, Colorado, Michigan, California, Maryland and Indiana the states with the most Interstate pavements in poor condition. 

“While a lot has changed this past year, one thing remained constant: Michigan’s roads didn’t magically improve and we’re still operating well below adequate levels of funding to make the necessary repairs and improvements," Mike Nystrom, executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association said. The TRIP report has found – unsurprisingly – that Michigan continues to rank in the top states nationally with pavement and bridges in poor and structurally deficient conditions. Even more concerning is that the report found that our interstate system needs more than double the current funding it receives." 

TRIP’s report finds that while pavement smoothness on most segments of the Interstate system is acceptable, the crumbling foundations of most highway segments need to be reconstructed, and that continued resurfacing — rather than addressing underlying foundational issues — is resulting in diminishing returns and results in shorter periods of pavement smoothness.

Findings On Congestion:

The TRIP report found that from 2000 to 2019, travel on the Interstate system, the importance of which was heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased by 26 percent — a rate nearly triple that at which new lane capacity was added. As a result, 47 percent of urban Interstate highways are considered congested during peak hours.   Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle travel on U.S. highways dropped by as much as 45 percent in April 2020 (compared to April 2019) but rebounded to six percent below April 2019 levels by April 2021.

Findings On Safety:

The design of the Interstate – which includes a separation from other roads and rail lines, a minimum of four lanes, paved shoulders and median barriers – makes it more than twice as safe to travel on as all other roadways. The fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles of travel on the Interstate in 2019 was 0.55, compared to 1.30 on non-Interstate routes. TRIP estimates that additional safety features on the Interstate Highway System saved 6,555 lives in 2019.

Based on the findings of the TRB Interstate report, TRIP has provided a set of recommendations for the restoration of the Interstate Highway System, which includes:  the foundational reconstruction of Interstate highways, bridges and interchanges; improvement to roadway safety features; system right-sizing, including upgrading of some roadway corridors to Interstate standards; adding needed additional highway capacity on existing routes; adding additional corridors; and, modifying some urban segments to maintain connectivity while remediating economic and social disruption.

“The long-term vision that helped establish the current Interstate Highway System 65 years ago is needed again today,” said Dave Kearby, TRIP’s executive director. “A modernized Interstate system will be critical to the nation’s ability to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and will require adequate investment in a federal surface transportation program that provides states and local government the funding and flexibility they will need to restore the nation’s most critical transportation link.”


Atlas E3+ Usa Light Tower Start Up Original
Light It Up: Which Light Tower is Right for You?
This article will help you figure out what light tower is the best fit between metal halide and LED, in addition to choosing how the light tower is powered from diesel to battery and electric.
June 21, 2021
Project Controls Cubed is banking on InEight Schedule's Iris AI to automatically generate new schedules for massively complex projects they've already performed.
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Scheduling/controller contractor Project Controls Cubed preserves project managers’ decision-making experience using InEight Schedule’s AI to automatically build complex schedules, adjust for risk and estimate the potential change in cost and time
June 22, 2021
Brock Facility 6 17 21
BROCK Opens Manufacturing Facility in Chattanooga
The 108,000 square foot facility for asphalt component production is on 23 acre site in Tennessee
June 18, 2021
150528767 10157875863937157 6458262212523897126 N
Felling Trailers Acquires Larson Cable Trailers
The acquisitions will retain all existing employees and continue operating as Larson Cable Trailers, Inc. as a separate division of Felling Trailers.
June 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Four Issues the Construction Industry Must Address as Part of the Post-Pandemic Recovery
As we return to normalcy, experts say the U.S. construction industry needs to be fully prepared for a potential $35 trillion construction boom
June 17, 2021
Leeboy Video Snapshot
How It's Made: The LeeBoy Raised on Blacktop Special Edition 8520B Paver
LeeBoy has been the Industry leading manufacturer of commercial construction and paving equipment for over 56 years. Watch this video to see the production of the first LeeBoy Raised on Blacktop Special Edition 8520B Paver, equipped with an extensive list
June 17, 2021
201205345 428525062230926 4889320807287403111 N
Thirty-Five Percent of Contractors Turning Down Work Due to Labor Shortage
According to second quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction, 88% of contractors are having difficulty finding workers forcing them to pull back on projects
June 17, 2021
Recycling Feeder 2
What Will the Future of Asphalt Production Look Like?
Industry experts provide insight behind what the asphalt plant of tomorrow may look like
June 16, 2021
Road Work Hot Asphalt 570e4ff9caed3
Working Safely in the Heat
As a dangerous heat wave rolls across the country this summer, construction workers need to be extra careful on the job site. Prepare yourself and your crew for the taxing days ahead.
July 17, 2019
Pave Pro Earthwise Disposable Tote
Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product
Chemtek announces disposable EarthWise totes for their PavePro products creating a more sustainable future.
June 15, 2021
Untitled Design (3)
PavePro Biodegradable Asphalt Solvent
Asphalt cleaner designed to remove the toughest asphalt build up on paving tools and equipment
June 15, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 10 At 12 18 45 Pm
Topcon Announces Robotic Systems Now Available for Curb & Gutter Applications
Robotic systems will assist contractors paving in tight areas
June 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 09 At 2 42 58 Pm
Astec Rebranding Simplifies Business Focus
Astec recently announced a rebranding campaign aimed at helping customers connect with the brand in a more efficient way.
June 9, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f623336a6484
Using Data to Improve Work Zone Safety
Connected vehicle technology can help project planners better manage these dangerous jobs
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
The Importance of Innovation for Construction Contractors
Being willing to try new technologies and processes will keep you ahead of your competition as work starts to pick up
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Biden Concedes to 15% Tax Floor in an Attempt to Move Infrastructure Negotiations Forward
In an effort to move infrastructure legislation talks along, Biden offers the GOP a compromise to pay for his infrastructure plan: Instead of a 28% corporate tax hike, it would create a 15% corporate tax "floor"
June 3, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (12)
Q&A: Why Construction Companies Need to Plan Now for Influx of Infrastructure Projects
While the country anxiously awaits the passage of an infrastructure bill, the construction industry should start preparing their crews, equipment and technology today, before new work comes in
June 3, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D 1 High Resolution
Using Technology to Improve Paving Results & Profits
The use of data during the paving process can help asphalt contractors build better roads more efficiently
June 2, 2021
Road Car Travel Asphalt
Transportation Impacts of COVID-19
As vehicle travel has returned to near pre-pandemic patterns, transportation systems will require increased federal and state funding.
May 27, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
142440679 3677338388968823 6961908892998707740 N
Asphalt Pump Systems Ready for Future Demands
With infrastructure proposals expected to increase demand for pump systems, mechanical engineers have developed innovative heat transfer technologies to ensure the systems operate reliably in extreme environments
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Tips for Creating a Focused Business Strategy at Your Construction Company
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Dave Crenshaw offers tips to help avoid chaos in your construction business
May 31, 2021
Untitled Design (1)
Report: 60% of Road Workers Report Cars Crashing Into Jobsites
New AGC survey show over half of construction workers report vehicles have entered into their work zones.
May 27, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021