BOMAG Raises $7,000 for Construction Angels at CONEXPO 2020

The non-profit organization's mission is to provide immediate assistance to the families of construction workers who are fatally wounded on the jobsite.

May 12, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
BOMAG Americas Inc.
Bomag Conexpo 2020 Construction Angels Campaign 5
Bomag Logo All Rgb Pos 10823574

At CONEXPO 2020, BOMAG partnered with Construction Angels for the first time to help facilitate access to financial services and grief counseling for the immediate surviving family members of a construction worker who has lost their life while working on a jobsite.

During the event, visitors to the BOMAG booth could make a donation and receive a themed t-shirt. Through their efforts, they were able to raise $7,000 for the organization. 

Construction Angels was founded nine years ago and currently has chapters in 12 states with hopes to be in all 50 states within the next 10 years. 

"We want to be able to provide immediate financial assistance and grief counseling to the spouse and children left behind when a construction worker has a fatality on the jobsite," Kristi Gibbs, founder and CEO of Construction Angels says. 

BOMAG partnered with the organization at CONEXPO to help raise awareness and funds for this important cause.

"We wanted to partner with an organization that was a good fit with BOMAG and aligned with our values as a family-owned business," Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing at BOMAG says. "Construction Angels really supports the industry and is passionate about the industry and we are happy to help raise awareness of the importance of supporting families in the construction industry." 

BOMAG nearly doubled its 2017 CONEXPO-CON/AGG booth space at the 2020 show and launched several critical new equipment introductions from its mill, paver and compaction lines. View them here. 

