ARTBA Applauds Court's Decision on Federal COVID-19 Safety Mandate

Transportation builders association says the ruling assures that the transportation construction industry can use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers

June 15, 2020
American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA)
Bill Oxford Ox Ghu60 Nwx U Unsplash
Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
Artba Logo 10950167

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) is entitled to “considerable deference” in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a June 11 federal appeals court decision. The ruling assures that the transportation construction industry is free to use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with ARTBA’s position and denied an attempt to require the federal government to impose a single, rigid emergency standard for coping with COVID-19.

The ruling quickly turned away a request by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to compel OSHA to force implementation of a universal safety standard. Specifically, these organizations wanted OSHA to implement within 30 days a universal “emergency temporary standard” for infectious diseases which would cover all employees and all industries in response to the current pandemic. 

ARTBA, in a filing made less than two weeks ago with other industry allies, urged the court not to grant the request because workers are better protected from the virus by construction industry best practices rather than a rigid “one-size-fits-all” regulation.  The brief detailed why a uniform standard is misguided, explaining that “guidance on how to maintain the spread of COVID-19 in the aviation industry would naturally be quite different from guidance directed at the banking industry, or the construction industry.”

The court agreed, stating “[i]n light of the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the regulatory tools that the OSHA has at its disposal to ensure that employers are maintaining hazard-free work environments… the OSHA reasonably determined that an [emergency standard] is not necessary at this time.”    

Related
Chamber Map1
State-by-State Business Reopening Guidance
June 12, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
Bankers Urge Streamlining of PPP Loan Forgiveness Process
June 9, 2020
Annie Spratt Vk84 O5n O2 Ho Unsplash
OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus
May 20, 2020
ARTBA, Construction Industry Allies Develop COVID-19 Guidance Materials
April 2, 2020
Recommended
Aem Pliv
AEMP Equipment Management LIVE
June 22, 2020June 26, 2020
Virtual conference provides five days of education content and leadership training that can be applied toward your CEM/CESP renewal
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
Sponsored
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
There is a coordinated effort to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states. The current system is inefficient at best and severely impacts budgets for many states.
May 26, 2020
Latest
Cnt 228 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Delays Expected from Coronavirus and Protests
Construction in several major cities has been impacted by ongoing protests and delays continue from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; plus more industry news in the June 11, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
June 11, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 01 133545
AGC Projections for Infrastructure Funding in 2020 and the Part It Can Play in U.S. Economic Growth
AGC's Brian Turmail believes some form of added infrastructure investment could come in 2020 as part of surface transportation and other reauthorization packages
June 8, 2020
Advancements in GPS, telematics and automation have resulted in projects being built safer, faster, more efficient, with less cost and less risk.
Technology Helps Asphalt Contractors Rethink How They Work
Integrating technology into an asphalt paving job can increase your productivity, efficiency and competitiveness
June 2, 2020
101125300 274977107091708 8808580742700335104 N
Trump Executive Order Scales Back Environmental Reviews on Infrastructure Projects
The President has signed an executive order directing agencies to look for ways to speed up the building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has under the coronavirus emergency.
June 5, 2020
Anders Jilden N2 U Xc Pbiyi Unsplash
House’s INVEST in America Act Would Commit Nearly $500 Billion to U.S. Infrastructure
The surface transportation legislative proposal would provide $494 billion over five years to make transformative infrastructure investments in surface and rail transportation
June 3, 2020
Driver productivity can be done by bringing everything back to a dollar per hour that the driver is generating for the company - for tonnage or per load hauls.
Reduce trucking costs with an automated fleet management system
How an automated fleet management system can save money in your trucking operations.
June 3, 2020
Red Dump Truck Near Filed Rocks Under Cloudy Sky 1044290
e-Ticketing Platforms Provide Contactless Option for Construction Trucking
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket delivery method is becoming just as important as the ticket collection itself. Companies are finding e-ticketing keeps workers safe while speeding up operations.
June 2, 2020
Ke Atlas Xo Iob409 Qw0 Unsplash
U.S. Department of Transportation Provides $891 Million for 12 U.S. Transit Infrastructure Projects
A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided to 12 transit infrastructure projects across the U.S.
June 2, 2020
Claudio Schwarz Purzlbaum Zh Bt Vp Bcdw Unsplash
Reject Effort to Force Universal COVID-19 Safety Standard on OSHA, ARTBA Tells Federal Court
ARTBA argues that construction workers are better protected from the coronavirus by construction industry best practices than by a single emergency standard
June 1, 2020
RFO condensables stream down an exhaust stack at a new facility.
RFO as a Burner Fuel?
A "best-to-worst" rating of which fuel to use in your asphalt plant questions the use of reclaimed fuel oil.
June 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 11 50 08 Am
WEM Analytics
WEM Analytics is a manager’s go-to tool to help identify the operational opportunities that have­­ the greatest impact to production.
June 1, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Region 3 for was recognized for a 23-mile section of two-lane State Highway 141 in Mesa County. This is CDOT&rsquo;s third PPA.
Perpetual Pavement Award Winners Announced for 2019 Season
A record number of 12 departments of transportation honored for success of long-life asphalt roads.
May 29, 2020
Technique to maximize ROI and increase the use of RAP
Technique to maximize ROI and increase the use of RAP
Producers and contractors have been moving the needle forward on new formulations in their asphalt specs after conducting successful tests on trial products. Learn how state agencies are proactively collaborating aimed at boosting RAP and maximizing ROI.
April 22, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
97405175 529807941030357 8957477225809051648 N
Archived webinar
Webinar: How to Win More Bids in the Asphalt Industry Through Innovative Practices
May 27, 2020
View
In today’s competitive market, asphalt contractor’s can’t expect to win more bids and increase profits by producing hot mix and paving the way they’ve always done in the past. Innovation can help.
Aerial Shot Of Bridge 1643504
Mississippi Roadways Hit the Lotto
More than $47.2 million has been transferred from the state lottery corporation to the DOT for road repairs since the launch of the program on November 25, 2019.
May 26, 2020
There is a coordinated effort by Cargill, the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University and Minnesota&rsquo;s MnROAD partnership to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states.
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance
Major effort underway to unify testing data and criteria validate innovative pavement performance across the 50 states.
May 22, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Porous asphalt pavements are commonly used for parking lots and other light-duty applications. Full-depth porous asphalt pavements are increasingly being used on roadways as part of efforts to mitigate flooding hazards, reduce hardscape and improve sustainability.
How It Works: Porous Asphalt Pavements
High voids in porous asphalt pavements cause water to filter through the pavement structure into an underlying drainage base then into the water table, protecting both the sub-grade and pocketbook of asset owners
May 21, 2020
Behind Dynapac's THE High Compaction Asphalt Screed
Dynapac's SD Asphalt Paver Range features "THE" High Compaction Screed
May 21, 2020
Launched at bauma 2019, BOMAG introduced the ROBOMAG BW154, a fully autonomous tandem roller for asphalt compaction.
Asphalt Goes Autonomous
Driverless equipment is being designed to help asphalt contractors deal with the growing skilled labor shortage while also keeping workers safe
May 20, 2020
Drawing Of Hands Being Washed 4226600 5ec2c3dc370e2
Five Steps to Ease Worker Concerns About Returning to Work Amid COVID-19
As the government allows more companies and industries to reopen, construction workers are starting to return back to work. Take these steps to ease any anxiety your employees may have
May 18, 2020
Napa 2020 02 03 Pave It Black Podcast
NAPA launches "Pave It Black" podcast
NAPA's "Pave It Black" podcast to offer insights into asphalt industry.
May 19, 2020