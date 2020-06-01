Reject Effort to Force Universal COVID-19 Safety Standard on OSHA, ARTBA Tells Federal Court

ARTBA argues that construction workers are better protected from the coronavirus by construction industry best practices than by a single emergency standard

June 1, 2020
American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA)
Claudio Schwarz Purzlbaum Zh Bt Vp Bcdw Unsplash
Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash
Artba Logo 10950167

Requiring the federal government to impose a single, emergency standard for coping with COVID-19 is misguided because workers are better protected from the virus by construction industry best practices rather than a rigid “one-size-fits-all” regulation. That is the central message the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and industry allies delivered as part of a May 29 amicus brief filed in federal court.

ARTBA and the other groups are asking the U.S. District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., to stop the request by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which is suing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to force implementation of a universal safety standard.  Specifically, these organizations want OSHA to implement within 30 days a universal “emergency temporary standard” for infectious diseases which would cover all employees and all industries in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

In their brief, ARTBA and other industry groups detail why a uniform standard is misguided, explaining that “guidance on how to maintain the spread of COVID-19 in the aviation industry would naturally be quite different from guidance directed at the banking industry, or the construction industry.”

“Given the vast range of industries operating in the United States, the best approach for OSHA to effectively provide logical and valuable guidance would be to issue specific guidance tailored to each industry or, at the very least, each natural grouping of industries,” the brief states.

ARTBA and industry allies note that at the very outset of the pandemic, the construction industry on its own adopted a plan that provides guidance and outreach to large and small contractors to address and minimize exposure to the virus. “This plan has been widely implemented throughout the industry and adopted by large and small contractors,” the brief states. 

ARTBA, Construction Industry Allies Develop COVID-19 Guidance Materials

Use This Reopening Checklist to Protect Construction People from Coronavirus

Related
Fieldwire
Coping With COVID-19 Stress on a Hard-Working Construction Workforce
April 29, 2020
70997500 2576348379068925 8077659304141783040 N
How Is the Road Building Industry Coping with Coronavirus?
March 20, 2020
Recommended
Ohio bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week
It’s not as coronavirus as you might think
May 30, 2020
Concrete Calculator
Concrete Calculator Short-Cuts to the Order
Concrete calculator estimates the volume and weight of concrete necessary to pour a number of common construction projects
May 29, 2020
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
Sponsored
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
The coming boom in infrastructure rebuilding means it might be time to add more storage capacity to your asphalt plant. Long-term silos store conventional asphalt mixes for up to 4 days and utilize conventional surge bins during busy times of the day.
May 29, 2020
Latest
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
97405175 529807941030357 8957477225809051648 N
Archived webinar
Webinar: How to Win More Bids in the Asphalt Industry Through Innovative Practices
May 27, 2020
View
In today’s competitive market, asphalt contractor’s can’t expect to win more bids and increase profits by producing hot mix and paving the way they’ve always done in the past. Innovation can help.
Aerial Shot Of Bridge 1643504
Mississippi Roadways Hit the Lotto
More than $47.2 million has been transferred from the state lottery corporation to the DOT for road repairs since the launch of the program on November 25, 2019.
May 26, 2020
There is a coordinated effort by Cargill, the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University and Minnesota&rsquo;s MnROAD partnership to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states.
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance
Major effort underway to unify testing data and criteria validate innovative pavement performance across the 50 states.
May 22, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Porous asphalt pavements are commonly used for parking lots and other light-duty applications. Full-depth porous asphalt pavements are increasingly being used on roadways as part of efforts to mitigate flooding hazards, reduce hardscape and improve sustainability.
How It Works: Porous Asphalt Pavements
High voids in porous asphalt pavements cause water to filter through the pavement structure into an underlying drainage base then into the water table, protecting both the sub-grade and pocketbook of asset owners
May 21, 2020
Behind Dynapac's THE High Compaction Asphalt Screed
Dynapac's SD Asphalt Paver Range features "THE" High Compaction Screed
May 21, 2020
Launched at bauma 2019, BOMAG introduced the ROBOMAG BW154, a fully autonomous tandem roller for asphalt compaction.
Asphalt Goes Autonomous
Driverless equipment is being designed to help asphalt contractors deal with the growing skilled labor shortage while also keeping workers safe
May 20, 2020
Drawing Of Hands Being Washed 4226600 5ec2c3dc370e2
Five Steps to Ease Worker Concerns About Returning to Work Amid COVID-19
As the government allows more companies and industries to reopen, construction workers are starting to return back to work. Take these steps to ease any anxiety your employees may have
May 18, 2020
Napa 2020 02 03 Pave It Black Podcast
NAPA launches "Pave It Black" podcast
NAPA's "Pave It Black" podcast to offer insights into asphalt industry.
May 19, 2020
Getty Images 1160619355
State DOTs Would Get $15B in House Phase 4 COVID-19 Bill
AASHTO projects DOTs will need nearly $50B to continue operations in the face of drastic falloffs in motor fuel tax revenues, toll road receipts, and other funding sources resulting from coronavirus response
May 18, 2020
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
The coming boom in infrastructure rebuilding means it might be time to add more storage capacity to your asphalt plant. Long-term silos store conventional asphalt mixes for up to 4 days and utilize conventional surge bins during busy times of the day.
May 29, 2020
Veta6 Split Screen Logo Web
Veta 6 Construction Management Software
This free map-based intelligent construction data management software tool enables contractors and highway agencies to analyze and report data collected from intelligent compaction rollers and paver‐mounted thermal profilers
May 18, 2020
Three Yellow Excavators Near Front End Loader 1238864
Tradeworthy Jobs Offering Free Use of Construction Recruiting App
As the nation marches towards a reopen date, Tradeworthy Jobs is offering industry employers free access to an app that directly connects employers with job seekers
May 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Gilbane Building Co. Talks About How Coronavirus is Disrupting Building Materials Supply
Joe Piro of Gilbane Building Company shares the changes he anticipates as a result of the pandemic
May 18, 2020
Sometimes rebuilding means fixing the issues which have caused the control house to become a &ldquo;rat&rsquo;s nest&rdquo; of loose and frayed wiring due to so many people trying to fix this and that problem.
How Do You Decide When to Upgrade Your Control House?
Cliff's advice on this is simple: If a control house is costing you down time, FIX IT.
May 14, 2020
Cnt 226 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Pandemic Continues to Negatively Affect Construction
Dodge Data is reporting the second quarter of the financial year for the US will be much worse than the first quarter outcome, plus more industry news on the May 14, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 14, 2020
Tcc Header Logo 102
Campaign Says Economic Recovery Begins with Multi-Year Transportation Investment Package
"Re-open, Renew and Revitalize" campaign encourages lawmakers to make infrastructure investments a catalyst for economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19
May 13, 2020
91626732 686629498814121 6756534450588221440 N
State Asphalt Pavement Associations Request Highway Funding Boost
Due to COVID-19’s negative impact on transportation revenues, states are delaying and cancelling projects, making federal highway funding crucial to protecting jobs and maintaining our roadways.
May 13, 2020
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Empty Gray Road Under White Clouds 3041347
How Dwindling Gas Tax Revenues are Impacting State Transportation Projects
With the nation driving less due to the Coronavirus pandemic, states are facing significant funding shortfalls. Experts say a Federal bailout is needed.
May 12, 2020
Bomag Conexpo 2020 Construction Angels Campaign 5
BOMAG Raises $7,000 for Construction Angels at CONEXPO 2020
The non-profit organization's mission is to provide immediate assistance to the families of construction workers who are fatally wounded on the jobsite.
May 12, 2020
Aed
Associated Equipment Distributors Urge State Governors Not to Cut Road Projects
AED delivered letters to the nation's 50 state governors, highlighting the importance of transportation infrastructure projects
May 8, 2020