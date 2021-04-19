BROCK Industries Hires New Manufacturing Manager

Junior Lasley has joined the company from Astec, Inc.

April 19, 2021
BROCK Industries

BROCK announced that Junior Lasley has joined the company as manufacturing manager.  Lasley comes to BROCK after spending all 33 years of his working career at Astec, Inc. At the time of his departure, he was responsible for most of the manufacturing facility that produced hot mix asphalt equipment. 

"We are very excited and humbled to have someone of Junior’s knowledge, experience and character heading up the manufacturing arm of our company," Ben Brock, president and CEO of BROCK, said. “He is an expert in his field and has been around the art of manufacturing hot mix asphalt plant equipment for 33 years. He is a tremendous addition to our team and will be fantastic for our customers.” 

Continuing, Brock said, “With the addition of Junior to our team, we are able to allow Anthony Caldwell to focus completely on our in-field construction services efforts. Anthony had been leading both manufacturing and construction. These moves, along with others that will be announced soon, are only possible with the incredible support of our customers. We thank our customers, and we remain focused on providing quality products, outstanding service and great relationships.” 

