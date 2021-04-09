Time-Lapse Video: Crews Complete Rail Bridge Replacement

Construction crews from J. Murphy & Sons Limited spent Easter weekend completing a railroad bridge replacement project at the Warrington Bank Quay railway station in the United Kingdom. The $4.8 million (£3.5 million) job is part of a larger Great North Rail Project.

There is still some work to be done at Warrington, but the bridge replacement was the final major step. This project involved removing a two-track bridge and replacing a footbridge outside the station. A 750 ton crane lifted the rail bridge into place.





The Warrington Bank Quay railway station is located in Cheshire, in northern England between Liverpool and Manchester. The Great North Rail Project seeks to stimulate economic growth in northern England by spending several billions of dollars to upgrade railroads. Part of the project involves extending rail station platforms to make way for longer trains and more seats.

Great North Rail Project



The overall goal of these projects is to allow longer, faster and more frequent trains to run to meet increasing demand for rail services.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out these essential railway upgrades in Warrington. This work will improve performance for passengers and freight and help to play its part in Britain building back better from the COVID-19 pandemic," says Phil James, director of Network Rail's North West route.

Remaining work to the Warrington station will be completed by the end of April 2021.

Watch video of previous projects at the Warrington station:



