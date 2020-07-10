Watch Time Lapse Video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium Construction

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium will be a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders.

Construction is underway at the Las Vegas Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium.

Located next to the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is billed as a "global events destination," and is the home of the NFL's Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000.

The stadium will host top concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.



Construction is expected to be complete in July 2020. Once complete, the stadium will include:

19 million lbs. of retractable, rolling natural turf

28,000 square feet of operable walls

65,000 total seats

127 suites

8,000 club seats.

The Raiders' first home game is scheduled for August 21. See the full schedule here.

The team has said it won't change its uniforms with its move from Oakland.

