Lunar Construction & Lunar Concrete

Research papers suggest ideas on how to construct a permanent building on the moon.

November 25, 2020
Jonathan Kozlowski
Adobe Stock 277977555
Adobe Stock Images | By y6uca

In case you missed it, NASA is looking to return to the moon. Why is this sentence on a concrete website? Good question. Turns out scientists are looking to start construction. This return is marked with the upcoming Artemis mission (scheduled for 2024). 

According to a recent research article published by The Royal Society, in order for a permanent habitat, the association has looked to the ancient Romans for design inspiration. The abstract describes the structure as follows: 

We describe a polar Moon base habitat using direct solar energy for construction, food production and atmospheric revitalization. With a growing area as large as 2000 m2, it could provide for 40 or more people. The habitat is built like the ancient Roman Pantheon, a stone structure with a top circular oculus, bringing in focused sunlight that is spread out to crops below. The conical, corbelled structure is built from cast regolith blocks, held in compression despite the large internal atmospheric pressure by a regolith overlayer 20–30 m thick. It is sealed on the inside against leaks with thin plastic.

It continues further with more details on the habit structure, including design features similar to the conical dome of London's St. Paul's Cathedral.

Shipping the construction materials would be an expensive undertaking. While the moon's gravity is much less than Earth's, this stuff is heavy. And each pound in lift-off adds to the cost. The paper illustrates this weight difference by mentioning that 850 tons would be 245 tons on the moon. According to the website Inverse.com, "it costs as much as $10,000 to put one point of material into orbit" (Scientists Want to Build a Lunar Habitat Inspired by Ancient Architecture). Author Passant Babie, then adds a great line, "So the less construction material important from Earth, the better."

The research paper attempts to suggest that astronauts should use locally sourced materials for the construction - lunar regolith and rock. However, Rabie explains that alternative solutions have been considered. Rabie writes, "Ideas range from building a habitat made from mushrooms to suggesting that astronauts use their own pee to create a mixture of concrete" and points to another research paper, "Utilization of urea as an accessible superplasticizer on the moon for lunar geopolymer mixtures", made available online through ScienceDirect, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production by Elsevier, February 2020. Rabie, who has a specialization in science journalism, explains this process more. Researchers tested the concept using a 3D concrete printer.

Innovative, yes. Creative, for sure. 

But I'd imagine that lunar construction has its own set of different issues. (For one, what's level when there's next to no gravity?)

Who's signing up to be the first astronaut contractor? I hope they don't change specs mid-project. 

Recommended
Sale
New Home Sales Maintain Momentum
Pending Sales Index up 45.8% year-over-year in October according to Zonda
November 23, 2020
Version 2.1 of the robot Spot was recently released.
Construction Site Mobility Robot Spot 2.1 Released
Boston Dynamics has released version 2.1 of its autonomous robot, Spot.
November 23, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Release of OSHA's Proposed Rule on Crystalline Silica Is Nearing
After years of delay in the White House's Office of Management and Budget, the construction industry will likely see OSHA's plans for silica dust exposure very soon
July 12, 2013
Are You Compliant?
Tracking government rules and regulations isn’t always easy; a few regulation changes to keep on your radar
May 3, 2013
At Lloyd Concrete Services, Rustburg, Va., President Steve Lloyd encourages his workers to tape photos of their families in their hard hats, reminding them the goal of jobsite safety it getting home each night.
The Goal of Jobsite Safety Is Getting Workers Home at Night
Any jobsite safety program should be focused on getting workers home at night.
March 12, 2013
Proper Safety Training Will Help Prevent Electrocutions on Your Jobsites
The four most common fatal, on-the-job accidents in the construction industry in 2011 were falls, electrocutions, struck-by-object, and caught-in/between.
February 28, 2013
This cordless power screwdriver can do small DIY chores and its corkscrew attachment will make short work of opening a bottle of wine.
Construction-themed Holiday Gifts for the Home, Office and Field
A roundup of gift ideas for the contractor on your list.
November 26, 2012
'Before and after' photos of a decorative concrete project.
Clemons Concrete Coatings Is Running a "Before and After" Photo Contest for Contractors
Deadline for entry is Dec. 7, 2012. Projects chosen as "winners" will receive free product from Clemons.
November 7, 2012
VOW To Hire Heroes Act
Companies Can Receive Tax Credits When They Hire Out-of-Work Veterans
The VOW To Hire Heroes Act offers businesses that employ out-of-work veterans up to $9,600 in tax credits
October 4, 2012
A rendering of the 4-level core that will be built at the heard of the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange.
Major Road Rehab Project in Milwaukee Will Utilize Concrete
The Zoo Interchange will increase safety and efficiency along 9 miles of Interstate 94 and the vicinity.
September 27, 2012
Think Twice Before You Use Company Vehicles to Voice Your Political Views
Contractors who put political bumper stickers on their company vehicles run the risk of losing customers.
July 23, 2012
Texting while driving can increase eyes-off-the-road time by 400%.
Keep Your Employees Safe with a Texting Ban
Talk to your employees about the dangers of texting while driving.
July 2, 2012
Nominations Are Open for the Second Annual Independent Business of the Year Award
"The Indie" is sponsored by Independent We Stand, which educates consumers on the benefits of buying goods and services from independent, local businesses.
June 25, 2012
Contractors can park under the canopy at the pro services entrance for easy loading.
Home Depot Offers Contractor Perks with Its ‘First for Pro’ Services
Home Depot's 'First for Pro' offers contractors and remodeling professionals speed, tool rental, special parking, coffee and other conveniences.
May 2, 2012
Construction Haiku
April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day.
April 17, 2012
5 Things I Learned at World of Concrete 2012
January 30, 2012
This electrically conductive concrete grounding trench has helped an electrical substation avoid lightning outages for the last three years.
ACI-WI Group Hears Talk on Electrically Conductive Concrete
Technology on pavements could recharge electric cars, de-ice bridges.
November 21, 2011
This round concrete spring house in Wisconsin's Governor Dodge State Park was built in the early 1900s.
Concrete Spring House Still Standing
The farmstead is gone, but a concrete remnant of history remains.
October 20, 2011
Readers Choose Their Favorite Pieces of Construction Equipment
Find out which equipment the readers of Concrete Contractor and Equipment Today magazines can't live without.
October 3, 2011
Joking around about safety
February 7, 2011
Grandviewlion 10443534
Artful Concrete
A visit to Grandview concrete sculpture park in Hollandale, Wis.
December 28, 2010
Wanted: Classic Shot Blasters
September 7, 2010
At a Store Near You
August 24, 2010
Caffeinated concrete
August 2, 2010
Learn how concrete can contribute to a green home
June 11, 2010
ACI now offers audio version of best-selling publication "The Contractor's Guide to Quality Concrete Construction"
February 12, 2010