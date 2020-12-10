12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Body Heat Monitoring System

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 8 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Kenzen Body Heat Monitoring System



Be prepared for hot weather with Kenzen's Smart PPE patch, which monitors and relays real-time stress indicators to protect against heat injuries. It is a cloud-based SaaS system that includes a wearable device workers wear on their arms. The device alerts both the worker and supervisor when core body temperature is too high.



Monitors multiple physiological and environmental metrics, including heart rate, activity, skin and ambient temperatures

Multi-level alerts are sent to workers via device vibration, iOS or Android app notification; sent to supervisors via web dashboard alert

Alerts are accompanied by actionable recommendations

A second “back to work” alert indicates when the worker’s core body temperature has returned to a safe level

