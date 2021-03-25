Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID Webinar for Contractors

BCA Insurance Group, a property/casualty insurance and surety company serving the construction industry, among others, has teamed with Connell Foley LLP, a commercial law firm with a construction law practice, for a two-part webinar series to help contractors navigate the realities of doing business amid a pandemic, vaccination concerns and risks and liabilities that didn’t exist in prior times.

The webinar series, “Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID,” is free to industry professionals who register in advance, and takes place on April 14 and May 12, 2021.

Featuring experts from both BCA Insurance and Connell Foley, the webinars will focus on:

Complying with the law while minimizing exposure

Keeping projects and employees humming

Maintaining profits at a time when many business owners find themselves at sea

How to apply lessons learned going forward

The goal is to answer questions that are keeping construction business professionals awake at night.

“It’s become cliché to say we’re in a new reality, but contractors are in fact forced to deal with issues and considerations they never had to think about before. They must address these issues now to ensure continuity of business, protect employees and subcontractors, and protect themselves from legal exposure and financial risks,” said Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president of BCA Insurance Group. “They may be skilled at running a company, building structures and getting complex projects done on time and within budget, but still not know what to do with regard to a global pandemic. These one-hour sessions will equip them moving forward, and help them recognize red flags so they’ll know when and where to seek professional guidance.”

The upcoming webinars are:

COVID Vaccines, the Law, and Your Coverage

April 14, 2021, 1-2 p.m.

Presenters: Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president, BCA Insurance; Michael Shadiack, chair, Labor and Employment Group, Connell Foley; Moderator: Rob Curley, market president, South Jersey, TD Bank.

This webinar will address/answer the following concerns and questions, among others:

Can employers mandate employees receive a COVID vaccine? What options exist other than mandating vaccination?

Can employers require employees to quarantine after out of state travel?

What policies should employers implement to reduce the business risks associated with COVID-19?

How and when should employers report COVID cases to their workers comp carrier? Can you get sued for “giving COVID” to other contractors, and are you covered for that?

Looking Forward: COVID’s Impact on Contracts and Risk

May 12, 2021, 1-2 pm:

Presenters: Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president, BCA Insurance; Mark Fleder, senior partner, Construction Law Group, Connell Foley; Moderator: Rob Curley, market president, South Jersey, TD Bank.

This webinar will address/answer the following concerns and questions, among others:

How is COVID expected to change construction contracts going forward?

What contract clauses are going to be most important and what can contractors do to try to minimize their risks?

How will contractual changes impact other areas, including performance bonds?

What is changing regarding insurance in 2021 and beyond?

Will COVID drive up my premiums in 2022?

To learn more and to register for one or both webinars, visit https://bca-insurance.com/protecting-your-business-during-covid.