Tips to Improve Ventilation on Indoor Jobsites and Cut COVID Risks

CPWR offers suggestions to improve ventilation, and cut COVID-19 exposure risks, on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation.

February 19, 2021
CPWR -- The Center for Construction Research and Training
With more construction work being conducted indoors during the colder winter months, CPWR offers tips to ensure adequate ventilation and reduce COVID-19 exposure risks.
CPWR – The Center for Construction Research & Training has developed a list of quick tips to improve ventilation on indoor construction sites in order help construction firms mitigate COVID-19 exposure risks.

As the CPWR points out, COVID-19 is airborne and spreads faster and further in enclosed areas than outdoors. Since ventilation guidance issued by OSHA, the CDC and other organizations largely focuses on workplaces with working HVAC systems, the organization is offering suggestions on how to improve ventilation on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation.

To access these tips to improve ventilation on your projects, click here.

