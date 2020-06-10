New Jersey Contractor Racks Up $1.9M in OSHA Fines for Willful and Serious Violations

Dept. of Justice filed suit early in 2019 against the framer to collect 2013 and 2017 penalties, and new investigations beginning last December yielded citations for exposing workers to safety hazards at four Bergen County, New Jersey sites

June 10, 2020
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing penalties against BB Frame LLC – operating as Frame Q and as Juan Quevedo (the owner and principal) – for exposing workers to multiple safety hazards at four Bergen County, New Jersey, worksites. OSHA conducted five investigations beginning in December 2019 of the Palisades Park, N.J., framing contractor and proposes penalties totalling $1,997,125.

In February 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit alleging Frame Q failed to pay the Department of the Treasury over $678,053 in civil penalties and delinquency fees. OSHA had levied the fines between 2013 and 2017 for dozens of violations, including lack of fall protection and ladder safety. Shortly after the DOJ filed suit, Quevedo dissolved Frame Q LLC, but continued doing business as Frame Q while using the BB Frame corporate entity.

In December 2019, OSHA conducted a complaint investigation at a worksite in Cliffside Park, N.J., and cited the company for nine safety violations and a $520,860 proposed penalty. OSHA conducted another investigation in Fort Lee, N.J., and cited the company for five citations with a proposed penalty of $426,785.

In January 2020, as part of OSHA’s local emphasis program for fall hazards, the agency opened an investigation at a different location in Cliffside Park. It resulted in five safety citations with a $405,588 proposed penalty.

OSHA completed two additional investigations in February 2020 at a Palisades Park, New Jersey, site. The agency initiated one as part of the local emphasis program for fall hazards, and issued three citations with a proposed penalty of $274,892. The other investigation, initiated in response to a complaint, resulted in eight violations and a $369,000 proposed penalty.

“This employer’s extensive history of egregious disregard for the safety of workers will not be tolerated,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Richard Mendelson, in New York. “Employers are required by law to provide workers with safe and healthful workplaces.”

“Worker safety should be an employer’s top priority every day,” said OSHA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt. “OSHA has extensive resources to assist employers with providing a workplace free from recognized hazards and complying with occupational safety and health standards.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations (view the citations here, here, here, here, and here) and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
Guardian XO
How Exoskeletons Improve Social Distancing on Site and Defeat Construction Labor Shortages
Robotic, powered exoskeletons improve mobility, flexibility, and strength to allow one operator to replace some small teams, and lighten strain to reduce the role that physical strength plays in recruiting and retaining workers
June 9, 2020
Latest
Wearing personal protective equipment is one way to stay safe on the jobsite.
National Safety Month: OSHA Guidelines on Staying Safe at Work
OSHA has issued posters listing steps workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
June 3, 2020
Next Coalitioners
Giant Contractors Form 'Next Coalition' to Advance Coronavirus Safety Technologies and Processes
‘Construction Safety Challenge’ seeks rapidly deployable, scalable innovations that address outbreak-related challenges today with an eye towards future
May 29, 2020
Milwaukee Impact Resistant Gloves
Impact Resistant Gloves
June 1, 2020
Connect React Pr Ramtech Final Fraley Cm
WES CONNECT and REACT Construction Safety Communication Technologies
Ramtech's WES CONNECT and REACT are designed to help construction professionals save lives, protect assets and gain insight to site safety performance using real-time data.
May 29, 2020
The MaskForce mask, developed by a consortium of Milwaukee-area businesses including Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation, will be used by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Briggs & Stratton Joins MaskForce Consortium to Create Masks for Healthcare Pros
Because of its expertise in air filtration for its engines, Briggs & Stratton led the consortium’s efforts to identify and source candidate filter materials found outside of the traditional medical supply chain given the extreme shortages.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
Maxresdefault 5ecec8186dc41
Rope Access Pro Invents with 3D Printing to Keep Workers Safe in the Air
Rope access technicians do their jobs dangling from rope that cannot survive abrasion over sharp edges. Somebody who knows the ropes innovated a life-saving solution
May 27, 2020
Uri 2
Archived event
Webinar: Increasing Awareness of Factors that Influence Trench Safety
May 28, 2020May 28, 2020
This webinar will feature experts from OSHA, NIOSH, CPWR and United Rentals, who will look at how to increase awareness and knowledge of the factors that may contribute to trenching incidents and fatalities, and ways to mitigate the risks.
Heat exhaustion is a precursor to the more serious heat stroke , which can typically be identified by a lack of sweating, nausea and vomiting, mental confusion, flushed skin, rapid breathing and a racing pulse.
18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat
July 11, 2017
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
Rasmussen Group Improves Trucking Safety with SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems recently announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies.
May 22, 2020
Agc Safety And Health
Register Now for the 2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference
AGC has put safeguards in place so you can register for this in-person, physical event covering key construction safety, COVID-19 preparedness and environmental issues
May 11, 2020
The OnGuard sirens and beacons tie into DTN&rsquo;s premier WeatherSentry alert system that provides the best weather information in the world through a universal smart controller.
DTN Weather Siren Improves Worker Safety
OnGuard Siren Alerting Solution combines WeatherSentry’s patented capabilities to activate audio and visual mass notifications for outdoor construction safety.
May 26, 2020
Hurdles such as work sequencing, worker availability, weather and time constraints can be overcome by prefabricating off-site. It also moves worker hours, and liability, off-site.
How Prefabrication Delivers Safety and Production Vertical Construction Needs for Coronavirus Survival
Outsourcing close-quarter construction to prefab shops shifts infection risk off your job sites and slashes time from project timelines
May 21, 2020
Tech Report 1
Common Ground Alliance Releases Damage Prevention Technologies Report, Honors Leadership
Report provides case studies and insights on technology that industry stakeholders can use to prevent damages, protect assets and increase overall safety
May 26, 2020
CEMEX Foundation has donated funding to Houston-based nonprofit TX/RX Labs to make PPE for medical workers and first responders.
Cemex Funds Development of PPE for 20,000 Medical Workers in Houston
$100,000 grant from CEMEX Foundation to TX/RX Labs supports development of essential face masks, face shields and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to fight COVID-19.
May 22, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ABC's Greg Sizemore Talks About the Need to Address Suicide in Construction
Suicide risks in construction, particularly in light of the current coronavirus pandemic, must be addressed as part of a construction company's safety focus.
May 21, 2020
Getty Images 1225044818
Construction Post-Coronavirus: 4 Tools to Adapt to the New Normal
As states reopen there could be a second wave of virus, which construction teams need to be prepared to work through with the help of technology, policy and PPE. Contractors should not expect things to go back to the way they were
May 21, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
Milwaukee Tool Usb Rechargeable Beacon Hard Hat Light 2116 21 C
Milwaukee Tool USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light
Makes wearers visible in all directions by combining hands-free task lighting with a BEACON personal safety light that wraps around the backside of hard hats
May 19, 2020
Scott Blake S9 Xdwlj Ly E Unsplash
U.S. Department of Labor Offers $11.5 Million In Worker Safety and Health Training Grants
The grants will fund training and education to help workers and employers identify and prevent workplace safety and health hazards, including the coronavirus
May 19, 2020
Customer Service 10860910
Exceptional Customer Service Starts with Confidence
Customers want to know that the employee they are working with is confident and will be able to serve them in a professional manner.
September 17, 2019
Ensuring all employees are wearing up-to-date hard hats on the jobsite is critically important.
How to Keep Workers Safe and Stay in Compliance with PPE
John Meola, safety manager, Timmons Group, shares the latest on personal protective equipment (PPE) on the construction jobsite, and how to ensure workers use it.
May 15, 2020
Cemex was awarded by the Portland Cement Association for safety performance.
Winners of PCA Chairman Safety Performance Awards Announced
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards.
May 14, 2020
Shawmut
Technology Makes Shawmut Projects Safer from COVID-19
Contractor takes on unprecedented risks by innovating new safety protocols integrated with new monitoring technologies
May 13, 2020