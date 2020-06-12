United Rentals Offers Free Trench Safety Stand Down Digital Learning Series

Trench safety digital learning series takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, June 15 to 19

June 12, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
Uri 3
United Rentals 10893270

United Rentals, Inc. announced a trench safety digital learning series which takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, which runs June 15 to 19. These free educational events will support organizations and their workers in advancing knowledge in how safety and compliance can help drive productivity at trench and excavation worksites.

Trench and excavation operations are among the most dangerous jobs in the construction and utility industries. The webinars - with all sessions conducted online - are designed to raise awareness on safety topics and educate on topics including the role of a competent person at trench worksite, how to properly use protective systems and more. The series will kick off with a session that features Eric Giguere, a former construction worker who survived a near fatal trench collapse discussing his experiences and the need for safety awareness.

“With expert knowledge and smart trench protection solutions, organizations can help their worksites stay safe without sacrificing efficiency,” said Todd Hayes, Region Vice President, Trench Safety, United Rentals. “This learning series can help construction contractors and municipal utilities maintain up-to-date learning for workers on safety regulations and equipment solutions in trench and excavation work.”

Seven Trench Safety Toolbox Talk Topics to Build Knowledge of Hazards, Safe Practices

Trench Safety Stand Down Training Schedule

Anyone can attend the 12 educational sessions offered in this learning series. To register, please go to trenchsafetyevents.com.

Here are the webinar session topics and schedule:

  • The Buried Truth Uncovered: A Survivor’s Story. Hear from trench collapse survivor, Eric Giguere as he shares his terrifying experience of being buried alive. Offered: June 15 at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT.
  • Trench Safety Awareness – Spanish Session. Overview of the OSHA Subpart P Standard for Excavation Safety. The session, delivered in Spanish, will cover the responsibilities of the competent person, general requirements of the standard, soils analysis and protective system solutions. Offered: June 15 at 2 p.m. and June 17 at 7 a.m. CDT.
  • More to Know than Just the Standard: What You Should Learn in a Competent Person Class. Session experts will share what training should be and what it should not be, what you should expect to learn and what OSHA expects to be covered. Offered: June 16 at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT.
  • The Perfect Match: How to Choose the Best Protective System. The session will be a discussion of some of the factors that should be considered when selecting a protective system for trench project. Offered: June 17 at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT.
  • Myths and Misconceptions: What You Actually Can’t Do with Protective Systems. Some common mistakes that can lead to safety risks when using a protective system improperly will be discussed. Offered: June 18 at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT.
  • Trench Safety Awareness. An overview of the OSHA Subpart P Standard for Excavation Safety. The session will cover the responsibilities of the competent person, general requirements of the standard, soils analysis and protective system solutions. Offered: June 19 at 7 a.m. CDT.
  • Trench Safety Stand Down Panel Discussion. Recap and final thoughts from instructors of sessions throughout the week. Submitted questions will be answered and next steps on moving towards a safer underground worksite will be discussed. Offered: June 19 at 12:00 noon CDT.
