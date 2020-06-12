United Rentals Offers Free Trench Safety Stand Down Digital Learning Series

United Rentals, Inc. announced a trench safety digital learning series which takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, which runs June 15 to 19. These free educational events will support organizations and their workers in advancing knowledge in how safety and compliance can help drive productivity at trench and excavation worksites.

Trench and excavation operations are among the most dangerous jobs in the construction and utility industries. The webinars - with all sessions conducted online - are designed to raise awareness on safety topics and educate on topics including the role of a competent person at trench worksite, how to properly use protective systems and more. The series will kick off with a session that features Eric Giguere, a former construction worker who survived a near fatal trench collapse discussing his experiences and the need for safety awareness.

“With expert knowledge and smart trench protection solutions, organizations can help their worksites stay safe without sacrificing efficiency,” said Todd Hayes, Region Vice President, Trench Safety, United Rentals. “This learning series can help construction contractors and municipal utilities maintain up-to-date learning for workers on safety regulations and equipment solutions in trench and excavation work.”

Seven Trench Safety Toolbox Talk Topics to Build Knowledge of Hazards, Safe Practices

Trench Safety Stand Down Training Schedule

Anyone can attend the 12 educational sessions offered in this learning series. To register , please go to trenchsafetyevents.com.

Here are the webinar session topics and schedule: