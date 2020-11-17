H&E Enters Trench Safety Specialty Business

H&E Equipment Services has entered into the specialty rental business by establishing a partnership with GroundWorks Safety Systems.

November 17, 2020
H&E Equipment Services Inc.
Hees Trench Safety Photo 2

H&E Equipment Services Inc., has entered the specialty rental business by adding a trench safety product line and establishing an exclusive partnership with GroundWorks Safety Systems.  

H&E now has the exclusive U.S. rights across all 50 states to provide innovative and reliable trench safety products. GroundWorks Trench Boxes are stronger, safer, and faster to set up—and are becoming known as an industry disruptor.

Trench boxes, one of the most difficult products to handle in the trench safety industry, are now simpler and safer to use.  With a zero-fail rate and less than a 1% repair rate, GroundWorks’ patented, pre-engineered, hi-tensile steel products are revolutionizing trenching and shoring on jobsites. Boxes can be assembled in under 15 minutes with only one machine, one operator, and one worker, dramatically reducing jobsite costs. They lock tight the moment they are lifted, eliminating the inherent danger and difficulty of setup and takedown. Workers no longer need to be under a suspended load or in the line of fire.

“Our 60 years in business have always been about equipment solutions, strategically growing product lines and locations. Over the last three years, we’ve expanded our fleet of earthmoving products to all branches across the U.S., positioning us to enter the specialty market,” said H&E President and CEO Brad Barber. “We have a long history in dirt, and GroundWorks offered the right product and reliability to enhance our earthmoving business.”

H&E and GroundWorks proved to be a natural fit. GroundWorks President and CEO Jim Foley said, “We knew H&E was a solid company with a focus on earthmoving rental products, so our businesses were a good match. But after hearing Brad Barber share his heart with employees regarding attitude and culture, we were incredibly impressed with the sincerity of the company, its leadership, and its focus on safety. We saw that H&E took care of both its employees and customers, and we knew that it was the type of company we wanted to align with. There’s good reason why H&E was named one of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies by Forbes.”

“We had been planning our entry into the specialty rental business, and GroundWorks offered the product solution and culture to come alongside us to reach pipeline, oil and gas, chemical, industrial, and civil projects. Together, we can make trenching jobs safer, more efficient, and cost-effective,” said Barber. “We’re excited about getting in the trenches with GroundWorks.”  

From L to R: Hampton Wideman, southwest region business manager, Takeuchi, and Bobby Slay, senior VP of construction, H&E Equipment
H&E Equipment Awarded Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Dealer of the Year
November 12, 2020
Hees
H&E Relocates to New Facility in Tulsa, OK
February 13, 2019
01 Emergency Plan 600x400
Is Your Crew Prepared for an Emergency?
2020 is teaching us an important lesson: we need to be prepared for pretty much anything to happen at any time. From pandemics to natural disasters to accidents and injuries on the jobsite, there’s a lot we need to prepare for.
November 16, 2020
11122020 Cnt
[NEWS TRACKER] 75% of AGC Members Report Cancelled or Delayed Future Construction Projects
Caterpillar’s revenue fell 23%; U.S. construction forecast to drop 2% to the end of 2020 and 3% next year; materials, equipment and subcontractor labor prices fell for the 8th straight month
November 12, 2020
Just TAG It! Reduce Loss. Enhance Operations. Improve Efficiency.
Just TAG It! Reduce Loss. Enhance Operations. Improve Efficiency.
With CalAmp iOn™ Tag, easily track and ensure the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, enabling improved service, operational efficiency and cost savings on equipment that may otherwise be lost or misplaced.
November 8, 2020
Jlg Ert3369
JLG 26- and 33-FT Rough-terrain Diesel and Electric Scissor Lifts Now Available
The first models in JLG's new generation of 26-ft. 2669 and 33-ft. 3369 scissor lifts deliver 28% more work area, enhanced capacity and a zero-platform offset.
November 12, 2020
From L to R: Hampton Wideman, southwest region business manager, Takeuchi, and Bobby Slay, senior VP of construction, H&E Equipment
H&E Equipment Awarded Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Dealer of the Year
H&E Equipment won because of their commitment and excellence in a number of areas including sales performance, parts support, product support, and training.
November 12, 2020
Kohler Check App Fb
Kohler Engines CheckApp
A smartphone application for the monitoring and maintenance of Kohler engines
November 12, 2020
Carl Girouard, president of Girouard Equipment
Girouard Equipment Named Top Performing Dealer for Manitou
The prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment, and customer support of Manitou equipment.
November 12, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
Dsc03112
KATO CL35 Compact Track Loader
Revised model has a 7,771-lb. transport weight and comes with an all-new color scheme and updated performance.
November 10, 2020
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Brian Beaudry of Point of Rental
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm hangs out with Brian Beaudry, content generator for Point of Rental software.
November 10, 2020
E96d9830 6d36 43a0 96f3 5901a7d5e2a8
Haulotte Expands its PULSEO MEWP Lineup
The HS15 E and HS18 E combine versatile off-road performance, increased load capacity, and eco-responsibility.
November 10, 2020
Dsc 1696
Doosan Bobcat, Wounded Warrior Project Give Veteran New Bobcat Compact Track Loader
Veteran’s goal is to use Bobcat R-Series T76 machine to refurbish farm and support fellow veterans
November 9, 2020
Copy Of C16x Working Shots 21 Of 54 (1)
How to Manage Winter Trenching
By following these tips, rental yard owners and contractors can keep their trenchers running year-round and prevent the cold season from putting a freeze on their business.
November 9, 2020
Tvh Adopt A Street
TVH Participates in Adopt-A-Street Program
The Adopt-a-Street program is a volunteer program that provides business and other organizations the opportunity to work with the city of Olathe, Kansas, to help improve the environment in the community.
November 9, 2020
Genie E Drive Exterior High Res
Genie Launches E-Drive Across GS Slab Scissor Product Line
E-Drive scissor lifts have increased runtime per charge 30% and reduced lifetime battery costs up to 20%, with 70% fewer hydraulic hoses and fittings
November 9, 2020
Dsc06319
Point the Way, Fox Rental Provide Yard Makeover
The project highlights Point of Rental's international conference’s focus on volunteering.
November 9, 2020
Opt 1
Toyota Material Handling High-Capacity Core IC Pneumatic Forklift
The High-Capacity Core IC Pneumatic is now available in five different models.
November 9, 2020
Hy Brid Lifts Skyreach
Hy-Brid Lifts Adds Skyreach Equipment to Mid-Atlantic Network
Skyreach will represent Hy-Brid Lifts’ full line of lifts in a rental and sales capacity.
November 5, 2020
E 750 Electric Wheelbarrow W Slurry Tub & Concrete Funnel Cap
E-750 Electric Wheelbarrow
Now available with a 1,000-lb.-capacity, high-density plastic Slurry Tub that holds 6.75 cu. ft. of liquid concrete
November 4, 2020
DOZR Unveils E-Commerce Online Equipment Rental Software
WebStores’ white-labeled software solutions integrate with equipment rental websites, enabling touchless transactions with an online checkout on an existing website.
November 4, 2020
167897 Prussupercrane1 673671
Preston Rentals Expands into Crane Sector
Preston Rentals announced the launch of its SuperCrane fleet, now available for rent in the United States.
November 4, 2020
We Rise Neutral
Skyjack Lifts Industry with WE RISE Campaign
Rental spoke with Skyjack President Ken McDougall to find out how the WE RISE campaign was started, its lessons for the industry, and Skyjack’s outlook for the future of the rental industry.
November 3, 2020
Sk3000 Full Size Stand On Skid Steer
Ditch Witch SK3000 Stand-On Skid Steer Conquers Heavy Duty Rental Projects
As the largest and most powerful unit in the Ditch Witch family of stand-on skid steers, the SK3000 features an operating capacity of 3,100 lbs.
November 3, 2020
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19.
November 3, 2020
Tvh Kcic Award
TVH Americas Wins Kansas City Industrial Council Sustainability Award
The KCIC Sustainability Awards program recognizes and promotes sustainable practices by businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
November 3, 2020
123659006 357859062110110 106381399907360905 N
Point of Rental Announces Nonprofit Point the Way
Built to organize employee giving, nonprofit expands sharing opportunities.
November 3, 2020