AEMP's IGNITE Learning Lab for CEM and CESP Exam Prep Goes Online

January 14, 2021
Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP)
Aemp Ignite
Aemp 10740830

Preparing for the CEM and CESP exam can be a challenging and time-consuming endeavor. The exam covers a broad base of knowledge, principles and best practices needed to achieve a higher level of heavy equipment management. The Association of Equipment Maintenance Professionals’ (AEMP) IGNITE Learning Lab is designed to help those planning to take the exam develop knowledge of pertinent content, sort out what is covered on the exam, identify content areas of focus, and increase their  expertise in the profession of equipment management.

The IGNITE Learning Lab is a seven-week course consisting of online learning modules, study guides, live preparatory sessions with the trainers and pre-tests to help participants prepare for the certification exam. It includes all the resources required to succeed in a scheduled training course to keep participants on target for achieving the goal of becoming certified. Because the program involves guided self-study, participants are recommended to set aside 4-6 hours per week for study and keeping up with the course content. 

The launch date for the program is February 8, 2021, with live sessions scheduled February 24 and March 24. Instructors include:

  • Corey Dungey, CEM Transportation Safety Manager, LafargeHolcim
  • Steve Fooy, CEM Independent Consultant, Equipment Asset Management
  • Joe Shoen, CESP Fleet Management, Western States Equipment Co.
  • William Kohler, CEM Maintenance Manager, E.D.W. Levy Texas Mill Service
  • Randy Holley, Logistics/Supply Chain Manager, Albemarle

Also available is an additional six-month mentorship program. This program is designed to provide extra support from others in the field who will help participants explore the best practices and standards from alternative viewpoints and achieve professional goals.

For more information, please contact jfowler@aemp.org or visit https://www.aemp.org/ignite. To register, click here.

Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
Latest
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Healthy Habits That Keep Everyone Working
Construction sites are getting safer, but contractors need to keep personal health and safety at the forefront as well on the jobsites and in their companies.
December 2, 2020
The average salary for a concrete finisher in the United States is $30,000 to $70,000.
How Much Should a Concrete Finisher Make?
Concrete finishers earn an average of $30,000 - $70,000 per year. How much should you be making?
January 2, 2020
Trinseo Welcomes Joseph Clark as Technical Sales Representative to CASE Team
Trinseo expands its Expands Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business with recent appointment
November 20, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: How to Find and Recruit Good Employees
Traditional recruiting methods don't work as well today, so contractors need to start thinking outside the box.
November 18, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Take Time for Training
Despite a solid effort across the industry, construction contractors should be investing more time and money in training both new and veteran construction employees.
November 4, 2020
Prepping Forms
Blue Collar Job Growth Remains Sluggish in September with Only Modest Uptick
Employment in construction, manufacturing, and mining and logging rose by 93,000 jobs in September, or just 0.47%.
November 2, 2020
23f7e35c 7bf1 4dc7 A1d1 871281798d7d
AEDF Extends Scholarship Deadline for Students Seeking Heavy Equipment Careers
Students can earn $2,000 towards their education to help them get started in the heavy equipment industry.
October 29, 2020
Serious Labs Uk Operator 2
Serious Labs Takes Heavy Equipment Operator Simulator Training International
Company announces first internationally accredited heavy equipment operator training via simulator.
October 23, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
Outriggers
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
Abc Jobs Graph 10 2 2020
Construction Continues to Recover Jobs Since the Start of the Pandemic
With 26,000 jobs added in September, the construction industry has recovered approximately 64% of the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic.
October 2, 2020
Since the Trade Hounds mobile app launched in 2019, it has grown to nearly 200,000 users, who use it to connect and showcase their work.
App Creates Construction Community and Seeks to Solve Labor Shortage
The Trade Hounds app connects construction workers with both peers and employers with the goal of removing inefficiencies in the labor market.
October 1, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Suffolk Technology Partners with Trade Hounds on Construction Workforce Platform
Suffolk collaborated with Trade Hounds to develop a new feature to address workforce shortages.
September 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 276912646
The Deadly Risk of Social Stigma and Shame Around Emotional and Mental Health
In a male-driven industry like construction, embarrassment or shame can prevent sufferers from talking about mental health issues and getting the help they need before adding to the industry's disproportionate suicide rate
September 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 310733878
New Online Construction Labor Marketplace Launches
Core is a construction labor marketplace that matches construction/trade workers with general contractors, subcontractors, and companies.
September 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
EEOC Sues Contractor CCC Group for Racial Harassment
Black employees at construction company’s Ravena, NY, worksite were persistently subjected to racist insults and a noose, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges
August 28, 2020
There are two key components to meeting the goal of 10,000 technicians in the next few years: accredited programs and apprenticeship programs.
AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success Model Shows How to Meet Workforce Goals
The AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success model demonstrates the steady increase in technicians that will enter the industry in the next few years, with the goal to reach 10,000 technicians by 2024.
August 26, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Opportunities to Grow the Construction Workforce Amidst the Pandemic
ABC’s Greg Sizemore digs into the opportunities the construction industry has to rebuild its workforce during and because of the pandemic environment.
August 13, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 29 143421
Workforce Challenges Continue in Construction and Equipment Manufacturing Industries
Becky Schultz, editor of Equipment Today, and Sara Jensen, editor of OEM Off-Highway, explore the workforce challenges, and opportunities, during and post-pandemic.
August 10, 2020
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Matt Lyons
Matt Lyons Joins Brokk's North American Service Team
Lyons joins a highly skilled team of six training specialists who have more than 165 years combined experience.
July 13, 2020
Jared Brewe.
PCI Hires New Vice President, Technical Services
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired Jared Brewe, PhD, P.E., S.E., as vice president, technical services.
July 17, 2020
Randy Wilson
PCI Hires Randy Wilson as New Director, Architectural Precast Systems
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired industry veteran Randy Wilson as its new Director, Architectural Precast Systems.
July 10, 2020