Goldman Sachs Doubts There Will Be a Round 3 of PPP Loans

A month into the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, half of the $310 billion Round 2 funding was approved for over 2.2 million applications. Funds from Round 1's $349 billion pool ran out in just 13 days.

But Goldman Sachs is doubtful another round is in store, Fortune.com reports. Economists wrote in a May 4 report that, while “additional aid for businesses is possible,” they don’t expect additional rounds of funding for the PPP.

(read about other options for small-business stimulus . . . )