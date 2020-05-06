Goldman Sachs Doubts There Will Be a Round 3 of PPP Loans

In a month, businesses have taken nearly $700B in payroll support, but there are other stimulus options available to small businesses

May 6, 2020
Fortune.com

A month into the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, half of the $310 billion Round 2 funding was approved for over 2.2 million applications. Funds from Round 1's $349 billion pool ran out in just 13 days.

But Goldman Sachs is doubtful another round is in store, Fortune.com reports. Economists wrote in a May 4 report that, while “additional aid for businesses is possible,” they don’t expect additional rounds of funding for the PPP.

(read about other options for small-business stimulus . . . )

Recommended
Trimble&rsquo;s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Coast-to-Coast U.S. Coverage Now Deployed for Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service
One-inch GNSS accuracy is possible in under a minute, delivering seamless high-precision performance across the U.S. and Southern Canada.
May 6, 2020
Jbk Top Construction Accounting Software2
Most Popular Construction Accounting/ERP Software
Annual JBKnowledge Construction Technology Report identifies contractors’ most-used software
April 17, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Sponsored
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Latest
Getty Images 478093732
How Might the Change of Seasons Affect COVID-19?
Researchers want to know if the disease is seasonal, like colds. But while heat and humidity harm the virus in the lab, that’s not the same as real life.
May 5, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
Cloud software drives growth by creating one source of up-to-date information for the entire company, presiding over a 2.5% gain in profit for the general contractor
April 14, 2020
New York Governor Sketches Reopening Phases with Construction, Manufacturing First
The state's stay-at-home order is due to expire on May 15, and Cuomo previously said areas with fewer infections and enough available hospital beds could consider reopening
May 5, 2020
May is Building Safety Month.
May is Building Safety Month
May is the International Code Council's 40th annual Building Safety Month.
May 4, 2020
Allegiant Stadium Nevada
Mortenson-McCarthy Begins COVID-19 Testing on Allegiant Stadium Workers
After 16 COVID-19 cases arise on site, the contractor joint venture asks for help from the Southern Nevada Health District with on-site voluntary coronavirus testing
May 4, 2020
Mer Sen U Eb7v Aq Yb4 U Unsplash
FAA Awards $1 Billion in Safety and Infrastructure Grants to 439 Airports in 50 States
A list of grants and interactive map of airports receiving funding details where the $731M in Airport Improvement Program funds and $455M in Supplemental Discretionary grants go
May 4, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 04 112721
[VIDEO] CrewStrong Enhances Safety by Providing Employee Tracking During Pandemic
CrewStrong tracks employee movements and interactions on the jobsite, allowing for enhanced safety during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 4, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Much First Quarter GDP Report Dampens 2020 Construction Forecast
Dodge Data & Analytics Chief Economist Richard Branch explains how worse Q1 gross domestic product numbers than expected influence the outlook for the economy and construction spending in 2020.
May 4, 2020
Local Unions 56e1951ae9e02 5afaec9c5a120
Managing the Modern Construction Workforce
Construction crews potentially have five different generations working on their jobsites and business owners need to ensure their personality types are working together in a productive manner.
May 3, 2020
Click on the links in the story to reach ConstructConnect&apos;s interactive map to get detail on states&apos; decisions on construction&apos;s work status.
Is Construction Still Considered 'Essential' In Your State?
With states allowing stay-home orders to expire in environments where COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise, here's a place where you can discover the official status of whether or not you can go to work
April 30, 2020
Cnt 225 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER VIDEO] How Negative Will Construction Fall in 2020?
The construction industry has taken a hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and the outlook continues to trend negative for the second half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the April 30, 2020 edition of Construction News Tracker.
April 30, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri
Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer.
May 2, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Getty Images 1216223743
How Reopening Your Worksite Can Blindside You
Some realities you need to consider about the readiness of your crews coming back to work after battling the coronavirus for weeks
April 30, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Nonresidential Construction Spending Survives March
National nonresidential construction spending only fell 0.1% in March 2020.
May 1, 2020
Dsc 8302 5a8ae7e7040af
How to Recruit Gen Z to the Construction Industry
Move over Millennials, Generation-Z workers are ready to take your jobs and here’s why they’ll succeed
May 1, 2020
Verizon Us Simplified Device Group Fleet Tracking 1494w 9052ed4d
Verizon Connect Offering Free Months of Service on Fleet Management Platform
New and existing customers can get free months of service on Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus.
May 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 30 At 9 47 00 Am
ASSP Moves 2020 Safety Conference to Virtual Event
Safety 2020 Professional Development Conference will still be held June 23-25, 2020, but as a virtual conference instead of in Orlando.
April 30, 2020
Concrete Lot 7
Parking Lot Paving: Concrete vs. Asphalt
Read about reasons why concrete is a viable option for parking lot paving over asphalt.
April 30, 2020
Fieldwire
Coping With COVID-19 Stress on a Hard-Working Construction Workforce
Special effort is going to be necessary to coax nomadic construction professionals through the risk of infection, coupled with the stress of dealing with shelter-in-place orders while on the road
April 29, 2020
Boldt Concrete Vibrator2
Construction Employment Declines In 99 Metro Areas In March
Association officials urged federal and state officials to boost investments in infrastructure to help put more people back to work
April 29, 2020
Cnbc New Home Sales
Homebuilders See Sales Jump as Renters Flee Urban Apartments
Home sales remain down precipitously, but one real estate company is registering spot increases by opportunistic first-time buyers
April 29, 2020
Hqdefault 5ea9b11e1c404
Construction Manager RINA Signals Genoa Bridge Completion
Just 19 months since the tragic collapse of the Morandi bridge, construction of the main replacement span is complete
April 29, 2020
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 20
Increases in Residential Investment Helped Offset Losses in Early 2020
The U.S. economy contracted 4.8% in Q1 2020, but increases in residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending helped offset some of the losses.
April 29, 2020