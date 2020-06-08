Critical Agreement Reached to Remobilize NYC Construction as Coronavirus Restrictions Begin to Lift

Health and safety central to agreement that will remobilize the construction industry as New York City prepares to reopen

June 8, 2020
Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York
Todd Quackenbush Gm Tx7u C6l Nc Unsplash
Photo by Todd Quackenbush on Unsplash

As New York City prepares to reopen, the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York (BCTC) and the Building Trades Employers’ Association (BTEA) have reached an agreement that creates the framework necessary to remobilize the city’s construction industry.

With over 100,000 unionized construction workers in New York City, and many thousands of other workers in a supervisory or supply chain role, remobilizing the construction industry will prime New York’s economy as the state grapples with the economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the New York Building Congress, $61.5 billion worth of construction was put in place in New York City in 2019. That number was expected to grow to $65.9 billion in 2020.

With two million New Yorkers out of work and the economy continuing to struggle amidst the economic and health crisis, major public-infrastructure projects have been viewed as a possible stimulus to the state economy. The remobilization plan will ensure that shovel-ready projects can begin immediately, while maintaining a heightened level of confidence in worksite safety.

Putting Safety Protocols in Place

The plan reached by the BCTC, BTEA, and in conjunction with the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), provides for both safety protocols and temporary adjustments between BCTC locals and construction managers in order to promote efficiency and safety with reduced worker density. It is framed by three guiding principles:

  1. The health and wellness of the construction workforce must always remain the foremost priority that informs efforts to remobilize construction in NYC.
  2. Remobilization must be accomplished with deliberate action that will mitigate exposure to workers and the public.
  3. Each construction site is unique in its size and complexity, and as such sufficient flexibility is necessary to accommodate job site characteristics, while also setting a standard that all job sites must meet.

Prior to reaching agreement on the plan, the BCTC and BTEA, along with REBNY, worked in close collaboration with the Cuomo administration to establish the health and safety protocols for construction worksites during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These protocols include requirements for PPE, social distancing, health screenings, increased washing stations, frequent cleaning and disinfection and other measures which can be found in more detail here.

The remobilization plan set forth by this agreement advances these health and safety protocols and applies them to all union construction sites as they begin to reopen. The plan also requires face coverings to be worn at all times on union construction sites and ensures the protocols included in the pact will be strictly implemented to protect the health and safety of workers.

“First and foremost, the safety of our members, and of all construction workers, must be the priority of any plan that remobilizes the construction industry,” said Gary LaBarbera, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York. “We’re confident the agreement we’ve reached in collaboration with union contractors and the real estate community meets this threshold. The Building Trades have always been leaders when it comes to worksite safety and helping New York recover in the wake of the city’s most challenging moments. This time around will be no different.”

Key to the remobilization plan is reducing worker density on construction sites. The agreement outlines a variety of creative measures to reduce worker density while maintaining productivity, including employing staggered start times, shift work and other alternative work schedules. Implementation of these ideas to reduce worker density will require the cooperation of the City of New York.

In addition, the agreement mandates that construction management must prepare sites to ensure compliance with the Health and Wellness Protocols developed by the BCTC, BTEA, and the state guidelines, before increasing worksite capacity. This includes identifying areas where workers will stage at the beginning of their shifts and six foot distances must be marked out; installing OSHA and CDC signage across the worksite; and establishing entrance and exit points on some sites, where reconfiguration and new exit gates might be required.

To ensure compliance with the health and wellness protocols in the remobilization plan, the BCTC and BTEA have formed an oversight committee that will closely monitor on-the-ground activity. The oversight committee, which includes REBNY, will also review any submissions by construction managers on projects that have uncertain status as to essential or non-essential designation, or projects that may have been stalled due to the pandemic.

Ensuring a Safe Boost to NYC Economy

“With New York City in the beginning stages of reopening, this agreement provides the heightened health and safety protocols necessary to begin reactivating construction sites across the city,” said Louis J. Coletti, president and CEO of the Building Trades Employers’ Association. “Real estate is the backbone of New York, and as such, creating safe worksites that allow New Yorkers to get back to work will supply the economic injection that we need.”

“The challenge ahead is to show that New York City can rebound economically in a healthy and robust manner. The agreement between BCTC and BTEA sets the stage for such a recovery,” said James Whelan, President of the Real Estate Board of New York. “Construction and large-scale infrastructure projects will be critical to creating jobs and housing and accumulating much-needed tax-revenue for the city. This remobilization plan will facilitate such projects in a healthy, swift and responsible manner.”

Related
Drawing Of Hands Being Washed 4226600 5ec2c3dc370e2
Five Steps to Ease Worker Concerns About Returning to Work Amid COVID-19
May 18, 2020
New York Governor Sketches Reopening Phases with Construction, Manufacturing First
May 5, 2020
Getty Images 1220396472
Use This Reopening Checklist to Protect Construction People from Coronavirus
May 1, 2020
Getty Images 1216223743
How Reopening Your Worksite Can Blindside You
April 30, 2020
Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
Dmi May 2020 2
Dodge Momentum Index Stays Flat in May Despite Ongoing Pressure
Resilience of Momentum Index suggests there may be enough projects entering planning to allow construction to begin a modest recovery in Q3
June 5, 2020
Jobs
Construction Employment Points to Positive Signs with May Increase
May represented the largest monthly increase in construction jobs since 1939, and a drastic improvement from April's largest month-over-month job loss.
June 5, 2020
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Wearing personal protective equipment is one way to stay safe on the jobsite.
National Safety Month: OSHA Guidelines on Staying Safe at Work
OSHA has issued posters listing steps workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
June 3, 2020
Plans &amp; Hard Hat 0520
New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster
Plans4Less and PipelineSuite collaboration enables clients to submit bids faster to win more contracts.
June 4, 2020
To get your business growing, you must realize the problem is likely you, the owner.
Why Isn't Your Company Growing?
Most companies stop growing when the business owner reaches their maximum level of what they can do themselves, micromanage, supervise, and control.
June 3, 2020
Note Vault Image 1276x1320
Bentley Systems Construction Field Managment Solution NoteVault
Together, these comprehensive offerings further extend the value of digital twins across construction management, enabling projects to combine immersive 4D models of the construction progress with detailed up-to-date reports on resource expenditures.
June 3, 2020
April 2020 Us Construction Spending
What’s Encouraging About April’s Construction Spending Slide?
UPDATED 6/5/2020: The drop in construction spending was not as deep as expected but Wells Fargo Economics sees promising signals between the data’s lines, which could be supported by surprise job growth
June 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 02 At 8 58 42 Am
Billd Partners with Procore to Help Contractors Manage Cash Flow
Payment solution integration with project management software makes material purchasing easier and more accessible.
June 2, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Private and Public Nonresidential Spending Drops in April
Private nonresidential spending declined 1.3% in April, while public nonresidential construction spending was down 2.5% for the month.
June 1, 2020
Next Coalitioners
Giant Contractors Form 'Next Coalition' to Advance Coronavirus Safety Technologies and Processes
‘Construction Safety Challenge’ seeks rapidly deployable, scalable innovations that address outbreak-related challenges today with an eye towards future
May 29, 2020
Milwaukee Impact Resistant Gloves
Impact Resistant Gloves
June 1, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Equipment Financing Can Help Contractors Cope with the COVID Economy
Things to consider as you manage liquidity, cash flow and equipment needs in the face of pandemic business conditions.
June 1, 2020
Accounting Analytics Balance Black And White 209224
How Business Leaders Can Bring Stability In A Time of Ongoing Uncertainty
It’s never been more important to find new and creative ways to meet revenue goals and maintain stability amid ongoing uncertainty
May 28, 2020
Michael Longmire Lhlt M Gdohc8 Unsplash
Three Ways a Low Finance Rate Carries a High Cost
Choosing the lowest rate on equipment financing can sometimes be a mistake for small businesses. Let’s explore why.
May 29, 2020
With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finishers.
What are FF and FL numbers?
Since it was introduced in the 1970s, F-numbers have proven to be useful in measuring and improving concrete floor flatness and levelness. With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finish
May 27, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020
Connect React Pr Ramtech Final Fraley Cm
WES CONNECT and REACT Construction Safety Communication Technologies
Ramtech's WES CONNECT and REACT are designed to help construction professionals save lives, protect assets and gain insight to site safety performance using real-time data.
May 29, 2020
Wf Pandemic General Influence A
Why a V-Shape Services Recovery from Coronavirus is Vital to Main Street
Small businesses of the service sector were disproportionately crushed by COVID protection efforts, and underserved by key PPP federal support spending
May 28, 2020
The MaskForce mask, developed by a consortium of Milwaukee-area businesses including Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation, will be used by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Briggs & Stratton Joins MaskForce Consortium to Create Masks for Healthcare Pros
Because of its expertise in air filtration for its engines, Briggs & Stratton led the consortium’s efforts to identify and source candidate filter materials found outside of the traditional medical supply chain given the extreme shortages.
May 28, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Vladimir Solomyani R K Piu X Lq29 A Unsplash
A Formula for Equipment Cost Recovery
The more equipment you use, the more accurate equipment cost recovery techniques must be for bidding and reporting purposes.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
Maxresdefault 5ecec8186dc41
Rope Access Pro Invents with 3D Printing to Keep Workers Safe in the Air
Rope access technicians do their jobs dangling from rope that cannot survive abrasion over sharp edges. Somebody who knows the ropes innovated a life-saving solution
May 27, 2020