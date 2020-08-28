Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of August 24

Jobsite racism stalls Vegas convention expansion, is COVID-19 work-related insured? best practices to cut construction waste, how toll road leasing could fund infrastructure

August 28, 2020
Larry Stewart
Adobe Stock 357742925

This week’s addition to a rash of potential hate crimes on high-profile construction sites reflect civil unrest for social justice and underscore underrepresentation of blacks in the construction workforce. A flow chart to help you determine if an employee’s COVID-19 case is recordable or reportable. Tips to protect wedge anchor threads. How your construction business can compete online, and why you should. These stories and more captured contractor readers’ attention this week on ForConstructionPros.com.

Concrete Chute10. How to Reduce the Cost of Concrete Production

The National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) estimates 3-5% of ready-mix concrete deliveries in the U.S. are rejected at the job site for various reasons, such as not meeting specifications

Ooda Loop9. Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety

Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely

Liberty8. In the Shadow of Lady Liberty

The use of precast concrete in the design and construction of the Statue of Liberty Museum creates perfect solution for logistics, sustainability, durability and aesthetics

Concrete Anchor7. Tips to Protect Wedge Anchor Threads

Damaging the threads on a concrete anchor during installation is a common cause of escalating costs and diminishing longevity of applications

6. Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It

In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business

John Glenn Airport5. Dugan & Meyers Paves Way for New Rental Car Facility at Columbus Airport

As the number of annual passengers climbed toward 9 million, the John Glenn International Airport established plans to meet the growing demand for nonstop flights

4. Study Shows States Can Lease Toll Roads to Fund Infrastructure, Pay Off Debt

Amid recession and plummeting revenues, monetizing state-owned toll roads can fund needed transportation projects or pay off debt and other liabilities

29086475368 5fa0bb0ba0 C3. Best Practices for Cost-Saving Construction Waste Management

Today's economy makes it time to understand the importance of recycling construction debris to save project costs and keep landfills from overflowing

2. Is COVID-19 “Work-Related,” Covered Under Insurance?

How do you know if an employee’s COVID-19 case considered recordable or reportable?

1. Vandalism of Black Foreman’s Office Stops Work at Las Vegas Convention Center Jobsite

Latest crime in a rash of "racially motivated damage" on construction sites helps explain why an industry starving for labor employs just half of the available black workers

Lowe’s Launches National Tool Rental Department Program
August 20, 2020
Capture
Ram Truck Unveils 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX
August 17, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
May 21, 2020
The Panama Canal, Burma-Siam Railway, Hawks Nest Tunnel, White Sea-Baltic Sea Canal and the Transcontinental Railroad top the list of construction projects with the highest construction worker deaths per 1,000 workers.
Looking Back on the World's Deadliest Construction Projects
August 28, 2019
Adobe Stock 357742925
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of August 24
Jobsite racism stalls Vegas convention expansion, is COVID-19 work-related insured? best practices to cut construction waste, how toll road leasing could fund infrastructure
August 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 357742925
Vandalism of Black Foreman’s Office Stops Work at Las Vegas Convention Center Jobsite
Latest crime in a rash of "racially motivated damage" on construction sites helps explain why an industry starving for labor employs just half of the available black workers
August 27, 2020
Adobe Stock 357742925
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 2
How do contractors stay on top of the ever changing improvements and updates to construction equipment?
August 26, 2020
Osha3774
7th Annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls to be Held September 14-18
OSHA is encouraging employers to provide safety demonstrations on fall protection equipment, conduct talks regarding fall-related hazards, safety policies, goals and expectations and promote the event on social media.
August 25, 2020
Mike Kucharski, VP of Dealer Development (left) and Robert Soehner, VP of Operations (right)
Fecon Adds Two VPs to Leadership Team
Company adds Robert Soehner as VP of Operations and Mike Kucharski as VP of Dealer Development.
August 25, 2020
Yoder Frey
Yoder & Frey Launches Daily Marketplace for 24/7 Access to Equipment
New online marketplace provides daily, real-time access to equipment from across the globe.
August 25, 2020
Just because you didn&apos;t submit a price to the winning GC prior to the bid doesn&apos;t mean you can&apos;t after the work has been awarded.
How General Contractors Choose the Winning Sub
Familiarize yourself with the buy-out process many project managers go through and use these steps to make you the most desirable subcontractor for a job
April 3, 2013
Ooda Loop
Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety
Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely
August 24, 2020
29086475368 5fa0bb0ba0 C
Best Practices for Cost-Saving Construction Waste Management
Today's economy makes it time to understand the importance of recycling construction debris to save project costs and keep landfills from overflowing
August 24, 2020
Covid 19 Cases And Osha Recordkeeping Flowchart
Is COVID-19 “Work-Related,” Covered Under Insurance?
How do you know if an employee’s COVID-19 case considered recordable or reportable?
August 24, 2020
118162857 2778180095784823 5813712586528914117 N
Highway Trust Fund Tax Receipts Rebound in July, Extension Likely
The good news is revenue rebounded to slightly above July 2019 levels. That is coupled with some bad news that instead of a permanent HTF revenue solution, a highway and transit funding program extension is increasingly likely.
August 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Jamie Street D Q Lgop4tnsc Unsplash
Public and Private Sectors Working Together To Improve Texas Highway Project Safety
ARTBA and Texas transportation stakeholders work hand-in-hand through the COVID-19 pandemic to improve traffic safety and significantly reduce worker injuries.
August 21, 2020
During the pandemic, buyers and sellers have been &apos;pushed&apos; into recognizing the efficiencies of the online equipment auction model.
COVID-19 Pushes Construction Equipment Buyers and Sellers Online
As live auctions shut down, it accelerated the trend to online buying and selling of heavy equipment.
August 20, 2020
Aug2020 Mci Scaled
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Improves in August
Industry confidence shows a slight uptick despite uncertainty related to continued spread of COVID-19.
August 20, 2020
Cnt 233 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Economists Concerned US Headed Into Dangerous Economic Territory
Economists are concerned that recent Labor Department statistics fail to show the true picture of the economy due to the virus pandemic; plus more construction industry news on the August 20, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
August 20, 2020
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
Get Tough with Customers to Get What You Deserve
Should contractors continue to put customer relationships first, even though they’re treated as a commodity by customers who award solely on the lowest price?
August 19, 2020
Trench boxes are not designed to prevent a trench wall from collapse, but when used properly, can be a very effective protective system solution. Image source: United Rentals
United Rentals Shares 8 Critical Trench Box Safety Tips
United Rentals outlines how safety can power productivity in underground projects.
August 19, 2020
Bidadoo Logo
bidadoo Expands Team to Meet Growing Online Remarketing Demand
Industrial auction service expands its sales and leadership team to meet the surge of online remarketing demand and activity fueled by COVID-19.
August 18, 2020
Cs July 2020 Chart(a)
While Building Starts Rise, Nonbuilding Starts Plunge Lower in July
Total construction starts fell 7% in July due to a significant pullback in the nonbuilding segment.
August 17, 2020
Annotation 2020 08 17 101748 2
Association of Equipment Manufacturers Highlights Policy Priorities During National Conventions
New video highlighting the 2.8 million workers in equipment manufacturing will be shared with leaders and delegates from both parties as the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention kick off.
August 17, 2020
Linda Salem, president &amp; CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., and John Quinley, president of Land Pride.
Great Plains and Kubota Finalize Plans to Expand Kubota Equipment Assembly Operations
Expansion will add capacity to construction equipment supply chain in response to growing North American demand for Kubota equipment.
August 17, 2020
Boldt Hospitaljob6
How Construction Businesses Can Maintain Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic
Digital technologies are transforming construction business operations during the pandemic and increasing confidence in new business opportunities over the next 12 months.
August 17, 2020