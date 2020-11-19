10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Capability Roundup

10. Four Ways to Settle Construction Disputes

There are essentially four avenues to take when a dispute arises, and each comes with benefits and disadvantages contractors need to understand





9. Demag AC 450-7 All Terrain Crane

As compact as a six-axle crane but with significantly better performance

8. Asphalt Industry Evaluates Adobe Stock/Nimu.jpgUtilizing Plastic in its Mixtures

As activists and legislators continue to push for solutions to sustainably divert the plastic waste stream, the asphalt pavement industry is leading and coordinating the effort to evaluate the viability of including plastics in asphalt mixtures

7. International Truck Launches the Next Generation of its HX Series Severe Service Trucks

This is the first product released under the Navistar 4.0 strategy and its Project Compass initiative – which focuses on flexible, modular design to meet customer needs, streamline the customer experience and deliver the very best support and service

6. Dodge 2021 Outlook Predicts Slow, Uneven Recovery in 2021

2020 Outlook report predicts that total U.S. construction starts will increase only 4% in 2021 to to $771 billion

5. Ford Reveals the 2022 E-Transit Electric Van

The E-Transit features next-level connected vehicle technology and electric vehicle-certified dealer support, all for a price starting under $45,000

4. Take Care of Your Undercarriage, and It’ll Take Care of You

Critical advice on the points that matter most for minimizing dozer track cost in selection, operation and maintenance

3. AI Robot Can Flatten Concrete Floors, Hyundai Engineering Seeks Patent

Hyundai Engineering is seeking a patent for an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors

2. Biden Administration Releases USDOT Transition Team

The incoming Biden-Harris administration has released the names of the 18-member transition team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will also review the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission

1. 2021 Full-size Pickups Ramp Up Capability

New full-size pickup truck features and technology reduce driver stress and simplify tasks