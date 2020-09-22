$1.5M in Construction Liens Filed on Allegiant Stadium

Four contractor’s liens totaling $1.5 million have been filed on Allegiant Stadium with the Clark County Recorder’s Office.

Representatives of the Las Vegas Raiders acknowledged this week that $162 million worth of work — less than 1 percent of the total cost to build the $1.97 billion, 65,000-seat stadium — hadn’t been paid as of July 15.

Liens have been filed on the stadium by:

Reliable Crane Service, Las Vegas

Derr & Isbell Construction LLC, Euless,

Texas PPG Architectural Finishes, Cleveland

California Field Iron Workers Trust Funds

