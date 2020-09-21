New Online Construction Labor Marketplace Launches

As workers navigate an unpredictable job market fraught with challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, several Silicon Valley pioneers have joined forces to launch Core , an online and in-app construction labor marketplace. Core bridges the gap between employers and the skilled labor workforce and was built to serve as a transformative solution, addressing the massive labor shortage for the world’s largest industry.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Di-Ann Eisnor, formerly of Waze (Google) , Core is a construction labor marketplace that matches construction/trade workers with general contractors, subcontractors, and companies. Eisnor, who was born into a family of tradesmen and truckers, has spent years working with technology start-ups. She launched Core with the mission of serving the workers she grew up with and helping an industry rife with labor problems.

On the launch of Core, Eisnor said, “Silicon Valley needs to do better. We need to work with the industry to support the trades. We need technology to serve workers, enhance our strength and speed, and keep us safer. The construction industry certainly doesn’t need us to tell them how to do their work better but they do want tools—this industry is teeming with innovation and excitement, and the time is now.”

The manual way of matching contract work has traditionally relied on word-of-mouth referrals, leaving many qualified workers without an opportunity to enter the industry. Leveraging digital technology, Core is empowering workers with the tools necessary to find better-paying jobs and ease the stress associated with the labor market job search. The company is working collaboratively across the industry with both union and non-union companies including, Factory OS , Blach Construction , and Urban Community .

“Practical skills assessment and matching talent to tasks has long been a critical challenge in our industry. We welcome Core’s offering of significantly improving the process,” said Mike O’Brien, senior vice president, Turner Construction .

"Men and women working in the traditional trades have a rich history — yet they are an underserved community that deserves better access to career mobility and growth. Core brings them online, creates a virtuous cycle between employers and employees, and connects them to training that expands their skills, capacities, and opportunities," explained Caterina Fake, investor at Yes VC , co-founder of Flickr , and Core investor.





Core offers a wide range of services to help individuals “Build a Career that Builds the World.” Serving as a bridge between laborers, general contractors (GCs), and subs, Core blends technology with real human engagement using its “Global People Team” to scale referrals, deploy talent, and grow careers.

Eisnor concludes, “The trade workers are the ones who should benefit from career development, more money, and more access. In Silicon Valley we do two things well, solve problems with technology and focus on workers with career development and incentives—this is what we want to bring to the table.”

Joining the ranks



Earlier in 2020, Procore also launched a construction job board. Procore's Construction Career Board is an industry-specific resource to recruit talent and find job opportunities. The Construction Career Board offers an online platform that allows employers to publish job opportunities for free, while giving job seekers the ability to upload their resumes and search open positions.

“Construction has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and Procore wants to support the industry as best we can,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO. “Our new Construction Career Board leverages our network to connect people looking for work with those who are hiring. I hope this will be a helpful resource during these challenging times.”







