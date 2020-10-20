Demand for Steel Pipe In Americas Driven by Growing Oil & Gas Explorations

Rising public and private sector investments into the energy, oil & gas and construction sectors are contributing to the rise of the steel pipe industry.

October 20, 2020
Future Market Insights
Americas Steel Pipes Market
Future Market Insights

The demand for steel pipes in the Americas has continued to grow through 2020, despite challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Rising public and private sector investments into the energy, oil & gas, and construction sectors are contributing to the rise of the industry.

As per a new report by Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, the sector is likely to reflect a steady upwards trajectory between 2020 and 2030. Analysts indicate the oil & gas sector applications are projected to be the primary revenue source, especially with the discovery of unconventional sources and processes such as shale and fracking.

The Americas steel pipes market is likely to reflect steady, but moderate growth, with growth in niche end use sectors such as mining and automotive production. On the other hand, the industry is likely to face challenges in terms of substitute pipe materials such as plastic and iron, in addition to high costs associated with the production and installation of steel fixtures.

The study encompasses an overview of the sector, including prominent dynamics of the market. Some of the critical takeaways of the report include:

  • The Americas steel pipes market was valued at $20.5 billion in 2019, driven largely by the demand from civil infrastructure and the oil & gas sector of the region.
  • Carbon steel pipe products are major contributors to market revenue, with advantages in easier access and chemical and shock resistance over other steel pipe variants.
  • Industrial applications, particularly in the oil & gas sectors, are generating greater demand than that of construction and mining sectors through 2030.
  • The U.S. will remain a major market for steel pipes in the Americas, aided by a vast economy characterized by steady growth in the past few years. Brazil is likely to reflect relatively positive prospects on the back of changes in government policy.

“The Americas have become a leading region in the production of oil and gas with unconventional resources such as shale gaining the spotlight. With a number of upcoming projects in the United States and Canada, demand for steel pipes in the region is expected to surge in the near future,” said a lead analyst.

The coronavirus pandemic has been projected to moderately impact the Americas steel pipes market. Lockdown restrictions on the manufacturing sector and the mining industry are anticipated to affect raw material supplies and logistics in the supply chain for the short term. Also, the negative effects of the outbreak on the global economy will hurt imports and exports disrupting supply chains.

End-use applications, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors, owing to compulsory social distancing regulations, are estimated to limit market growth. Also, the drop in demand is likely to result in the shut down or limited operations at conventional production facilities, in addition to widespread layoffs.

The problems are likely to be compounded by reduced demand for crude oil, restricting expansion plans in the sector. Recovery is likely to be slow owing to continuing uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic.

Key players are emphasizing investments towards capacity expansions and strategic acquisitions and divestments in line with changing demand in the region. Some of the leading players in the industry include Arcelor Mittal, Tenaris, Gerdau S/A, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Baosteel Group Corporation, Evraz plc, Nippon & Sumitomo Steel, and JFE Holdings Corporation among others.

These insights are based on a report on Americas Steel Pipes Market by Future Market Insights.

