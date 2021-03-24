Supply Chain Disruptions Drive Construction Costs Upward for the Fifth Consecutive Month

Engineering and construction costs continued to rise in March, with increases shown in all categories of materials and equipment.

March 24, 2021
Becky Schultz
IHS Markit
Ihs

Engineering and construction costs continue their upward climb, increasing for the fifth consecutive month in March, according to IHS Markit and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG).The headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index (ECCI) totaled 79.5 for the month, up from a reading of 68.2 in February, indicating widespread engineering and construction costs increases.

Based on data independently obtained and compiled by IHS Markit from procurement executives representing leading engineering, procurement and construction firms, the ECCI tracks industry specific trends and variations, identifying market turning points for key projects, and is intended to act as a leading indicator for wage and material inflation specific to this construction and engineering industry.

According to the March report, the materials and equipment portion reached 83.3, marking the fourth straight month of price increases and an 8.5 point increase from the prior month. The subcontractor labor index came in at 70.5, indicating labor price increases were even more widely felt than in February.

For the third consecutive month, survey participants saw increases for all categories under the materials and equipment sub-index:

  • Costs of ocean freight from both Europe and Asia to the U.S. increased for the seventh consecutive month.
  • The carbon steel pipe price index rose to 83.3 in March, an increase of 4.7 points from February.
  • Fabricated structural steel prices rose 11.9 points from a score of 71.4 to 83.3.
  • Transformer prices recorded a fourth straight month of price increases, up to 77.3 in March from 66.7 the prior month.
  • Copper prices continued to increase, notching their eighth consecutive monthly gain.

“We continue to see the copper market as a richly priced one that has seen prices swing by over $800 per metric ton in the past month,” said John Mothersole, director of pricing & purchasing research, IHS Markit. Copper fundamentals are currently tight as strong Chinese consumption growth and heavy investor buying provide significant support for copper demand.

"Pandemic-related disruptions to mine production and port operations in South America have roiled the market on the supply side," he continued. "The net result has been a drawdown in visible inventory on all the major exchanges and a takeoff in prices.”

The current subcontractor labor costs sub-index was reported at 70.5 in March, a substantial climb over February’s 52.7. According to survey responses, labor costs rose in all regions of the U.S. and Canada for the month, despite significant job losses reported in the industry in FebruaryAccording to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, during the last 10 months, construction has added 805,000 jobs, recovering 72.3% of the jobs lost during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Engineering and construction costs will continue their upward climb for the foreseeable future, according to ECCI survey respondents. The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs registered 81.3 in March, displaying  expectations of continued price increases through the first half of 2021. Both sub-indexes reflected this sentiment, with the materials and equipment sub-index totaling 83.6 this month. The six-month expectations index for subcontractor labor rose to 76.0 in March, with costs expected to continue rising in all regions of the U.S. and Canada.

Most survey responders did not report any shortages for materials and equipment, other than shipping constraints.

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

Information provided by IHS Markit and edited by Becky Schultz.

 

Related
Microsoft Teams Image
Architectural Billings Show Positive Growth for First Time Since Start of Pandemic
March 24, 2021
Pexels com Via Orion Talent
What Workforce Challenges Are Ahead for Key Construction Industry Segments?
March 1, 2021
Ihs
Construction Costs Continued Climbing in February with More Expected in First Half of 2021
February 24, 2021
State Of Construction Image
2021 State of Construction Industry: A Forecast for Uncertain Times
January 26, 2021
Recommended
Ihs
Supply Chain Disruptions Drive Construction Costs Upward for the Fifth Consecutive Month
Engineering and construction costs continued to rise in March, with increases shown in all categories of materials and equipment.
March 24, 2021
Slide 3
Over One-Third of U.S. Bridges in Need of Replacement
According to the annual bridge report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 175 million daily crossings on over 45,000 structurally deficient U.S. bridges in poor condition.
March 23, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
March 9, 2021
Latest
Hand Shake Happy
Sharing the Weight: Are Partnerships Right for Your Construction Business?
If done right partnerships can be a good thing and help take a business to new heights while sharing the responsibility of running a business. Here's how to help construction partnerships succeed
March 17, 2021
Construction sustainable infrastructure funding
Green Finance: Credit Available for Sustainable Infrastructure Project Lending
Generate Capital has started a credit business for financing companies creating sustainable infrastructure projects and solutions.
March 23, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Allied Technical Services Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Atlas Copco Power Technique announced that Allied Technical Services has joined as a dealer.
March 22, 2021
Waterloo Robotics Exoskeleton
Walk This Way: Self-walking Robotic Exoskeletons in the Works
Robotics researchers are developing exoskeleton legs capable of thinking and making control decisions on their own using sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
March 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708
How to Determine What to Bid for Pavement Maintenance Projects
Following these steps will lead you to a true profit on each job – and at year’s end
March 19, 2021
Cnt 03182021
This Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: What’s in COVID Relief for Infrastructure?
Why the most-read construction stories include 13 technologies changing construction, associations tee-off on pro-union legislation, celebrating women in construction, 10 prep steps before paving season, 8 states test use-based infrastructure fun
March 19, 2021
March2021 Mci Scaled
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Hits Highest Level in Three Years
Half of key finance industry executives believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, prompted by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
March 18, 2021
Cu Covi Dinfrastructure Randall Washburn Facebook
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: What’s in COVID Relief for Infrastructure?
Most-read construction stories include 13 projects technologies changing construction, associations tee-off on pro-union legislation, celebrating women in construction, 10 prep steps before paving season, 8 states test use-based infrastructure funding
March 18, 2021
Restraint Lanyard Bucket Truck
Malta Dynamics Develops New Adjustable Restraint Lanyards
Malta Dynamics announces the release of new adjustable restraint lanyards, featuring durable 1-inch polyester webbing with a tensile strength of 9,800 pounds.
March 18, 2021
Dodge Data Feb Starts Feb
Economic Recovery Provides Hope for “Stability” Even as February Construction Starts Falter
While an increase in nonbuilding construction starts couldn’t offset a decline in buildings in February, general economic recovery could hold hope for construction growth.
March 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 212747715
How to Make Your Construction Business Succeed for the Long Term
Today, it takes innovative strategy, decisiveness and a new vision to be successful. It takes guts to make tough decisions that will keep you in business, allow you to emerge as an industry leader, grow and profit.
March 17, 2021
Carlisle tyrfil
Carlisle Marks 50th Anniversary of TyrFil Flatproofing Technology
Carlisle TyrFil is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its signature TyrFil brand, known as the world's first polyurethane tire fill material intended to flatproof tires.
March 16, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
March 9, 2021
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
1 (5)
Brigade Electronics Shares How to Enhance Rental Heavy Equipment Safety
Brigade has provided a guide for heavy equipment rental providers, recommending essential safety devices for the most common types of heavy machinery.
March 15, 2021
Why Construction Companies Should Educate its Employees About Cybersecurity
Why Construction Companies Should Educate Employees About Cybersecurity
The construction industry is not immune to cyberattacks. Why cybersecurity is important and what your construction firm can do about it.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 268650725
The Cost of Consistency
Success in the construction industry result from the ability to focus, study improvement needs and to preparation
March 15, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Dodge Data: Infrastructure Investment Plan Would be “Game Changer” for Construction Outlook
Richard Branch, chief economist, Dodge Data & Analytics, shares the current construction outlook and how a major infrastructure investment plan could become a “game changer” for the industry.
March 15, 2021
141004323 3474564109333402 5146903995859663160 O
How the Construction Industry is Adapting to Life Without Tradeshows
It's more important than ever for the asphalt industry to keep moving forward. Educational opportunities are still happening and companies are also continuing to innovate their construction equipment. Here's how to stay up to date.
March 15, 2021
Cu 03122021
The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: New Hybrid Drive for GM Heavy Duty Pickups
Here's why the most-read construction stories include celebrating Women in Construction Week, the ToughBuilt Hawkbill folding knife, economists predict a rocky road to recovery for construction, fluorescence microscopy used in concrete quality assurance
March 12, 2021
Solutions such as BlueCats’ UWB-based wearables have enabled businesses to work productively through COVID-19, as employers work to create a safe workplace.
On-Site Contact Tracing Still Necessary to Retain Construction Labor in Ongoing Pandemic
Even as infection numbers wane, virus mutations and changing transmission protocols mean COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. Contact tracing will play a critical role in keeping construction projects safe, staffed and working
March 11, 2021
Cu Xl Fleet 2020 Silverado 2500 Hd
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New Hybrid GM Heavy Duty Pickups
Most-read construction stories include celebrating Women in Construction Week, the ToughBuilt Hawkbill folding knife, economists predict a rocky road to recovery for construction, fluorescence microscopy used in concrete quality assurance
March 12, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
Tenna Expands Safety Offerings with Launch of TennaCAM Safety Camera
Dashcam captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation.
December 1, 2020
Tenna Safety Camera3
TennaCAM Dashcam
December 1, 2020