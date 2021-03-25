Minnich Announces Top Dealers

Logan Contractors Supply from Des Moines, Iowa, earned Minnich's Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer.

March 25, 2021
Minnich Mfg. Inc.
Minnich Logan
Minnich

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, announced its top dealers of 2020 according to sales performance.

Top Minnich dealers for 2020 include:

  • Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: Logan Contractors Supply, Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa)
  • Northern Region: Deaney Equipment (Indianapolis, Indiana)
  • Southern Region: Guaranteed Supply (Greensboro, North Carolina)
  • Western Region: Hub Construction Specialties (San Bernardino, California)

“Minnich looks to build strong relationships with our dealer network as they are a fundamental part to offering innovative equipment and unparalleled service to contractors,” says Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing.  

Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: Logan Contractors Supply, Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa)

For the fifth year in a row, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc. achieved two top dealer awards, one for overall dealer performance and another for Minnich’s 10-state Midwest region. 

Logan Contractors Supply offers materials, supplies, equipment and expertise for paving, patching, commercial, repair, decorative and general flatwork. It provides new and used equipment, rental, parts and service via locations in Des Moines, Bettendorf, Davenport and North Liberty, Iowa; Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas; and Omaha, Nebraska. 

Northern Region Top Dealer: Deaney Equipment (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Deaney Equipment Co., Inc. took 2020 top dealer honors for Minnich’s 17-state Northern region. Started by Albert F. Deaney in 1922, the company has nearly 100 years of experience in the concrete industry. A range of rental equipment enables Deaney Equipment to offer contractors concrete equipment for site-prep, finishing and paving. 

Southern Region Top Dealer: Guaranteed Supply (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Guaranteed Supply earned top dealer honors for 2020 in Minnich’s 11-state Southern region. The third-generation family-owned business provides a full line of concrete accessories, stucco, masonry and waterproofing materials to the construction and industrial building products market. It is the largest independently owned rebar fabrication shop in the Carolinas.  

Western Region Top Dealer: Hub Construction Specialties (San Bernardino, California)

Hub Construction Specialties attained the 2020 top dealer honor in Minnich’s 12-state Western region for the second year in a row. The company has supplied concrete accessories for more than 60 years. In addition, the company provides all types of construction contractor tools, products and materials via 15 locations throughout California and western Arizona. 

 


