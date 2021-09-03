AMS-Merlo Website Updates Enhance User Experience

Applied Machinery Sales, the official importer and distributor of Merlo telehandlers and the DBM mini cement mixer for the U.S., added a few customer centric upgrades to its ams-merlo.com website.

“We added quick access links to find a dealer, created a document library for more in-depth information on each product line, and to find information on available used equipment here at the Rock Hill, SC site and from select dealers,” says Austin Bailey, AMS sales manager.

The Dealer Locator, located on the top navigation bar, lists over 100 dealer addresses across the United States. Easy to use: add in a state or zip code and a list with map will pop-up. If there is no dealer available for the chosen location, the link on the bottom of the page sends a direct inquiry to AMS.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand for Merlo telehandlers across many industries.” Bailey says. “As we increase our dealer base to meet this demand, their contact and web information will be quickly added to our dealer finder.”

The Document Library, easily accessible from the Resource tab drop down menu, is designed to provide dealers and end users with more information on the entire Merlo line.

“A visitor can find overviews of each product family and its features, the entire Merlo line, and links to individual telehandler spec sheets.” Bailey said. “For example, Eco Power Drive or EPD is an important environmental and fuel saving benefit of Merlo’s power plant. There is a brochure available with an in-depth explanation of this fuel saving feature.”

The Buy Used list, easily accessed through the top Nav Bar, is a current list of available used Merlo telehandlers. Each listing has a “Contact for Quote” button that auto fills the machine serial number to streamline machine interest.

“The majority of the available machines are located at our Rock Hill, SC address.” Bailey says. The list will also showcase available equipment from select Merlo dealers.”