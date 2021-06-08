Applied Machinery Sales Displays Merlo Lift Equipment at World of Concrete

Applied Machinery Sales, the official importer of Merlo machinery in the U.S., is displaying a wide range of Merlo products at World of Concrete 2021, being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 8 to 10. Its booth (W941) can be found in the West Hall.
Models on display include:
- Merlo P27.6 PLUS: This model delivers maximum performance in a compact size, with a width of 6 ft. and a height of 6 ft. 4 in. It features a large cab and the ability to handle a maximum load capacity of 6,000 lbs., with a lifting height of 19 ft. 4 in.
- Merlo TF30.9: This unit offers a maximum capacity of 6,600 lbs. with a 28-ft. 3-in. lift that easily handles 2,400 lbs.
- Merlo P40.13 PLUS: Part of the range of Panoramic telehandlers, the P40.13 PLUS has a load capacity of 8,800 lbs., a lift height of 42 ft. 6 in., a reach of 28 ft. 3 in. and the added benefit of independent, front axle mounted stabilizers.
- Merlo P50.18 PLUS: This high-capacity telehandler has a load capacity of 11,000 lbs., a lift height of 59 ft., a reach of 44 ft. and independent, front axle-mounted stabilizers.
- Merlo P65.14 HM: Compact and high performing, this model has a maximum operating capacity of 14,400 lbs. with a maximum lift height of 45 ft. 7 in. Load capacity at the maximum lift is 8,800 lbs. The maximum reach of 29 ft. 5 in. supports up to 3,500 lbs.
- Merlo Roto 50.35 S PLUS: The R50.35 S PLUS model has a maximum load capacity of 11,000 lbs., a lift height of 115 ft. and a reach of 83 ft. 5 in. Its 360° rotating turret, with a 20° tilt cab, supplies uninterrupted views and machine operation (without machine repositioning).
- Merlo Roto 70.24 S PLUS: This Roto model delivers heavy-duty weight capacity (15,400 lbs.) and a lift height that meet the most demanding jobsite requirements, all within a compact footprint.