Applied Machinery Sales Displays Merlo Lift Equipment at World of Concrete

Applied Machinery Sales is showcasing a wide range of Merlo products at this year's show in Las Vegas.

June 8, 2021
Ams Merlo Woc Booth

Applied Machinery Sales, the official importer of Merlo machinery in the U.S., is displaying a wide range of Merlo products at World of Concrete 2021, being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 8 to 10. Its booth (W941) can be found in the West Hall.

Models on display include:

  • Merlo P27.6 PLUS: This model delivers maximum performance in a compact size, with a width of 6 ft. and a height of 6 ft. 4 in. It features a large cab and the ability to handle a maximum load capacity of 6,000 lbs., with a lifting height of 19 ft. 4 in.
  • Merlo TF30.9: This unit offers a maximum capacity of 6,600 lbs. with a 28-ft. 3-in. lift that easily handles 2,400 lbs.
  • Merlo P40.13 PLUS: Part of the range of Panoramic telehandlers, the P40.13 PLUS has a load capacity of 8,800 lbs., a lift height of 42 ft. 6 in., a reach of 28 ft. 3 in. and the added benefit of independent, front axle mounted stabilizers.
  • Merlo P50.18 PLUSMerlo P50.18 PLUSMerlo P50.18 PLUS: This high-capacity telehandler has a load capacity of 11,000 lbs., a lift height of 59 ft., a reach of 44 ft. and independent, front axle-mounted stabilizers. 
  • Merlo P65.14 HM: Compact and high performing, this model has a maximum operating capacity of 14,400 lbs. with a maximum lift height of 45 ft. 7 in. Load capacity at the maximum lift is 8,800 lbs. The maximum reach of 29 ft. 5 in. supports up to 3,500 lbs.
  • Merlo Roto 50.35 S PLUS: The R50.35 S PLUS model has a maximum load capacity of 11,000 lbs., a lift height of 115 ft. and a reach of 83 ft. 5 in. Its 360° rotating turret, with a 20° tilt cab, supplies uninterrupted views and machine operation (without machine repositioning).
  • Merlo Roto 70.24 S PLUS: This Roto model delivers heavy-duty weight capacity (15,400 lbs.) and a lift height that meet the most demanding jobsite requirements, all within a compact footprint.
