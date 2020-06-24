Construction Labor Costs Stabilize as Projects Halted Due to COVID-19 Start Back Up

After two months of falling labor costs, the sub-index for current subcontractor labor indicates costs are on the rise

June 24, 2020
IHS Markit
Man Wearing Blue Hard Hat Using Hammer 544966
Pexels.com

Engineering and Construction costs fell in June, according to IHS Markit and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG). The current headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index registered 49.0 in June, falling just short of the neutral mark 50; a neutral index reading indicates responders see no change in pricing. The materials and equipment portion of the index came in at 47.2, still indicating falling prices, while the sub-contractor portion came in at 53.2, signaling rising costs.

The materials and equipment sub-index recorded the fourth consecutive month of falling prices. Survey respondents reported falling prices for six out of the 12 components with only ready-mix prices increasing. Ocean freight (from Asia to The U.S. and Europe to The U.S.) continued the trend of flat pricing in June. Electrical equipment, alloy steel pipe and copper-based wire and cable also registered flat prices this month. Prices for the remaining six categories fell. With the exception of freight, all categories’ index figures rose relative to May, illustrating that although the majority of respondents noted falling prices, there were few more responders who registered price increases.

IhsAfter two months of falling labor costs, the sub-index for current subcontractor labor came in at 53.2 in June, indicating higher costs. Labor costs rose in the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and West; they fell in the U.S. South. Labor costs continued to fall in both Eastern and Western Canada.

“Construction activity has picked up over the past two months as lockdowns have been lifted. In April, the construction industry lost nearly 1 million jobs; however in May, we saw nearly half of those jobs come back as restrictions were lifted and workers returned to worksites, albeit with new safety precautions to limit exposure to COVID-19,” said Emily Crowley, associate director, Pricing and Purchasing, IHS Markit. “Construction labor markets were facing shortages prior to the economic downturn which will limit any downside correction on wages, though we may see cuts to discretionary bonuses going forward as delays lead to a thinner pipeline of new projects, taking pressure off of labor demand in the industry.”

The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs rose in June with an index figure of 52.8, recovering from an all-time low last month. Both the materials/equipment and labor subcomponents recorded expectations of future price increases. The six-month materials and equipment expectations index came in at 53.5 this month, up from 39.9 last month, with responders expecting increasing prices for seven out of 12 categories. Expectations for sub-contractor labor registered 51.2 in June. While the U.S. West is expected to see higher labor costs in six months, labor costs are expected to stay flat in the other regions of the U.S. and both regions of Canada.

In the survey comments, respondents continued to note lower demand conditions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)..

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

Related
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
June 19, 2020
Confidence in the equipment finance market increased to 45.8, up from the May index of 25.8.
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Surges in June
June 18, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] How the Pandemic is Influencing Driver, Labor and Skills Shortages
June 18, 2020
Bird S Eye View Of Three Houses 1546166
Builder Confidence Jumps in June as Housing Rebound Gets Underway
June 17, 2020
Recommended
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
Latest
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.
June 23, 2020
Charles Deluvio Za9oag Rjnlm Unsplash
Studies Show Broad Support for High School Trades Education But Barriers to Training
Recent poll and survey show broad support for skilled trades education, but school systems face major barriers in providing the required courses
June 19, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Electric board of Dirt Perfect&apos;s version of Operation will test an excavator operator&apos;s finesse.
YouTube Contractors Play ‘Operation’ With an Excavator
Hard-working earthmovers with social media skills devise a game with the help of Hyundai to test their excavator finesse
June 19, 2020
Caterpillar Acquires Company Focused on Robot and Autonomy Technology
Caterpillar has acquired select assets and hired employees from robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc.
June 19, 2020
Tai S Captures 0 I52 Fch Njo U Unsplash
As More Businesses Reopen, Worker Safety and Health Remains OSHA Priority
OSHA reminds employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards
June 19, 2020
Astec Industries to Cease Production at Telsmith Manufacturing Facility
Production activity at Wisconsin manufacturing facility is part of Astec's decision to close Telsmith
June 19, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
Ace
Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis
ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online
June 19, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020
Close Up Photo Of Gray Concrete Road 1197095
AED President Says 'No More Excuses' on Infrastructure Investment
AED's Brian P. McGuire urges bipartisan action stating it is "long overdue for our leaders in Washington to provide substantial, long-term surface transportation investments."
June 19, 2020
Psg Guardian%20 Retractable%20 Hll
Guardian Retractable HLL
PSG's Guardian Retractable HLL (horizontal lifeline) is for use in either fall arrest or fall restraint applications.
June 18, 2020
Getty Images 121785732
Paycheck Protection Program Fixes Implemented by Small Business Administration/Treasury
More than $100 billion is still available under PPP and the last day to apply for a PPP loan is June 30, 2020
June 18, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
Business owners make the most money when they spend 33% of their time building loyal customer relationships, spend 33% of their time leading their management team, and spend 33% of their time (or less) actually doing work.
Business Owners Have to Focus Priorities to Have a Successful Company
If you put long-term priorities first and focus on what will give you the biggest return on energy, you’ll have lots of time for the important things in your business and personal life.
June 17, 2020
Bird S Eye View Of Three Houses 1546166
Builder Confidence Jumps in June as Housing Rebound Gets Underway
Builder confidence climbs as housing stands poised to lead a post-pandemic economic recovery
June 17, 2020
Dsc 0232
How to Restart Your Business In An Uncertain Construction Environment
Contractors need to put a plan in place for a more profitable restart of their construction business, as well as to prepare for PPP loan uncertainty.
June 16, 2020
20100527 0058
ABC Report: Safety Best Practices Can Make Construction Companies 827% Safer
Report shows using proactive safety practices can reduce recordable incidents by up to 88%, making the best-performing companies 827% safer than the industry average
June 16, 2020
Verizon Integrated Video
Verizon's Integrated Video for Fleet Helps Improve Driver Behavior for Fleet-based Customers
Integrated Video is a smart dash-cam solution that intelligently captures and automatically classifies harsh driving events in near-real time, providing video analysis that can be used to help keep drivers safe on the road.
June 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
NYC Contractor AA Jedson Co. Sees Working Around Coronavirus Easier On-Site than in the Office
New York metro general contractor AA Jedson's president talks about how the company is back to work on all of its sites after the coronavirus pandemic shut sites down.
June 15, 2020
Bill Oxford Ox Ghu60 Nwx U Unsplash
ARTBA Applauds Court's Decision on Federal COVID-19 Safety Mandate
Transportation builders association says the ruling assures that the transportation construction industry can use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers
June 15, 2020
Cs May 2020 Summary1
Construction Starts Post Small Gain in May on Several Large Projects
Although COVID-19 continues to influence starts activity, several large projects boosted construction activity for the month
June 15, 2020
You never know what relief programs you might be eligible for or when you might need assistance in the future.
What Pandemic Relief is Available for Small Business Owners?
Even if you’ve only seen a slight decline in your business income due to COVID-19, it pays to check into these relief programs and the traditional loans available to small businesses.
June 8, 2020