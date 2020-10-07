Nonresidential Construction Spending Fell Slightly in August, Says ABC

National nonresidential construction spending fell 0.1% in August for a total of $814.3 billion for the month.

October 7, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Associated Builders and Contractors
National nonresidential construction spending fell 0.1% in August, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, spending totaled $814.3 billion for the month.

Of the 16 nonresidential subcategories, nine were down on a monthly basis. Private nonresidential spending decreased 0.3% from July, while public nonresidential construction spending was up 0.2%. Nonresidential construction spending is down 0.7% compared to August 2019.

“While overall construction spending rose significantly in August, much of that was attributed to surging single-family housing starts,” said ABC Chief Economic Anirban Basu. “The picture is very different in a number of nonresidential construction categories, especially in segments that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, such as lodging and office, which are down 12.1% and nearly 9% year over year, respectively.

“The good news is that nonresidential construction spending momentum remains apparent in a number of public segments,” said Basu. “On a monthly basis, construction spending was up in the water supply, highway/street and educational categories. Spending in the public safety segment is up nearly 40% compared to the same time last year.

“Absent an infrastructure-oriented stimulus package, the likely trajectory of nonresidential construction spending does not appear especially bright,” said Basu. “Commercial real estate fundamentals are poor, with elevated vacancy rates and tighter lending conditions, rendering it probable that private nonresidential construction spending will continue to dip. State and local finances have been pummeled by the pandemic, resulting in less support for the next generation of public projects. Many contractors report declining backlog, according to ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator, and fewer opportunities to bid on new projects. With winter coming and infection rates poised to rise, the quarters to come are shaping up to be challenging ones.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Fed chairman warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Blue Collar Job Growth Continues at Slow Pace Amid Uneven Economic Recovery
Employment in construction, manufacturing and mining and logging increased in August but is nowhere close to recovering deep losses from the pandemic's onset.
October 7, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?
Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared.
October 7, 2020
New OSHA Guidance Requires Reporting Work-Related COVID-19 Infections and Deaths
Guidance defines a coronavirus ‘work-related incident’ and sets the expected reporting deadline for within eight hours of knowing both that an employee died of a work-related case of COVID-19
October 6, 2020
ISN's Orange Book – 2020 is a Guide to Safe Worksites and Contractor Management
Data-driven analytics and COVID-19 best practices provide actionable insights on how to improve contractor management, and ultimately improve workplace safety
October 5, 2020
The U.S. Department of Treasury said last week it would soon begin forgiving loans granted under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after borrowers and lenders complained that Small Business Administration (SBA) and Treasury employees have failed to respond to forgiveness requests, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Treasury to Forgive PPP Loans in Response to Borrower Complaints
None of the 96,000 forgiveness applications received so far had been approved as of last week. Secretary Mnuchin encourages businesses to apply for forgiveness without delay
October 5, 2020
Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology
Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations.
October 5, 2020
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
Construction Continues to Recover Jobs Since the Start of the Pandemic
With 26,000 jobs added in September, the construction industry has recovered approximately 64% of the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic.
October 2, 2020
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Residential Lifts August Construction Spending Over Declining Nonresidential Outlays
The total value of US construction put in place rose 1.4% in August on the strength of a substantial jump in spending on single-family housing, while big nonresidential sectors such as power, commercial, office and transportation sank
October 1, 2020
App Creates Construction Community and Seeks to Solve Labor Shortage
The Trade Hounds app connects construction workers with both peers and employers with the goal of removing inefficiencies in the labor market.
October 1, 2020
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
Asphalt Contractor 2020-2021 Training Guide
With some training courses for the asphalt industry cancelled or going virtual over the next year, this guide offers a list of opportunities for contractors to continue learning, despite the pandemic
September 30, 2020
Engineering and Construction Costs Fall for Sixth Straight Month on Muted New Project Demand
Survey respondents report falling prices as pandemic-induced recession continues to impact demand for new construction projects.
September 30, 2020
Customizable Software Platform Mitigates Distracted Driving
Truce Software offers fleet intelligence to increase driver safety and reduce distracted workers.
September 30, 2020
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Skudo Commercial System
The Skudo Commercial System is ideal to protect surfaces from construction site damages and spills on large commercial projects.
September 29, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
Construction Equipment Market to Reach $180 Billion by 2030
Despite the near-term decline in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand is set to regain traction and expand over the next decade.
September 29, 2020
J-CAP Safety Cover
The J-CAP OSHA Approved Safety Cover protects against lacerations while taking away the risk of impalement from at grade level falls up to 10 ft. (3.04 m).
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020