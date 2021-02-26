Caterpillar VP Named to AEM Construction Equipment Sector Board

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced the election of Otto Breitschwerdt, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for its Building Construction Products Division, to its construction equipment sector board.

Breitschwerdt joined Caterpillar in 1990 and has served in a variety of positions in sales, marketing, operations, engineering and supply chain. Prior to being appointed vice president, he was a general manager in Caterpillar’s Building Construction Products Division with global responsibility for the manufacturing, design and marketing of the small wheel loader, compact wheel loader, compact track loader and skid steer loader product families. Before that, Breitschwerdt spent time in a variety of other Caterpillar assignments in the U.S. and Brazil, including eastern U.S. region manager, engineering and supply chain director, Brazil district manager and Brazil facility manager.

Breitschwerdt earned a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of São Paulo in Brazil and is a graduate of Caterpillar’s Digging Deep program offered by Stanford University.

“I am looking forward to working with Mr. Breitschwerdt as a member of our CE Sector Board, and gaining his perspective on the construction equipment industry,” said Megan Tanel, AEM Senior Vice President of the Construction Equipment and Utility Sector. “He brings both a deep and broad knowledge base to AEM, especially when it comes to the construction equipment world in Latin America.”