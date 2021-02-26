Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How Much Truck Drivers Make

Most-read construction stories of the week include implosion video of the Trump Plaza Hotel, why it’s time for contractors to adopt BIM, NAPA quality asphalt jobs awards, 3D-printed concrete projects from around the world and more

February 26, 2021
Larry Stewart
Cu Driver Pay Carloscastilla Stock adobe com
@carloscastilla stock.adobe.com

Cu Ai Digitization BuildotsBuildots10. How Digitization, AI Provide Control on Construction Sites

BIM enables control room-type management of projects through 3D modeling, artificial intelligence and scheduling


Cu Ventilation Becky SchultzBecky Schultz9. Tips to Improve Ventilation on Indoor Jobsites and Cut COVID Risks

CPWR offers suggestions to improve ventilation, and cut COVID-19 exposure risks, on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation

 

Cu Roadbuilding Fight Dakota Weiss Facebook@Dakota Weiss Facebook8. Road Building Industry Fights for Surface Transportation Funding

Experts say the highway materials sectors need to push for higher amounts of funding for a robust surface transportation bill and to do that, Congress needs to enact a sustainable and equitable funding mechanism for the Highway Trust Fund

 

Cu Deerepipelayer2 John DeereJohn Deere7. John Deere Purpose-Built 700L PL40 Pipelayer-Ready Crawler

The 700L PL40 crawler is purpose-built for pipelaying applications, featuring a bolt-on design of the platform and mounting plates that simplifies installation of the customer’s preferred sideboom

 

Cu 3 Dconcreteprinting 2020 Cy Be Construction Korodur Westphal Hartbeton Gmb H & Co Kg2020 CyBe Construction_KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co6. 3D Concrete Projects From Around the World

3D concrete can be used to create a wide range of projects - from buildings all the way to the tables in the backyard. These are a few examples that exemplify creative work

 

Cu Nap Aawards National Asphalt Pavement AssociationNational Asphalt Pavement Assoc.5. NAPA Honors Asphalt Industry Leaders and Quality Jobs with 2020 Awards

NAPA announced 2020 award winners during the virtual 66th annual meeting

 


Cu SkyjackSkyjack4. Skyjack SJ20 Vertical Mast Lift

Skyjack introduced an all new vertical mast lift, the SJ20, featuring consistent torque providing up to 25 percent gradeability, a platform capacity of 350 pounds, and a platform height of 20 feet

 


Cu Construction4 0 DjmDJM3. Construction 4.0: Why it’s Time to Adopt BIM and Digital Construction

Since the global pandemic started, more business leaders have analyzed how the coronavirus caused a rapid digital transformation across every industry. Businesses that want to survive must adapt to a world of “remote everything”


 

Cu Trump Implodes EarthcamEarthCam2. EarthCam Video Highlights Implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel, located on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. The demolition took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

 

1. How Much Does a Truck Driver Make?

A career in truck driving is becoming a more viable option as unemployment rates reach an all-time high, but how much should you be paid? The answer variesCu Driver Pay Carloscastilla Stock adobe com@carloscastilla stock.adobe.com

                                                                                                            

Recommended
Construction of the 24 slipform silos at roughly 75% completion. They are 21-ft. in diameter and will reach 140 ft. tall.
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021
From data collection and mapping to safety and environmental monitoring, today’s drones fly all types of missions on the jobsite.
5 Ways Drones Bring Value on Construction and Engineering Projects
If your engineering, construction or architectural firm is evaluating drone adoption or expansion, here are some of the top value factors to consider.
February 25, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
February 1, 2021
Latest
Screenshot 2021 02 23 140525
Theo Build Announces New Construction Payment Management System Coming Soon
Theo Build announced that the official launch of its new construction payment management software is expected to be in early Spring of 2021, featuring automated invoicing and compliance processes.
February 23, 2021
Months of work and coordination with the crew, site superintendent, engineer and safety department took place before the first fellings.
Demolishing a Five-boiler Power Plant Recycles 80 Tons of Concrete and Masonry
Bierlein hits deadline and budget in a 2.5-year job abating, remediating and demolishing a five-boiler Michigan power plant
February 16, 2021
Cu Opioids Vchal I Stock Getty Images
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: COVID-19 Deepens Construction’s Opioid Problem
Most-read construction stories of the week include legislation in 25 states to increase transport funding, Biden ties Chinese infrastructure spending to economies’ competitiveness, 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel battles for the top pickup efficiency spot
February 18, 2021
With more construction work being conducted indoors during the colder winter months, CPWR offers tips to ensure adequate ventilation and reduce COVID-19 exposure risks.
Tips to Improve Ventilation on Indoor Jobsites and Cut COVID Risks
CPWR offers suggestions to improve ventilation, and cut COVID-19 exposure risks, on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation.
February 19, 2021
Cu 02182021
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: COVID-19 Deepens Construction’s Opioid Problem
Why the week's most-read construction stories include legislation in 25 states to increase transport funding, Biden ties Chinese infrastructure spending to economies’ competitiveness, 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel battles for top pickup efficiency, and more
February 18, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 16 131406
USGBC 2020 LEED Report Reveals 60% of U.S. Green Buildings in Office, Healthcare and Education
The U.S. Green Building Council released the Top 10 States for LEED green building with California ranking No. 1 for most LEED professionals, while Massachusetts ranks No. 1 for most certified square feet per capita.
February 16, 2021
Cnt 02182021
Construction News Tracker: Residential Spree Leads 2020 Construction Spending Higher than 2019
Just three of the nation's Top 20 metro areas gained in 2020 commercial building starts, Buttigieg DOT expected to bring innovative transport spending and equity, NJ invites bids on $1.8B replacement of a key rail crossing of Hackensack River
February 18, 2021
Feb2021 Mci Scaled
Pent-up Demand Drives Confidence Upward Among Equipment Finance Leaders
Confidence within the equipment finance market rose to 64.4 in February compared to 59.6 for the previous month as equipment buyers seek financing options amid ongoing pandemic uncertainty.
February 18, 2021
United Stated Rental Revenue March 2021
ARA Forecasts More Than 1.5% Growth in 2021 Equipment Rental Revenue
The most recent American Rental Association (ARA) forecast predicted the U.S. equipment rental revenue would surpass $50.2 billion, an increased expectation than previously forecasted.
February 17, 2021
Condojobsite
Single-family Housing Ended Strong as Multifamily Faltered in 2020
Single-family permits rose in all four regions of the U.S. in 2020, while multifamily permits saw declines.
February 17, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 11 101248
Glass Ceiling in Construction Continues as Female CEOs Lag Globally
The number of female CEOs in science and technology industries, including construction, falls far below that of their male counterparts, while pay levels continue to reflect ongoing disparity between genders.
February 17, 2021
To become a Wealthy Contractor requires focus, vision, initiative, investment, and a willingness to do business differently to get different results.
Traits and Strategies of Wealthy Construction Contractors
These 10 factors have emerged as what makes contractors become the best in their markets, extremely profitable, achieving their vision and continuously building wealth.
February 17, 2021
Getty Images 511199578
Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerates Construction’s Opioid Addiction Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to daily life hit those with substance-use disorder hard, with deaths by opioid and methamphetamine overdoses increasing 38% and 35%. Construction is among three industries with the most abuse of the drugs
February 15, 2021
Incubed It 1230x690
Verizon to Acquire Autonomous Navigation Tool Provider incubed IT
The acquisition of incubed IT will expand Verizon’s robotic capabilities to power the future of robotic automation for enterprise customers.
February 15, 2021
Mike Ford Truck Tread App
How to Implement Paperless Technology with Tread
Fleet management software helps contractors improve efficiency and productivity
February 15, 2021
Cu 02112021
[VIDEO] Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Measuring Infrastructure Bill’s Construction Boost
Why the most-read construction stories of the week include how Trimble's Roadworks 3D asphalt paving system works, exoskeletons move from science fiction to market to stop repetitive stress, Ford announces electric F-150, and more
February 12, 2021
Strong Arm Logo
Aclaimant and StrongArm Technologies Partner on Next Evolution of COVID-19 Risk Management
Partnership combines Aclaimant's safety and risk management tools with StrongArm's wearable product to keep frontline workers safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
February 12, 2021
Cu Infra Bill I Stock Getty Images
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Measuring Infrastructure Bill’s Construction Boost
Most-read construction stories of the week include how Trimble's Roadworks 3D asphalt paving system works, exoskeletons move from science fiction to market to stop repetitive stress, Ford announces electric F-150
February 12, 2021
Abc Backlog Indicator
US Construction Backlog and Contractor Optimism Rise to Start 2021 Despite Shaky Outlook
Contractor confidence on a growth path that seems likely, if improving public health outcomes can bring back stalled projects and steady work flow
February 11, 2021
Cc Feb13 Corrosion 10880629 (1)
OSHA Proposed Rule to Reduce On-the-job Chemical-related Illnesses and Injuries
OSHA's proposed update to the Hazard Communication Standard is intended to increase worker protections and reduce the incidence of chemical-related occupational illnesses and injuries.
February 11, 2021
Morning Consult Vaccine Resistance
Barely More Than Half of Construction Workers Will Take the COVID-19 Vaccine
Some of the nation’s workers at greatest infection risk are the least willing to be vaccinated, and with new freedom to require it, employers may be key to getting people vaccinated
February 10, 2021
Court Fees I Stock 000000562013 Medium
Are Liquidated Damages Always Enforceable?
Liquidated damages can often be defeated if it can be shown that the one being assessed these damages was not the sole cause of the delay.
February 10, 2021
Illinois Cba Study
Study: Collective Bargaining in IL Construction Offers a Model for COVID Recovery
Economic impact of union construction in northeastern Illinois provides workers a ladder to the middle-class that stabilize the state’s economy by creating downstream jobs, reducing demand for social services and boosting GDP along with tax revenues
February 9, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 09 101440
Blue Collar Jobs Grow in December But Pandemic’s Influence Continues to be Felt
Jobs in construction, manufacturing, mining and logging maintained their slow upward climb in December, but the pandemic continues to stall recovery.
February 9, 2021