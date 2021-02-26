Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How Much Truck Drivers Make

Buildots10. How Digitization, AI Provide Control on Construction Sites

BIM enables control room-type management of projects through 3D modeling, artificial intelligence and scheduling





Becky Schultz9. Tips to Improve Ventilation on Indoor Jobsites and Cut COVID Risks

CPWR offers suggestions to improve ventilation, and cut COVID-19 exposure risks, on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation

@Dakota Weiss Facebook8. Road Building Industry Fights for Surface Transportation Funding

Experts say the highway materials sectors need to push for higher amounts of funding for a robust surface transportation bill and to do that, Congress needs to enact a sustainable and equitable funding mechanism for the Highway Trust Fund

John Deere7. John Deere Purpose-Built 700L PL40 Pipelayer-Ready Crawler

The 700L PL40 crawler is purpose-built for pipelaying applications, featuring a bolt-on design of the platform and mounting plates that simplifies installation of the customer’s preferred sideboom

2020 CyBe Construction_KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co6. 3D Concrete Projects From Around the World

3D concrete can be used to create a wide range of projects - from buildings all the way to the tables in the backyard. These are a few examples that exemplify creative work

National Asphalt Pavement Assoc.5. NAPA Honors Asphalt Industry Leaders and Quality Jobs with 2020 Awards

NAPA announced 2020 award winners during the virtual 66th annual meeting





Skyjack4. Skyjack SJ20 Vertical Mast Lift

Skyjack introduced an all new vertical mast lift, the SJ20, featuring consistent torque providing up to 25 percent gradeability, a platform capacity of 350 pounds, and a platform height of 20 feet





DJM3. Construction 4.0: Why it’s Time to Adopt BIM and Digital Construction

Since the global pandemic started, more business leaders have analyzed how the coronavirus caused a rapid digital transformation across every industry. Businesses that want to survive must adapt to a world of “remote everything”





EarthCam2. EarthCam Video Highlights Implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel, located on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. The demolition took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

1. How Much Does a Truck Driver Make?

A career in truck driving is becoming a more viable option as unemployment rates reach an all-time high, but how much should you be paid? The answer varies @carloscastilla stock.adobe.com