Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July

With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months

August 10, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Associated Builders and Contractors
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Ironically, the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) issued a report on the same day that a massive infrastructure stimulus bill was approved in the U.S. Senate that key monthly measures of the business outlook of the association's largely nonresidential-constructor members sagged.

The ABC Construction Backlog Indicator (CBI) stalled at 8.5 months in July, according to a member survey conducted July 20 to August 2. It is up 0.7 months compared to July 2020. And ABC’s Construction Confidence Index (CCI) readings for sales, profit margins and staffing levels all fell modestly in July, but remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations of growth over the next six months.

Click on this table to enlarge itClick on this table to enlarge itAssociated Builders and Contractors“The latest contractor survey results appear to reflect a dose of reality,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “For several months, contractors have been signaling all systems go despite rising materials prices, expanding labor shortages and costs and the lingering pandemic. While contractors continue to believe that the next six months will see rising sales, staffing and margins, the level of confidence has become slightly less sanguine as backlog failed to expand in July.

“It remains the case that many purchasers of construction services are contemplating delaying project start dates in hopes of securing more favorable bids at some point in the future,” said Basu. “Despite that, backlog remains well above pandemic lows. Not only is the broader economy continuing to recover, but massive ongoing injections of liquidity and stimulus mean that investors are flush with cash. One way to deploy cash is to invest in real estate, whether purchasing existing structures in need of refurbishment or engaging in new construction. These large pools of liquidity help explain the elevated levels of demand for nonresidential construction services during a period of rising costs. That in turn helps explain the confidence that many contractors continue to exude despite multiple commercial challenges.

“There is at least one other factor that has helped to stimulate contractor confidence,” said Basu. “A number of survey respondents indicated that they are observing less competition for projects. Many firms appear to have reached their capacity limits, and therefore are not able to bid on significant numbers of projects. At the individual firm level, the lack of substantial competition is consistent with stable or rising backlog. At the industry level, it is consistent with a lack of nonresidential construction spending growth as supply constraints make their mark. With firms racing to bolster delivery capacity, wages are predictably rising as contractors compete vigorously for talent. More than 75% of respondents expect to raise wages over the next six months.”08102021 Abc Confidence Index2Associated Builders and Contractors


Related
Dmi July 2021 Chart
Lower Commercial & Institutional Planning Prompts Pull-back in Momentum Index in July
August 6, 2021
Current US construction spending has outpaced its Great-Recession peak.
Why Contractors are Smiling Despite Nonresidential Dragging US Construction Spending Down Again in June
August 2, 2021
August ISM PMI Manufacturing at a Glance
Manufacturing Economic Index Continues to Expand, Down Slightly in July
August 2, 2021
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Rise Again in July on Semiconductor Shortage
August 2, 2021
Recommended
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months
August 10, 2021
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
The Senate has passed the historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package with a vote of 69-30. The bill is now heading to the House, where it faces an uncertain future and skepticism from progressives.
August 9, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Latest
Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions and Expand International Presence Into EMEA Region
The acquisition will expand Ritchie Bros.' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers.
August 9, 2021
Dennis J. Slater (left) will retire as AEM president, effective December 31, 2021. Megan Tanel, AEM’s senior vice president, Construction & Utility Sector, will succeed Slater in the role effective January 1, 2022.
Dennis J. Slater to Retire as Association of Equipment Manufacturers President After 23 Years
The AEM Board of Directors has selected Megan Tanel to succeed Slater, who will retire effective December 31.
August 9, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Learn How to Create a Self-Sustaining Construction Business at Ignite
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Jim Canfield to give attendees the tools they need to think, lead and manage their construction business post COVID-19
August 9, 2021
Stock adobe201112704 Freshidea
Flop Back to Budget Restraint Betrays Senate Indifference to Infrastructure
The ‘government doesn’t work’ platform is plain as day when self-styled ‘budget hawks’ revive to circle the infrastructure bill after four years of spending on other priorities like drunken sailors
August 6, 2021
Dmi July 2021 Chart
Lower Commercial & Institutional Planning Prompts Pull-back in Momentum Index in July
The Dodge Momentum Index posted a second straight monthly decline as higher materials prices and labor shortages put pressure on commercial and institutional planning.
August 6, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Glenn O Hawbaker
Glenn O. Hawbaker to Pay Record $21M in Restitution for Davis Bacon Wage Violations
The largest restitution award in a criminal prevailing wage case has the PA contractor making payments to nearly 1,300 workers after pleading ‘no contest’ to felony charges related to administration of prevailing wages
August 5, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Atlas Copco Power Technique North America Appoints New President, Vice President
Atlas Copco Power Technique has appointed Wouter Vlamynck as president and general manager and Abhijeet Jain as vice president and business line manager of Power and Flow, both effective June 1.
August 5, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Cnt 08052021
Construction News Tracker: Infrastructure Spending Makes Its Way in the Senate
The U.S. Senate has agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill, home building exceeded June forecasts but permits fell steeply, Fed measures constrained supply's impact on GDP, Dodge construction starts slump, New Jersey plans off-shore wind farms
August 5, 2021
Ism Pmi August Services Report At A Glance
'Economy Pushing Forward Hard,' Service-Business Indicator Reaches Record High
The ISM Services PMI registered its highest reading since the inception of the report in 2008. Business leaders express concerns about COVID-19 Delta variant impact.
August 4, 2021
Volumetric Building Companies Katerra
VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Volumetric Building Companies (VBC) has received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) to purchase Katerra, Inc. assets.
August 4, 2021
Minnich_Company Award Photo
Minnich Manufacturing Awarded GOMACO’s 2020 Supplier of the Year
Minnich has been recognized as GOMACO's 2020 Supplier of the Year.
August 4, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
Advancing Technology in Safety Light Wearables
Chadwick Keller, president and CEO of Guardian Angel Devices, talks about the company’s safety light and how it can help construction workers on the job site.
August 4, 2021
In the case of a private sale, a little diligence can go a long way. But you must understand there is some risk involved.
Buying Used Heavy Equipment? Make Sure You Are Aware of These Three Potential Risks
Used heavy equipment can be a great value, but there are several unique risks that buyers should be aware of.
August 3, 2021
Infrastructure Bill Breakdown
What's in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package...And How Will We Pay For It?
In a rare Sunday session, lawmakers introduced the $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill after negotiators worked through the weekend.
August 2, 2021
Current US construction spending has outpaced its Great-Recession peak.
Why Contractors are Smiling Despite Nonresidential Dragging US Construction Spending Down Again in June
How tight construction labor and materials are governing nonresidential construction spending, even as contractors report high expectations for significantly improving work volume, revenue and profit margins
August 2, 2021
August ISM PMI Manufacturing at a Glance
Manufacturing Economic Index Continues to Expand, Down Slightly in July
Manufacturers grapple with growing backlog, contracting inventories, while report indicates customer inventories too low. Meanwhile, manufacturing prices increasing and exports/imports continue to grow.
August 2, 2021
Verizon launches Robotics Business Technology to Expand Drone and Robotics Solutions
Robotics Business Technology includes the Skyward drone management company and incubed IT, a developer of software for autonomous mobile robots recently acquired by Verizon.
August 2, 2021
Ez Clocker Construction
ezNova ezClocker Time Tracking and Scheduling Software
Simple to use time tracking and scheduling software provides a solution for small construction companies with crew members who work at different locations.
August 2, 2021
Parrot drone
Top 5 Most Read New Contech Stories of July 2021
When it comes to construction technology, these stories were most popular with readers in July.
August 2, 2021
Danfoss Headquarters Logo On Wall
Danfoss Formally Completes $3.3 billion Acquisition of Eaton’s Hydraulics Business
Eaton’s hydraulics business will be combined with the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment, doubling the size of Danfoss’ hydraulics operations.
August 2, 2021
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Rise Again in July on Semiconductor Shortage
Shortages of electrical components such as semiconductors helped push costs higher for the ninth straight month.
August 2, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021