COVID-related Freight Constraints, Labor Costs Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward

Costs continue their upward climb, with no end in sight, as COVID-related global freight constraints impact the supply chain and labor costs steadily increase.

August 25, 2021
IHS Markit
Ihs Cost Index

The August 2021 headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index decreased 1.6 index points from July to 76.9, though construction costs continue to rise, according to IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and the Procurement Executive Group (PEG). For the ninth straight month, the materials and equipment sub-index remained above 50, indicating increasing prices, but the sub-index fell 4.9 points from last month to 78.7. The subcontractor labor index recorded 72.8, a 6.1 index point increase from the previous month, indicating a consensus for a quickening pace of labor costs increasing among respondents.

In August, all categories within the materials and equipment index increased individually for the eighth straight month, as well, though index levels have fallen further from peak levels experienced earlier in the year for most categories. 

  • The sub-index for electrical equipment fell from 72.2 in July 2021 to 66.7 in August 2021. 
  • The sub-index for transformers also fell from 72.2 in July to 70.0 in August.
  • Costs of ocean freight from both Europe and Asia to the United States officially increased for a continuous calendar year, though the pace of price increases are slowing. The sub-index for the Asia to United States route fell from a level of 100.0 to 95.0, while the sub-index for the Europe to United States route fell from 100.0 to 88.9.

“Recently, there have been a slight moderation in shipping costs, though freight rates are still at historical highs and we don’t see evidence of rates falling,” according to Tal Dickstein, Senior Economist, Pricing & Purchasing, IHS Markit. “We are going to continue to see upward pressure on rates because of losses in capacity globally, as well as ongoing challenges due to COVID-19. For example, we recently witnessed terminal closures in the Port of Ningbo and productivity has fallen 20%. As the third largest port in the world, this will certainly have an immediate impact on congestion and instances like these continue to disrupt the flow of shipping. Just looking at the China Containerized Freight Index, July 2021 levels came in 240.6 percent higher than the same month in 2019.”

The sub-index for current subcontractor labor costs came in at 72.8 in August, another jump from July’s index figure of 66.7. According to survey responses, labor costs continued to expand in all regions of the United States and Canada, particularly in the U.S. West.

The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs index measured 54.5 in August, as respondents expect prices to continue increasing into the beginning of 2022. Yet, many of the sub-indices are showing measures much lower than 50.0. As reference, measures above 50 indicate expectations of higher input costs over the next six months. These sub-index totals are indicating that survey respondents are beginning to expect less input cost inflation than observed earlier in 2021.

  • The fabricated structural steel sub-index fell from 50.0 in July 2021 to 34.6 this month.
  • Carbon steel prices are still expected to decline over the next six months, as the sub-index recorded a point total of 30.8 this month after dropping to 45.0 in July 2021.
  • Carbon alloy steel prices are expected to decline over the next six months as well. The sub-index for this category fell from 50.0 in July 2021 to 38.5 this month.

The six-month expectations index for sub-contractor labor recorded a reading of 64.1, as labor costs are expected to continue increasing in all regions of the United States and Canada. Yet, this sub-index total is 2.9 index points lower than last month’s reading of 67.1.

Most survey respondents did not report any shortages for materials and equipment currently, though some respondents are reporting shortages for specific technical labor in the concrete and wire and cable industries. Respondents still note extremely high freight rates, delays for orders, and limited container availability.

Recommended
Alpha Paving Sealcoating
Gear Up, Essential Tools for Sealcoating
Contractors are usually on-the-go and the scope of work can change in an instant. Prepare yourself with the essential tools to be versatile in a moments notice.
August 25, 2021
In Egnyte's study, 28% of all ransomware attacks detected were in the AEC industry -- 2x the number of reported attacks versus the average across all other industries.
Best Practices for Construction to Defend Itself from Ransomware Attacks
Architecture, engineering and construction’s disbursed computer-network access points subject the industry to twice the risk of ransomware attacks. Here’s how you can protect your data, and vendors who can help
August 23, 2021
Spoiler: in the short term, prices will go up due to issues in the supply chain. In the long term, economists estimate that it will balance out.
CNBC Asks: Can the Cement Industry Keep Up With the Infrastructure Bill?
In case you missed it, CNBC produced a special video on whether or not the cement plans of the U.S. can keep up with the pending funding of the 2021 Infrastructure bill.
August 23, 2021
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Special Report: Senate Passed the Infrastructure Bill. What's Next?
Jess & Dormie join Marina Mayer & Brielle Jaekel with our sister publications in the supply group for a Hops & Highways/L.I.N.K. Live episode to discuss the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and what this means for the future of our industries
August 20, 2021
Andrew Ryan
LiuGong North America Appoints Construction Industry Veteran as New President
Andrew Ryan brings 25 years of industry experience to the organization.
August 20, 2021
Chris Neilson ALLU project manager; Robert Cycon Bejac vice president; Ron Barlet, Bejac president and Edison Rocha, ALLU vice president of distribution.
Bejac Corp. Announced as ALLU's Newest Dealer
Bejac, based in Los Angeles, will be selling the heavy range of ALLU D Series transformer and ALLU crusher material processing attachments.
August 20, 2021
Cu Oshacovi Dupdate Adobe Stock Pixel Shot
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Guidance to Protect Workers from COVID-19
Most-read construction stories include a vehicle mileage tax on the horizon, Deutz targets 2024 to produce hydrogen engine, Bill Gates promises $1.5B for green infrastructure, how mentors helped shape a woman’s construction career
August 20, 2021
Aaron Felzke
Three Issues Infrastructure Funding Will Address
From fixing aging roadways and failing bridges to helping ease costly congestion, the investment in our nation's infrastructure will have profound impacts
August 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision For Hcma In The Americas 01
Deere, Hitachi Dissolve 30-Year Excavator Joint Venture
After more than 30 years building excavators together, Hitachi Construction Machinery and John Deere are parting ways.
August 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Four Causes of Construction Project Delays & How to Solve Them
Construction project delays can be costly to your business but project management software can help ease the headaches these issues can cause
August 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Quick Wins for Contractors
What are the advantages to partnering with a dealer versus doing it yourself?
August 18, 2021
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
An insider's look at the Inspector certification programs from the ACI - what's involved and what you can expect.
August 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 209466807
Pride and Pressure: Construction is About the Work, Not the Reward
New ForConstructionPros.com Editor-in-Chief Wayne Grayson reflects on the inspiring resolve of the construction industry over the last decade and lays out how it has shaped this site's core editorial values.
August 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 384753285
Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
August 17, 2021
08172021 Agc Inflation
AGC Plumbs the Depth of Construction’s Urgent Inflation and Supply Problems
Soaring costs and flat project pricing are a significant threat to financial security of many contractors. The Associated General Contractors takes stock of the issue, offers historical perspective and contract solutions to keep building
August 17, 2021
Hyundai Construction Equipment
Hyundai Construction Adds Tri State Equipment to Distribution Network
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announces the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Tri-State Equipment Rentals.
August 16, 2021
ADEP partnered with Brokk to match demolition robots that would reduce crew size in a confined space while increasing productivity 50% over alternatives.
Demolition Robot Cuts a Pool from a Historic Basement 25% Under Budget
ADEP Group first use of a remote-controlled demolition robot keeps workers safe removing a concrete pool from the tight basement of a 120-year-old YMCA facility and handily beats the schedule
August 13, 2021
The California Energy Commission's 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards focused on four key areas to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. (Click on the image to enlarge it)
California Energy Commission Approves Solar Mandate for New Buildings
Building Energy Efficiency Standards submitted to the California Building Standards Commission would require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new and renovated commercial and high-rise residential structures
August 13, 2021
'As a woman in this industry, I sat in the back of the room for a long time because I felt that was where I belonged,' Valdez comments. 'Now, I do whatever I can to sit in the front row.'
Women in Construction: How Mentors Helped Shape My Construction Career
In this guest blog, Sunbelt Rentals' Jacki Valdez shares how the combination of determination and the right mentorship support set her up for a fulfilling career in the industry.
August 13, 2021
As part of its updated guidance, OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers.
OSHA Issues Updated Guidance to Protect At-risk Workers from COVID-19
Updated guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting employees in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers
August 13, 2021
Cu Vbc Katerra Volumetric Building Companies
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Most-read construction stories include Hawbaker paying record $21M restitution for Davis Bacon violations, AEC firms 2X more likely to get ransomware attacks, ultra-high-performance concrete coming, is infrastructure resistance really about the deficit?
August 13, 2021
At bauma 2019, Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, including the 330 GC, 330 and 336 Next Generation excavators.
Caterpillar Bows Out of bauma 2022 But German Dealer Will Continue to Display
Zeppelin, one of Caterpillar's largest dealer partners, will assume sole responsibility for the display at the world's leading industry trade fair.
August 12, 2021
A weekly site walk with Doxel's digital surveyor .
Doxel Raises $40M from Insight Partners to Scale AI Construction Progress Monitoring
Tech is called ‘Waze for Construction’ – a controls platform that monitors job progress with cameras and with data from BIM, budgets and schedules to identify schedule and cost risks that could derail a project before managers know the risks exist
August 12, 2021
Agora Product
Construction Tech Materials Management Platform Nets $33 Million Investment
Agora attracted $33 million in Series B funding from investors for its construction technology platform.
August 12, 2021
Tips & Advice on Keeping the Cash Flowing Post COVID-19
Tips on How to Keep the Cash Flowing After COVID-19
Maintaining sustainable levels of cash flow for many construction companies is easier said than done. This article will seek to provide some solutions to this conundrum.
August 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021