TigerLoc Signs Exclusive Agreement with Nox-Crete

Nox-Crete, Inc., an Omaha, Neb.,-based business, and JK Thermal, headquartered in Delta, British Columbia, are pleased to announce a partnership which includes an exclusive distribution agreement of domestic TigerLoc products from Nox-Crete's U.S. headquarters.

TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly. TigerLoc is comprised of composite material that will not rot, twist or lead to future window and door opening failures. It also works to ensure energy code compliance by maintaining continuous insulation requirements, as well as providing a solid surface for fastening window and door frames. The product does not need to be tapered during the installation process, saving time and money.

Current and new customers of TigerLoc will benefit from the agreement, by receiving the same, high-quality, environmentally-friendly products with the added bonuses of dedicated sales reps and improved lead times in the U.S. and Canada.

Mitch McCaulley, Nox-Crete's Vice President of Business Development, says the partnership is a match between two companies with similar visions for the marketplace.

"Nox-Crete’s desire to provide value-added services to its customers aligns well with JK Thermal's mission to provide innovative products that help solve real problems our shared customers face."

McCaulley says the partnership is just the beginning of an opportunity for expansion and availability for TigerLoc.

"At Nox-Crete, we have the ability to provide JK Thermal the very best service to current and prospective customers and are an ideal partner to drive growth as we continue to expand our sales and distribution channels in 2020 and beyond," McCaulley said. "We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to offer TigerLoc™ products throughout the concrete wall construction marketplace.

Jeff Knoblauch, President of JK Thermal and one of the creators of TigerLoc, sees benefits for the companies as well as the end-user. "With this partnership, we are able to utilize the resources of both companies to further market TigerLoc to the concrete construction markets," Knoblauch said. "It's an exciting opportunity for everyone on the TigerLoc and Nox-Crete, Inc. teams.”

TigerLoc products can be purchased directly from Nox-Crete. You can reach their customer service department at (402) 341-2080.