TigerLoc Signs Exclusive Agreement with Nox-Crete

Nox-Crete and JK Thermal have partnered in an exclusive distribution agreement of the domestic TigerLoc products.

December 8, 2020
Nox-Crete Product Group
TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly.
TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly.
JK Thermal
Noxcreteproductgroup 10074052

Nox-Crete, Inc., an Omaha, Neb.,-based business, and JK Thermal, headquartered in Delta, British Columbia, are pleased to announce a partnership which includes an exclusive distribution agreement of domestic TigerLoc products from Nox-Crete's U.S. headquarters.

TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly.  TigerLoc is comprised of composite material that will not rot, twist or lead to future window and door opening failures.  It also works to ensure energy code compliance by maintaining continuous insulation requirements, as well as providing a solid surface for fastening window and door frames. The product does not need to be tapered during the installation process, saving time and money.

TigerLoc installed in an insulated concrete wall panel. The product is available in a multitude of sizes and can be customized to fit any project.TigerLoc installed in an insulated concrete wall panel. The product is available in a multitude of sizes and can be customized to fit any project.JK Thermal

Current and new customers of TigerLoc will benefit from the agreement, by receiving the same, high-quality, environmentally-friendly products with the added bonuses of dedicated sales reps and improved lead times in the U.S. and Canada.

Mitch McCaulley, Nox-Crete's Vice President of Business Development, says the partnership is a match between two companies with similar visions for the marketplace.

"Nox-Crete’s desire to provide value-added services to its customers aligns well with JK Thermal's mission to provide innovative products that help solve real problems our shared customers face."

McCaulley says the partnership is just the beginning of an opportunity for expansion and availability for TigerLoc.

"At Nox-Crete, we have the ability to provide JK Thermal the very best service to current and prospective customers and are an ideal partner to drive growth as we continue to expand our sales and distribution channels in 2020 and beyond," McCaulley said.  "We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to offer TigerLoc™ products throughout the concrete wall construction marketplace. 

Jeff Knoblauch, President of JK Thermal and one of the creators of TigerLoc, sees benefits for the companies as well as the end-user.  "With this partnership, we are able to utilize the resources of both companies to further market TigerLoc to the concrete construction markets," Knoblauch said. "It's an exciting opportunity for everyone on the TigerLoc and Nox-Crete, Inc. teams.”

TigerLoc products can be purchased directly from Nox-Crete. You can reach their customer service department at (402) 341-2080.

Related
Tiger Loc Nox Crete Tiger Loc 1
TigerLoc
December 6, 2020
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Sponsored
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Avoid fines. Invest in jobsite safety. Learn More by Downloading our Whitepaper.
December 2, 2020
Latest
A batch of NITROcrete in action.
NITROcrete Welcomes William Sandbrook and Kevin Foti to its Board of Directors
Sandbrook and Foti accepted appointments in October 2020. Combined, they bring over a century of industry knowledge and experience to advise NITROcrete's rapid expansion.
October 29, 2020
Geofoam placed during the rebuilt of the CDOT US 36 highway collapse in 2019.
The Role of Geofoam in the Evolution of the Modern Construction Industry
The use of EPS geofoams, has emerged as a key trend contributing to more sustainability and efficiency in the construction world.
October 22, 2020
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
Rinker Materials Helps Construct Stormwater Management System at Major Industrial Park
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
April 16, 2020
American Shotcrete Association (ASA)
CROM LLC Achieved ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor – Advanced Wet-Mix
CROM LLC joins American Concrete Restorations, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix), Coastal Gunite Construction Company (Advanced Dry-Mix) and Dees-Hennessey, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix) as the latest addition to ASA’s Qualified Shotcrete Contractors.
April 15, 2020
Circa
Raising the Circa Resort & Casino
Luxury Las Vegas resort rises using several formwork solutions to conquer complex design.
March 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5d9c9d696ba90
[PODCAST] Bekaert Shares the Advantages of Fiber Reinforced Concrete
Fiber reinforced concrete requires less labor and saves material.
November 25, 2019
Aci Logo
American Concrete Institute Reveals Winners of 2019 Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites Student Competition
Students had to design, construct and test a concrete structure reinforced with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) to achieve the optimal load-to-cost ratio
October 31, 2019
Gcp Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Technology Solutions
GCP Applied Technologies' concrete technologies help producers optimize operational efficiency, materials management and sustainability
October 3, 2019
Pri Downtown Nashville Utility Lines Red Coloration Flowable Concrete 20190311 0271
Cemen Tech Announces New Utility Package at ICUEE 2019
Cemen Tech has unveiled an all-new Utility Package for its volumetric concrete mixers at ICUEE 2019.
October 2, 2019
Chem Patch Bag
ChemPatch Rapid Setting Works as Multi-Functional Repair Mortar
The versatile single component cementitious mortar can be used for various repairs to concrete substrates.
May 21, 2019
Maxresdefault 5a7c6db12ed04
[VIDEO] Sakrete Repairing Concrete Steps Video Tutorial
This easy Sakrete video tutorial shows how to repair concrete steps and porch using Sakrete Top’N Bound Repair to fix cracks
February 9, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6d61b167b
[VIDEO] Sakrete Installing a Steel Plate Video Tutorial
This short video shows six easy steps to securely install a steel plate with precision grout
February 9, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6ce3ed6dc
[VIDEO] Sakrete Stucco Repair Video Tutorial
In six easy steps, this video will show you how to use Sakrete stucco mix to fix holes and cracks making walls look just like new
February 9, 2018
QUIKRETE How-to Videos Reveal Project Demand
More than 12.5 million views finds pouring and finishing concrete most popular.
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6c81adcb1
[VIDEO] Sakrete Mortar Mix Video Tutorial
Here are some tips on how to use Sakrete products for home improvement projects
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6c2e4bcaa
[VIDEO] Sakrete Setting a Fence Post Video Tutorial
In five simple steps, this video will show you how to successfully put up a fence post and have it set in just 30 minutes with Sakrete ready mix concrete
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6bab7bbaa
[VIDEO] Sakrete Brick Repair Video Tutorial
In five simple steps learn how to easily fix bricks with Sakrete self-leveling and non-SAG sealant
February 8, 2018
BASF Launches MasterEmaco T 1060DR and MasterEmaco T 1061DR Low Dust Repair Mortars
BASF developed these low dust mortars specifically to reduce job site dust that occurs during concrete repair mortar mixing.
January 25, 2018
Master Seed
BASF Introduces Master X-Seed 55 Admixture
BASF Master X-Seed 55 is a strength-enhancing admixture that improves both early- and late-age strength development in concrete.
January 25, 2018