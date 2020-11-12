Jon-Don Expands Offerings with Factory Cleaning Equipment Inc. Acquisition

Jon-Don, national supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals, announces expanded offerings within the jan-san, restoration equipment, and concrete surface prep and polishing industries

November 12, 2020
Jon-Don, Inc.
With headquarters in Aurora, IL and a second location in Mooresville, NC (pictured), Factory Cleaning Equipment provides facilities managers, building owners, and janitorial professionals with high-quality American-made industrial floor scrubbers and sweepers, including its own private-branded product line, Bulldog.
Jon-Don Inc.
Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, announces the recent acquisition of Factory Cleaning Equipment, Inc. (FCE). The acquisition of FCE marks a new phase of strategic growth for Jon-Don, as the company continues to expand its offerings within the jan-san, restoration equipment, and concrete surface prep and polishing industries.

With headquarters in Aurora, IL and a second location in Mooresville, NC, Factory Cleaning Equipment provides facilities managers, building owners, and janitorial professionals with high-quality American-made industrial floor scrubbers and sweepers, including its own private-branded product line, Bulldog. FCE also offers rental options for floor sweepers and scrubbers as well as mobile repair service, making it easy for customers to get the commercial equipment they need as well as conveniently manage routine maintenance and repair.

Fce Official Logo New2020 042420Through this acquisition, customers of Factory Cleaning Equipment can now shop Jon-Don’s full product assortment within janitorial/building service, safety supplies, water and fire damage restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, and professional carpet cleaning equipment. FCE’s customers will also have access to advice and support from Jon-Don’s industry experts, factory-trained service and repair technicians, and same-day shipping on thousands of in-stock products backed by the industry’s best guarantee. Likewise, Jon-Don’s customers now have access to an expanded equipment selection for facility maintenance and janitorial equipment, as well as knowledge and expertise from the FCE team.

“Both Jon-Don and FCE understand and are committed to delivering outstanding customer service and helping those we do business with achieve success,” says John Paolella, Founder of Jon-Don. “This shared set of core values is the foundation for a strong partnership that will benefit the customers, vendors, and employees of both our organizations for many years to come.”

Rick Schott, Founder of FCE, and Bob Grosskopf, Executive Vice President, now join the leadership team at Jon-Don. They continue to lead the FCE business and will help transition the merger.

“Our company philosophy at Factory Cleaning Equipment has always been ‘Big enough to serve your needs. Small enough to know your name.’ The merger with Jon-Don allows us to continue to deliver on that promise to our customers by providing more products, more knowledge, and more service to not only meet the needs of their businesses today, but far into the future,” says Mr. Schott.

Cesar Lanuza, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don, states, “This merger has been a very positive experience for both our companies. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rick, Bob, and the rest of the Factory Cleaning Equipment team to the Jon-Don family. We are thrilled to connect all of our customers with the products, knowledge, and expertise they need to tackle their toughest jobs.”

