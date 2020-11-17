Brokk, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of remote-controlled demolition machines, names Jeff Keeling North American sales and marketing manager. In his new role, Keeling is responsible for growing the Brokk brand in key segments across the U.S. and Canada, including demolition, processing and mining. He previously served as Brokk’s business development manager for North America.

“Brokk’s demolition robots are all about having the right tool for the job,” said Lars Lindgren, President of Brokk Inc. “The same is true for our staff. Jeff is the perfect candidate to help us spur growth in North America. A lifetime of first-hand application and sales experience in a number of our core industries gives him a unique perspective on how best to support our customers.”

Keeling joined Brokk in 2013 as the Midwestern regional sales manager. He brought extensive experience in the concrete cutting and demolition industry to the position, including stints with Husqvarna, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Hilti. He also served as executive vice president for Magnum Diamond & Machinery, his family’s concrete saw and diamond blade manufacturing business. Keeling holds a bachelor’s degree in personnel administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

“I have been around demolition equipment my entire life,” Keeling said. “I know robotic options like Brokk are not just the wave of the future — they are increasing productivity and safety on jobsites in the here and now. I’m excited to take on this new role and continue serving markets where Brokk machines are so invaluable, such as cement and other processing industries, concrete drilling and sawing, construction, demolition, tunneling and mining.”

Keeling resides in Olathe, Kansas with his family.