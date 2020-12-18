Giatec is emphasizing safety on construction jobsites during COVID-19 with wireless concrete monitoring sensors, SmartRock. These award-winning sensors give contractors access to a comprehensive analysis of their concrete’s performance directly on their mobile devices. This speeds up and enhances the process of collecting, analyzing, and sharing important data without the need to be in close contact with other workers on the jobsite.

Since the global pandemic began in late 2019 construction projects around the world have been decreasing the number of workers onsite, or shutting down altogether, in an effort to reduce contact between individuals and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Project managers are turning to advanced technologies to offset resulting setbacks while continuing to meet the housing, building, and infrastructure needs of the future. This trend, which can be seen in the U.S. and around the world, was highlighted in “How We Build Now Canada: The State of Construction and Technology Beyond 2020” report by Procore, a leading construction management platform.

“Over the first six months of the pandemic, the emphasis was, unquestionably, on safety measures and digital tools [...]. How can technology implemented during the pandemic to improve workflow and collaboration be leveraged to build productivity going forward?” asks Procore’s report, which can be downloaded here.

Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired thermocouples, SmartRock utilizes a highly accurate testing method that does not require the use of field-cured cylinders, testing labs, or thermocouples. These methods require multiple individuals to work together in close proximity and make frequent visits to the lab to check if their concrete is ready for the next stage of construction. With SmartRock, the number of high traffic touchpoints on jobsites where individuals could contract and spread COVID-19 is significantly reduced. Furthermore, construction workers do not need to individually collect data from hundreds of wires for temperature testing. Instead, this information can be gathered directly on their mobile phones 40 feet away from the sensors, all while maintaining 6 feet of distance from other workers.

SmartRock is currently being implemented in over 6,200 construction projects across 45 countries worldwide. Together with the Giatec 360™ platform, and SmartHub™ remote monitoring system this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction, to help propel recovery in the industry post-pandemic.