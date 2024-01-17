CHRYSO and GCP Are Curbing CO2 At World Of Concrete

Showcasing their portfolio of solutions for the concrete industry alongside waterproofing and soil condition systems, CHRYSO and GCP Specialty Building Materials have announced their plans for World of Concrete 2024.

Attendees can visit CHRYSO and GCP at S11827 to view live admixture demonstrations, experience hands-on displays of high-performance innovations, and watch the unveiling of a new mobile solution. The industry leaders invite you to kick-back in their hospitality lounge, while witnessing how their inventive solutions reduce the CO2 footprint of cement and concrete, enhance durability, and contribute to the circular economy.

"As World of Concrete celebrates 50 years, we are proud to present our 100 years of proven concrete solutions,” says CHRYSO & GCP Sustainability Program Manager Lisa Barnard. “We have developed an interactive booth to immerse attendees in our sustainability journey of high-performance solutions. Experience our admixture solutions alongside our soil conditioning, waterproofing, leak sealing, and engineered slab systems, all in one exhibit. We invite visitors to stop by to sip an espresso, and share their current concrete challenges with us, so that we can partner together to deliver the ideal solutions, to achieve both business and sustainable objectives.”

What They're Showcasing